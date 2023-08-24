What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, August 24-27? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Aug. 24-Saturday, Aug. 26: Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival at the DoubleTree Hotel – Green Tree

Various times

Where can you make a macrame wall hanging, felted pumpkin and stitch book all under one roof? Head to Green Tree for this crafter’s paradise. The back-to-school season is a terrific time to get your creative juices flowing during three days packed with 70 classes in a staggering array of disciplines — from knitting, crocheting and quilting, to weaving, spinning and more. The maker mecca includes a marketplace, mobile yarn boutique, scavenger hunts and bingo, and community charity projects. Schedule.

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.” Photo by kgtunney photography.

Thursday, Aug. 24-Sunday, Aug. 27: “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” at the Benedum Center

Various times

An “electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace?'” Yes, please. From award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes a tale following naive Natasha, “who falls for the attractive rebel Anatole while her betrothed Andrey is off fighting a war.” It’s unlike any opera you’ve seen — propelled by a score that merges rock, pop, soul and folk. Showtimes and tickets. Photo courtesy of Oakland for All.

Friday, Aug. 25 & Saturday, Aug. 26: Disability Weekend in Oakland

Various times

Help raise awareness about citywide accessibility all weekend long. Oakland for All teams up with Disability Pride Pittsburgh to kick off the celebration at the RAMP Crawl from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s a fantastic night to enjoy food and drink specials and support the movement. Emceed by comedian Gab Bonesso, Saturday’s festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Schenley Plaza include performances and music, a parade, keynote speaker Rory Cooper, and a film screening. Sketches of local disability rights advocates by artist Tammi Morton will be on display and a sensory-friendly chill zone with accessible games and activities will be featured.

Photo courtesy of Uncumber Theatrics.

Friday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug, 27: “Wee Beasties” at Bitz Opera Factory

Various times

Step into the Lumintorium to experience a pandemic play with a timely message. Dubbed a “shadow play about fleas, disease and a girl named Louise,” the theatrical event blends whimsy, macabre and fairytale. Marking its 10th anniversary, Uncumber Theatrics examines the “19th-century landscape of a Typhus epidemic at the dawn of the Golden Age of Microbiology.” While “quarantined inside” theater-goers encounter a shadow box where scenes occur on four screens surrounding them. Using light and puppetry, the immersive play explores power dynamics, the ravages of a pandemic, humanity and hubris. Each night includes an interactive, pre-show flea circus. Tickets.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Run Around the Square in Regent Square

8:15 a.m.

Break up the monotony of running around the track by running around one of Pittsburgh’s most beautiful neighborhoods. The 1.5 Mile Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. at the Environmental Charter School. The race continues through Frick Park ending in Fern Hollow. Register.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media.

Saturday, Aug. 26: yART Sale at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Why traipse around by car at dawn searching for garage sales when you can enjoy a giant sale in one location? The free outdoor market features local sellers offering work in a variety of mediums — from glass, prints and pottery to photography, textiles and decor. Equal parts yard sale and art market, the event also includes seconds, discounted goods and studio supplies. Along with 25 vendors, there will be refreshments from Mommalicious Food Truck and Two Frays Brewery.

Saturday, Aug. 26 & Sunday, Aug. 27: Walnut Street Art Festival in Shadyside

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This late summer favorite transforms the neighborhood’s iconic main artery into an outdoor fine art gallery. Presented by the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce, the event showcases original work by national and local artists, craftspeople and artisans.

Atomic Folk Art. Photo courtesy of the Oddities and Curiosities Expo.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you sport a “Keep Pittsburgh Weird” bumper sticker or are glued to the wildly popular Odd, Mysterious & Fascinating History of Pittsburgh feed, you can’t miss this showcase of all things strange. The bizarre bazaar rolls into Pittsburgh with eight hours of weirdness for every curious oddball. If taxidermy, animal specimens and horror films are your thing, you’ve come to the right place. Shop for Halloween-themed art, eccentric antiques, handcrafted oddities and even funeral collectibles. Along with 150 vendors, the expo also features odd photo ops, tarot readings, sideshow performers and concessions. Take a taxidermy class and step back in time — if you dare — to visit “The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown” carnival sideshow. Tickets.

The Washing Well Wenches. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival.

Saturday, Aug. 26 & Sunday, Aug. 27: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival in West Newton

10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

It’s opening weekend for the region’s favorite time-traveling village! Where else can you see dramatic sword fighting, sing bawdy tunes and nosh on steak on a stake — all in the Western PA woods? Equal parts 16th-century amusement park and medieval history lesson, there’s nothing quite like the sights, sounds — and scents — of the Renaissance Festival. Opening weekend showcases Celtic music, culture and cuisine. Buy tickets.

Uptahn Metalworks will be on hand at this year’s Steel City Mods vs. Rockers event at Paradise Island Bowl & Beach.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Steel City Mods vs. Rockers at Paradise Island Bowl and Beach

12-5 p.m.

It might not have an ocean, but Neville Island is technically an island and it does boast a beach bar. The region’s only event of its kind pays tribute to vintage vehicles and rockabilly culture. Whether you’re a Yardbirds fanatic or a Gene Vincent devotee, you won’t want to miss this action. Ogle retro motorcycles, sleek scooters and rad racers, join contests, enjoy bands and vendors, and shop for goods, gear and gifts.

Sunday, Aug. 27: PedalPGH at Allegheny Commons Park

7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Looks like perfect weather for Pennsylvania’s largest single-day charity bike ride, so hop on two wheels to help the event mark three decades of rolling strong. Whether you’re a cycling champ looking to break a personal best or a leisurely glider, PedalPGH offers four fantastic routes showcasing Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods, topography and landmarks. High-five your accomplishments at the finish line festival featuring free lunch, beer and refreshments, bike-powered cooling misters, entertainment from Shorty’s Pins x Pints and music by DJ Willionaire. Powered by BikePGH, the cycling celebration begins and ends in Allegheny Commons Park. Register.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including outdoor recreation, farmers’ markets music festivals, movies and family activities.