What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Jan. 25-28? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Jan. 25 & Friday, Jan. 26: Social Justice Week at the William Pitt Union

Various times

The University of Pittsburgh concludes its MLK Social Justice Week with public events. On Thursday, the Social Justice Symposium takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday, an award ceremony starting at 11 a.m. will honor Pitt student leaders along with Ron Idoko, founder of the Racial Equity Consciousness Institute. The event includes presentations of the Creating a Just Community and UPSIDE awards and remarks by new Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel. Register.

Thursday, Jan. 25: Full Wolf Moon Night Hike in Riverview Park

5:30-7:30 p.m.

One of Pittsburgh’s best-kept-secret parks will be set aglow by the Wolf Moon. Welcome the first full moon of 2024 — named after howling wolves and also dubbed the Moon After Yule — during this moderate, 3-mile hike. Along the way, historian John McNulty will share space and moon trivia as hikers make their way to Allegheny Observatory. Tickets.

Thursday, Jan. 25: “Refugium” Opening Reception at the Frick Environmental Center

6-8 p.m.

Be there when the Frick Environmental Center unveils its latest exhibition. An ideal setting for showcasing “the beauty and biodiversity found in Pittsburgh’s parks and the growing role of green spaces as safe havens for reflection and respite amid a busy and tumultuous world,” the exhibition features work by Pittsburgh photographer Brian Cohen. Don’t miss tonight’s free opening reception presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy with music by The Spurs of the Moment. Register.

Mattress Factory founder Barbara Luderowski. Photo courtesy of Mark Perrotti.

Friday, Jan. 26: Barbara Luderowski’s Birthday Free Admission Day at the Mattress Factory

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you knew her (disclaimer: I did, and I worked for her), you know that Mattress Factory founder Barbara Luderowski (1930-2018) was a visionary creative who put the artist at the center of everything at the North Side museum. She helped to turn an abandoned Stearns & Foster warehouse she purchased in 1975 into a living laboratory for contemporary installation artists from around the globe. In honor of her birthday on Jan. 26, the museum hosts a free admission day celebrating Luderowski’s transformative legacy, which continues to impact the international art world. Register.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest.

Friday, Jan. 26 & Saturday, Jan. 27: Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Various times

Sometimes there’s nothing like a crisp, cold beer on a crisp, cold night. Make that 300 beers from 130 breweries and you’ve got winter’s frothiest party. One of the country’s largest beer festivals marks its milestone 10th anniversary with a staggering selection of local and hard-to-find craft beers, ciders and spirits. It’s an affordable way to sample expensive beers while learning about the process and products firsthand from brewers and distributors. And it’s a drink-fest with a purpose because proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies. In between imbibing, rock out to live music, belt out karaoke tunes, sway at the silent disco and play party games. Early Admission, Connoisseur Reception and Designated Drivers tickets are on sale across three sessions.

Photo courtesy Chatham Baroque.

Friday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Jan. 28: “Through The Wood, Laddie: Music of Baroque Scotland and Acadia” at multiple venues

2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Chatham Baroque takes the music on the road this weekend with concerts at three historic venues in three neighborhoods: Teutonia Männerchor on the North Side, Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie and Hicks Memorial Chapel at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in East Liberty. The spirited program features Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba), Scott Pauley (theorbo), Chris Norman (wooden flute, pipes) and Pascale Beaudin (soprano). Tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Sounds for the Season at Carnegie Museum of Art

2-3 p.m.

Say hello to 2024 with the museum’s final Sounds for the Season event. Be immersed in the music of New York City’s Taktouka Band in the Hall of Architecture. The eclectic ensemble blends Arab folk traditions with electronica, trip-hop and jazz to “bridge cultures, genres, ideas and communities.” The concert is free; no museum admission is required.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Sync’d Presents A Night of Expanded Cinema at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

8 p.m.

Cinema and sound will coalesce to explore uncharted territory when the Sync’d Presents series hosts its next edition in Garfield. Exploring “moving-image work that transcends the normal constraints of cinema projection,” the event pairs Pittsburgh-based sound and image makers. Featured artists are Northern Lights Projections + Telavision; Droning Brightness + Dirtbag; and Friendly Spinach + Luke Starcher. Mike Bonello’s “Throwdown Machine” project will be showcased in the entry gallery. Open your ears and eyes — and your mind — to immersive, avant-garde and multimedia performances. Information.

Jellyfish DJs Ricky Mawzlin, Adam Shuck and Stephanie Tsong. Photo courtesy of Jellyfish.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Jellyfish Queer Dance Party at Spirit

8:30 p.m.

For its first steamy showcase of 2024, Pittsburgh’s premier queer dance party takes over both floors of Spirit. Resident Jellyfish DJs Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Mawzlin team up with NYC’s The Carry Nation and Andi, Philly’s Lindo and fellow Pittsburgher Dom for five-plus hours of disco, italo, new wave, house and any other sounds they feel moved by. Tickets.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including live music, festivals, outdoor recreation, shopping and family activities.