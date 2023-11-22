What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Nov. 24-26? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.



But first things first! Before feasting, get moving to help end food insecurity in the 33rd annual YMCA Turkey Trot. Join 6,500 trotters in this longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition benefiting the agency and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. There’s a course for the whole flock, with a 1-mile Family Fun Run, a 5K and a 5-mile route. And yes, turkeys can actually “trot” up to 25 miles per hour! Register.

Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Friday, Nov. 24: Hot Cider Nature Hike at Round Hill Park

1-3 p.m.

After all that basting, baking and cocktail shaking, we could use some outdoor activity. Head to Elizabeth Township for this leisurely hike within the 1,101-acre Allegheny County park, where you can disconnect from the holiday hustle and bustle and bond with Mother Nature. After the 2-mile hike — which is dog-friendly — Venture Outdoors will treat participants to a cup of hot cider. Tickets.

Zoo Lights. Photo by Paul Selvaggio.

Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26: Zoo Lights at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

5:15-9:45 p.m.

A favorite holiday lights attraction switches on the glow tonight. Cruise through the illuminated zoo after hours while staying cozy in your car. Check out 150 animal lights with brand-new displays, festive music and holiday treats. See themed displays and classic frosted characters, sing carols and spread holiday cheer. Schedule and tickets.

Dazzling Nights. Photo by Jennifer Baron.

Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26: Dazzling Nights at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

5:30-9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a must-see during all four seasons and now it’s the place to make the most of that holiday hygge feeling. Wander through a field of 2,000 flickering flowers, feel the fiery glow of Moroccan lanterns and hop across an interactive walkway of lights. Step into a tunnel of stars, snap photos in front of a 30-foot stained-glass tree and head to the Lotus Pond for a laser show. Making the evening complete will be holiday treats, libations and merchandise in the Forage & Finds Gift Shop. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Season’s Greetings Saturdays at the National Aviary

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Why settle for Kris Kringle when you can have Santa Claus AND a friendly penguin?! Snap a selfie with Jolly Old St. Nicholas and his flightless bestie, sing along to “very birdy holiday carols” and create festive crafts. Afterward, enjoy a storytime featuring a special feathered friend and write a letter to pop into the Aviary’s North Pole-approved mailbox. Tickets.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Millvale Shop + Taste Small Business Saturday in Millvale

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The small businesses we love could use a boost this weekend. There are so many terrific ways to ditch Amazon and support Small Business Saturday — from our city’s 90 neighborhoods to the region’s many suburbs and towns. Along the Allegheny, 20-plus Millvale businesses will offer free samples, raffles and special promotions. Savor Sprezzatura meatballs, luscious chocolates and French croissants crafted by a third-generation baker. Shop for vinyl records, vintage fashions and model trains, tour the historic Maxo Vanka murals, sip craft brews and more. Pick up a map and card at 216 North Ave. (the first 50 folks get a free shopping bag), then make your way through Millvale to get your card stamped and vie for prizes. Information.

Artist Talk event. Photo by Adam Michaels Photography.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Artist Talk: Resiliency at the Energy Innovation Center

5:30-9 p.m.

The intersection of creativity and mental health is at the core of a new exhibit and discussion in the Hill District. Shining a light on the mental health of men, the free event provides a welcoming forum centered on this year’s theme of resilience. Activist and author Leon Ford kicks off the night with a guided meditation, which will be followed by performances showcasing artists spanning multiple disciplines and practices. Event host is Pittsburgh native Tacumba Turner Jr., founder of The Future is Black art collective. Kristy Weidner of Village Center For Holistic Therapy will share community resources and DEI practitioner Michael Thornhill will lead a therapeutic session. The event marks the second anniversary of the Artist Talk series. Register.

Photo courtesy of the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Suite Life at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater

7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the historic theater’s history-making namesakes — Billy Strayhorn and Gene Kelly. While no record exists showing that the two ever met, they both attended shows at the Stanley Theatre, where Strayhorn met Duke Ellington in 1938. The show imagines how their lives might have overlapped via immersive dance, live music, monologue and storytelling. A Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the Burgh, the concert showcases a who’s who of musical royalty led by pianist Alton Merrell. Tickets.

Violinist Joshua Bell. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Joshua Bell: Violins of Hope at Heinz Hall

7:30 p.m.

Launched locally in October, the transformative Violins of Hope Greater Pittsburgh project carries a message of unity for these difficult times. In partnership with the milestone initiative, Manfred Honeck, Joshua Bell and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra are coming together to present “a concert inspired by hope and the power of the human spirit.” Featuring work by Boris Pigovat, Ernest Bloch, Mendelssohn and Beethoven, the concert uplifts music as a force for building bridges, deepening understanding and sharing “lessons and stories from the Holocaust.” Honeck and Bell will be joined for a post-concert conversation with Avshi Weinstein, the son of Violins of Hope founder Amnon Weinstein. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Demeatria Boccella, founder and creative director of FashionAFRICANA.

Saturday, Nov. 25: FashionAFRICANA’s Africanism Gala at Pittsburgh Public Theater

8-11 p.m.

There’s a new gala in town and it promises to be one of the year’s most style-forward events. With rock star designer Kiya Tomlin chairing the inaugural AFRICANISM event, this is one haute couture happening you can’t miss. Culture and creativity will converge to spotlight the beauty and diversity of the African diaspora and the significant contributions of Black creatives to the fashion industry globally. Featuring music and dance performances and an after-party with DJ Femi, the showcase is hosted by 54 committee members chosen to embody the 54 countries in Africa. Receiving the inaugural AFRICANA Icon Award is costume designer Paul Tazewell of “Hamilton” fame. Tickets.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Pgh Hoe Club presents STUFT at Brillobox

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Feeling stuffed? Dance off all those carbs and sweets with Pgh Bro Club’s latest late-night happening. The queer dance party’s resident DJs Dad Time and Edgar Um will serve up four hours of upbeat pop, hip-hop, house, disco, Hi-NRG, ballroom and more. Information.

Bonus event

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Give Big Pittsburgh & GivingTuesday

midnight-11:59 p.m.

The holiday season is upon us and it should be a time for giving back and lending a hand. This online fundraising campaign is a unified and user-friendly way to give nonprofits the boost they need to continue serving communities and residents in need. Your support of local nonprofits is part of GivingTuesday — a global day of philanthropy. Donate.

