What's going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Oct. 12-16? Find out here.



Thursday, Oct. 12: Off the Record XXIII: A.I. – It’s a Real Drag! at Byham Theater

8 p.m.

LOL to help end hunger when this local musical satire returns for its 23rd gut-busting edition. Comedy and charity converge in an original spoof of Pittsburgh news and newsmakers benefiting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Emceed by KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice, the event features local members from the United Steelworkers, SAG-AFTRA and the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh. Expect the show to “take aim at the threat of Artificial Intelligence, embrace our drag queen community … and you can bet there will be spotted lantern flies.” This year’s event honors the late Pittsburgh broadcasting legend Stan Savran. Tickets.

Friday, Oct. 13-Sunday, Oct. 15: Living Modern at multiple locations

Various times

If you dream of a modernist life, this weekend is for you. Join the Pittsburgh Modern Committee of Preservation Pittsburgh to explore mid-20th-century homes and related archives. The architectural adventure kicks off with a free visit to CMU’s Architecture Archives and Special Collections Fine and Rare Book Room followed by a reception. Not to miss on Saturday are tours of the Landis House (Squirrel Hill), Lipkind House (Swisshelm Park) and Katz-McComb House and Notz House (West Mifflin). Head further afield on Sunday to see the incredible Miller-Cole House in Greensburg and enjoy lunch on the landscaped lawn. The fab weekend wraps up with a tour of two new exhibitions at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. Tickets.



Friday, Oct. 13-Saturday, Oct. 14: The Allegheny Sport and Outdoor Film Festival

Various times

Experience outdoor culture, adventure and athletics on the big screen during this two-day festival. Featured documentaries follow champion Syrian swimmer, refugee and human rights activist Sara Mardini, Paralympic athlete Meg Fisher, and 28-year-old climate activist Chloe Maxmin. Not to miss is “A Bitch of a Race,” highlighting the famous Pittsburgh alleycat race founded by cyclist Anna Lena Kempen as an inclusive space for women and underrepresented genders. The festival also includes shorts about environmental stewardship in Western PA. Schedule and tickets.

Photo courtesy of LUXE Creative and Carnegie Science Center.

Friday, Oct. 13: 21+ Night: Mystery at Carnegie Science Center

6-10 p.m.

Friday the 13th is the perfect night to participate in a classic whodunnit with a Science Center twist! Channel your inner Professor Plum as you gather evidence, interrogate suspects played by local Pittsburgh actors and attempt to solve the mystery of the “missing Martian diamond.” While putting on your thinking cap, you can also sip seasonal brews and cocktails and listen to music by Jeff Webb of The Delectable Sound. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Friday, Oct. 13: Untitled (Art Party) at Carnegie Museum of Art

7 p.m.

Carnegie Museum of Art is leaving the title of this night entirely up to you — so make your mark, make the most of the night and craft your own experience. Forget superstitions, it’s time to celebrate the creative side of Friday the 13th surrounded by art aficionados and artists. Toast the world-class institution at this inaugural benefit bash supporting upcoming art exhibitions and public programming as you dance the night away to live music provided by You Pick Entertainment. Tickets.



Friday, Oct. 13: Giant Scream Show at Eberle Studios

8 p.m.

The spooky season is upon us and what better way to get in the macabre mood than with a horror film showcase on Friday the 13th?! Don’t miss this Halloween double feature event scared up by Pittsburgh Sound + Image in Homestead. Steven Haines will share a new edition of his crowd-pleasing “Haunt of the Horror Trailers” Flea Market Films compilation, packed with eerie ephemera and audience favorites. The projector will surely be haunted for the night’s main attraction — an original 16mm print of Tod Browning’s 1932 cult classic, “Freaks,” which follows carnival sideshow performers in a traveling French circus. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Allegheny County Parks Foundation.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Park ’til Dark & Pour at the Park at North Park

8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Party from sunrise to sunset while supporting the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Make it a doubleheader day outdoors with a group of friends or the entire family. There’s so much to do all day with free registration, from fall foliage hiking, mushroom foraging and family fishing to guided meditation, eco crafts and archery. Stay later to cap off your Saturday with the Pour at the Park benefit bash. Sip spirits and brews, rock out to live music by NASH.V.ILL, and test your skills in the Ultimate Sports Zone hosted by coach Dave Gray of CDG Sports Events. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Allentown Night Market.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Allentown Night Market along Warrington Avenue

7-11 p.m.

This eclectic open-air market is the perfect place to bring out your inner witch and stock up on all of your Halloween season needs. More faire than fair, the nocturnal happening illuminates Allentown’s “strange and unusual” side with 80 unique artisans and offbeat crafters, plus entertaining performances and food purveyors. All the action is located within four indoor and outdoor markets spanning the 800 block of Warrington Avenue and surrounding streets. More information.

Grupo Corpo in “Gira.” Photo by Jose Luiz Pederneiras.

Saturday, Oct.14: Grupo Corpo at the Byham Theater

8 p.m.

Your soul will soar when Brazilian dance theatre company Grupo Corpo brings its rhythmic, exuberant and multicultural artistry to the Cultural District. “Gil Refazendo” features a score by iconic Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil. Be swept away as dancers move in raw linen in front of a massive projection screen featuring shifting images of sunflowers. In “Gira,” the innovative company — led by the dancing duo Paulo and Rodrigo Pederneiras — delves into the powerful gestures, movements and rituals of Afro-Brazilian religions accompanied by the jazz music of Metá Metá. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zine Fair.

Sunday, Oct. 15: Pittsburgh Zine Fair at the Kingsley Association

12-5 p.m.

See why print matters at this diverse showcase celebrating the enduring art of the self-published small-circulation zine. More than 90 local and regional creators will share and sell original work ranging from traditional to experimental. Meet the makers while perusing an extensive selection of homegrown zines and publications that explore political, educational, poetic and literary topics. Attendees can also purchase art prints, handmade crafts and limited edition merchandise. You’ll leave inspired to power up that scanner, reload the stapler and start creating. More information.



