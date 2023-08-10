What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, August 10-13? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Aug. 10-Saturday, Aug. 12: Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Various times

Whether you’re a newbie numismatist (try saying that three times quickly!) or you have a cherished collection — this is the coin convergence for you. Explore 30 exhibits, including the fascinating “Token for an Ice Worm Cocktail in Alaska” and “A Selection of Ancient Minting Errors.” Check out the elite collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles from 1907-1932 – the finest series ever assembled. It’s a rare chance to see millions — literally — in rare coins and numismatic treasures. Buy, sell and trade with dealers, attend lectures and find out what your old coins are worth. Added bonus? Admission is free on Saturday!

Photo courtesy of Steel City Con.

Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 13: Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center

Various times

Pennsylvania’s largest pop culture convention marks 33 years right next to the very mall where horror icon George Romero filmed his 1978 classic, “Dawn of the Dead.” Packed with 600 vendors, 34 celebrities and four featured artists, there’s an attraction for every pop culture fanatic. Headlining this year Katey Sagal, Marisa Tomei and Tom Ellis. Meet “Star Trek” legend William Shatner, rapper Method Man and “Goonies” star Martha Plimpton, shop for comics and collectibles, attend panel discussions with your favorite artists, join costume and trivia contests, and lots more. Tickets.

In Bed By Ten Dance Party at Spirit. Photo by Matt Dayak (MattDayak.com).

Friday, Aug. 11: In Bed By Ten Dance Party at Spirit

6-9 p.m.

You’re already sweaty from the dog days of summer so you might as well keep that heat going on the dance floor. Pittsburgh’s favorite early bird dance party is back at Spirit showcasing everything from disco to hip hop to New Wave. DJs Paul Paul Seif and Stealth 1 join the In Bed By Ten crew to support Just Harvest. The best part? You’ll be home in your PJs before you turn into a pumpkin.

Asian Lantern Festival. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Friday, Aug. 11: Asian Lantern Festival at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

6:30-9:30 p.m.

One of Pittsburgh’s most colorful festivals is back with a new experience that’s guaranteed to light up your life. The Asian Lantern Festival highlights a “global passport” theme with its World of Wonders concept. Surrounded by massive handcrafted sculptures, you’ll be dazzled as you learn about Asian heritage and animal conservation. Offering twice the fun, lantern lovers have the option to walk or drive through this year. Tickets.

The Lox. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Friday, Aug. 11: The LOX at the Byham Theater

8 p.m.

The global celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary continues when 1Hood Media teams up with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to present The LOX. Formed in Yonkers in 1994, the trio features East Coast rappers Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss. Bursting onto the scene in 1997, their debut album, “Money, Power & Respect,” went platinum in 1998. In 2020, The LOX released their fourth studio album, “Living Off Xperience.” Earlier in the day, head to Market Square, where the city’s hip-hop commemoration showcases local musicians, live DJ battles, graffiti artists and B-Boy shows from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets.

MessFest. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Science Center.

Saturday, Aug. 12: MessFest at Carnegie Science Center

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where can you create super-sized bubbles, drop an egg 16 feet and make your own sticky slime? This is one day when it’s OK to make a big mess of things with interactive experiments that teach real-life scientific principles. Channel your inner engineer, try the elephant toothpaste experiment and test your hand-eye coordination at the Science Dunk Tank. Tickets.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Barrel & Flow Fest at The Stacks at 3 Crossings

12-9 p.m.

If you only make it to one brew bash this summer, the country’s first Black beer festival is a must. Returning to the Strip District with its distinctive festival-exclusive brews, Barrel & Flow is dedicated to Black arts on tap. With 60 culinary and creative vendors, 55 collaboration beers, 40 Black-owned breweries and 20 community organizations, it’s truly a place to “support local, sip local, shop local and vibe local.” A family-friendly S.T.E.A.M. tent makes its debut this year. Tickets.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Hilltop County Fair in Allentown

1-9 p.m.

Who says you have to trek to Butler for the authentic county fair experience? Head up to the Hilltop for some big-top summer fun. The first-of-its-kind event will teem with attractions and entertainment at Bottlerocket Social Hall and the RE360 warehouse on Asteroid Way. Watch Human Demolition Derby presented by Enjoy Wrestling, tap your toes to the sounds of Bindley Hardware Co.’s Honky Tonk Jukebox, shop for local wares from independent vendors and more.

Photo courtesy of JADED.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Wildness: Jaded Block Party at the Pump House

3-8 p.m.

Experience Pittsburgh’s vibrant, diverse and talented Asian American and Pacific Islander artist communities at the historic landmark near the Waterfront in Homestead. The Pittsburgh-based AAPI collective JADED teams up with Rivers of Steel to host a daylong festival of arts, culture and kinship. The festivities kick off with a debut screening of “The Last Mayor of Chinatown,” a documentary about Pittsburgh’s lost Chinatown through the memoir and archives of Yuen Yee. Highlights include performances by Steel Dragon Martial Arts, a cookie decorating workshop with Jasmine Cho, Asian calligraphy demos with Eva Hui, and a vendor market.

Photo courtesy of The Neighborhood Flea.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Neighborhood Flea at The Stacks at 3 Crossings

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flea season is in full swing and there’s no better place to score keepsakes than this Strip District shopping staple. The open-air event features five hours of shopping and 140 curated vendors with a treasure waiting for every flea fanatic. Live painting and local music add to the experience, along with food trucks, service providers and workshops.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Summer Reading Extravaganza, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh — Oakland

12-5 p.m.

With summer winding down, it’s the perfect time to jumpstart your reading list. Calling bookworms of all ages for this afternoon of music, crafts, games and storytelling in Oakland. One of CLP’s signature annual celebrations, the outdoor festivities include puppet performances, historic tours and food trucks. Don’t forget to try and guess how many books Pittsburghers read this summer for a chance to win cool prizes.

