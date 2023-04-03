What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, April 3-9? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols. Know of a cool event? Email us.



Tuesday, April 4: Amanda Nguyen at Carnegie Mellon University

5 p.m.

Amanda Nguyen’s trailblazing fight for civil rights and social justice is more critical than ever. Don’t miss this opportunity to be inspired by her action and passion tonight during her talk, “Journey of Resilience: Amanda Nguyen’s Work in the Fight Against Asian Hate and Sexual Assault,” at the Tepper Quad. Nguyen made history by drafting and unanimously passing both the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights through Congress and the Survivors’ Resolution through the UN General Assembly. Founder of Rise, she was a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee and TIME’s 2022 Woman of the Year. Register for free.

Wednesday, April 5: Stokley at the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center

8 p.m.

If you love Prince, Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson, then you’ve like heard the talents of Grammy-nominated singer and producer Stokley. The center’s Soul Sessions series heats up with a concert by the legendary vocalist — née Stokley Williams — who has worked with some of music’s biggest names. Known best as lead singer and drummer for the acclaimed Minneapolis R&B group, Mint Condition, Stokley’s sophomore solo album is due out this year. Buy tickets.

Abdul Aziz. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Thursday, April 6: Opening Reception & Artist Talk at ALMA|LEWIS

6-8 p.m.

The newest exhibition opening at the East End art space showcases the work of photographer and media designer Abdul Aziz. With his exhibition, Reclaiming Echoes: A Reflection of African Culture and Legacy, Aziz explains that he’s paying homage to “Africa’s rich cultural heritage and legacy, as embodied by two important African-centric communities in the U.S. — Africatown and the African Universal Church in Mobile, Alabama.” The historic community of Africatown was founded by descendants of enslaved people smuggled aboard the Clotilda ship in 1860 from the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Tonight’s opening reception includes a talk by Aziz. Register for free.

Jackie Mishol as Abigail Williams and Maddie Kocur as Mary Warren in Vigilance Theater Group’s “The Crucible.” Photo by Sean Collier.

Thursday, April 6: “The Crucible” in North Park

7:30 p.m.

Whether you studied it in high school or saw the Broadway, film or TV adaptions, you don’t want to miss this reinvention of Arthur Miller’s classic 1953 play. To “focus on closeup scenes and mysterious characters on the edge of the forest,” Vigilance Theater Group takes the drama out of the theater and into a North Park barn. Directed by Renee Rabenold, with assistant direction by Sean Collier and production by Saige Smith, the provocative production examines “how the women of Salem respond to a society that tries to use authority to hold them back.” Buy tickets.

Amirtha Kidambi Darius Jones. Photo courtesy of The Warhol Museum.

Thursday, April 6: Amirtha Kidambi & Darius Jones at The Andy Warhol Museum

8 p.m.

The Andy Warhol Museum teams up with City of Asylum to present the next Sound Series concert. Acclaimed saxophonist and composer Darius Jones and educator, activist and organizer Amirtha Kidambi will present “Angels & Demons,” a musical adaptation of cosmological writings by groundbreaking composer, keyboardist and bandleader Sun Ra. Buy tickets.

Photo of LaTrea Rembert by Jason Snyder photography.

Friday, April 7: “The Devil is a Lie” at the Frick Building

8 p.m.

The age-old Faust story gets turned on its head when Quantum Theatre returns with an edgy world premiere directed by Pittsburgh’s own Kyle Haden. Attendees will step into an immersive world designed by Jason Thompson where they become capitalist “shareholders” — actively participating in the evening using their smartphones and even sipping cocktails during the performance. California theatre director Jennifer Chang debuts her bold twist led by a character “who looks and sounds suspiciously like” famed LA rapper Snoop Dog. Inside the Beaux-Arts landmark designed by Daniel Burnham, theater-goers will play their part as George Fast’s company, Voltaire, surges to the top of the Forbes list. Go beyond the stage with events like Sunday Q&As, Quantum on the Couch and Social Q. Buy tickets.

Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen, Photo courtesy of Jellyfish’s Facebook page.

Friday, April 7: Jellyfish at Bottlerocket Social Hall

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Pittsburgh’s premier queer dance party heads up to the Hilltop to Pittsburgh’s newest comedy hub. Dance your way into spring with the dynamic DJ duo of Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen, who will fill your heart with a hot and foggy blend of disco, italo, new wave, post-punk and house music. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of SouthSide Works.

Saturday, April 8: Doggie Easter Egg Hunt at SouthSide Works Dog Park

1-4 p.m.

Who says kids are the only ones who get to hunt for colorful eggs? Your four-legged bestie will have a hoppin’ good time sniffing out all the eggs. The free event includes pet vendors, treats and more. Hidden in the Easter eggs are prizes for the hoomans from resident dog park brewer Levity Brewing and Smokin’ Ghosts BBQ.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Saturday, April 8: “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” at the Benedum Center

8 p.m.

This year’s PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series is driven by girl power — from “Hairspray” to “Jagged Little Pill” to “Six.”Now, the series shines a spotlight on the iconic Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. She’s won 12 Grammys, has sold more tickets than any other solo performer and is one of only three women inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame twice. Don’t miss this musical sensation nominated for 12 Tonys. Penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, it’s a comeback story like no other about how Turner shattered barriers. Superstars Ari Groover and Zurin Villanueva share the lead role in an ensemble directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Buy tickets.

Sunday, April 9: Easter Brunch at the National Aviary

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Looking for a new way to experience Easter Brunch? Gather with friends or loved ones in the light-filled Garden Room to savor a festive brunch prepared by Chef Josef of Atria’s Specialty Catering. The gourmet meal includes fresh pastries and fruit, brunch cocktails and more (vegan and vegetarian options are available). For a bonus dessert, stroll through the Aviary’s lush tropical habitats. Buy tickets.

Noah Sonie. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Sunday, April 9: Noah Sonie at Liberty Magic

6:30 p.m.

Who do you trust? Would you trust a magician? Minneapolis magic guru Noah Sonie asks these thought-provoking questions with his newest show, “Trust No One.” You’ve got one more night to catch this rising star who made his national TV debut on “Penn & Teller fool Us” in 2021. Blending modern magic and mind reading, with humor, absurdity, ingenuity and charm, Sonie’s one-of-a-kind experience will make jaw drops inside the intimate Downtown venue. Buy tickets.



Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including weekly events, live music and family activities, here.

