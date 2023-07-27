What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, July 27-30? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.



Thursday, July 27: Summer at the Square Block Party in Mellon Square

5:30-7 p.m.

Block parties on your street are fun but a block party at a landmark urban oasis is way cooler. Join Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy at this beloved Downtown gathering spot to enjoy live music by Dr. D and the Earthtones, nosh on bites from Talia and play supersized lawn games. Explore the country’s first Modernist park built above a parking garage, which boasts distinctive Venetian terrazzo walkways, cascading fountains and perennial gardens.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Friday, July 28: Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District

5:30-10 p.m.

Wind into the weekend at 15 stops. Making their Crawl debut are three trailblazing gallery exhibits: Traveling While Black (820 Liberty), Seen & Heard (707 Penn) and Taking Up Space (SPACE). Join lessons with the Double Dutch Swing Squad, take a breaking class led by Randal Miller and shop al fresco at the Night Market. Not to miss on a summer’s night is the immersive Architects of Air: Daedalum and Radiant Hall’s pop-up exhibit featuring 30 local artists. Stay late for Crawl After Dark festivities including live band karaoke! Schedule and map.

Mikael Owunna, “The Martyrdom of Eke-Nnechukwu,” 2021.

Friday, July 28: Transcendental Arrangements at Miller ICA

6-8 p.m.

Did you know that the country’s oldest continuously-exhibiting visual artist membership group is Pittsburgh’s own AAP? For the first time in 109 years, Associated Artists of Pittsburgh’s annual exhibit features a curated selection of artists, invited by a juror, who live and work outside of the region. Organized by Miller ICA Director Elizabeth Chodos, Transcendental Arrangements features work by 14 artists examining “artistic practices that engage with ritual, magical and supernatural qualities.” Tonight’s free opening reception includes a performance by Drew Colli.

Saturday, July 29: Goat Fest PGH at South Side Park

12-4 p.m.

Drop that weed whacker and head to the South Side to see nature’s industrious garden helpers in action. They’ve captured the hearts of Pittsburghers and now the highly intelligent and impossibly adorable Allegheny GoatScape herd is back to headline this unique festival. The free fest boasts an artisan market, three hours of live music and summer eats like Caribbean cuisine and ice cream sandwiches. The city’s youngest goat fans will love the petting zoo and hands-on activities. Shop at the plant sale, embark on a puzzle adventure and join a photo contest. Park at 21st Street and Josephine and hop on the free shuttle.

Photo courtesy of ACH Clear Pathways.

Saturday, July 29 & Sunday, July 30: Hill District Arts Festival

12-10 p.m.

Head to the historic Hill where the 1800 block of Centre Avenue will teem with art and connectivity all weekend long. Free for all ages, the community celebration showcases artistic vendors and local performers on two main stages. Produced by ACH Clear Pathways — which is celebrating 10 years as an artistic hub — the festivities include a silent disco, DJs and food trucks.

USS Requin. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Science Center.

Saturday, July 29: Steel Beach Picnic – for Adults Only! at the USS Requin

6:30-9:30 p.m.

What if you could party with a WW II submarine? Now you can, when Carnegie Science Center hosts its first USS Requin Steel Beach Picnic! Enjoy a tasty BBQ on the terrace, tour the historic vessel and play outdoor games on deck — all with the stunning skyline as your backdrop. You’ll learn about how bored submariners would break up the monotony with this same tradition when the captain officially declared a day of fun in the sun after 45 arduous days at sea. Tickets.

Saturday, July 29: ZooBrew at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

6:30-10 p.m.

Be a party animal while partying with the animals. The wild summer staycation spans decades, with small animal visits, live music and after-hours access to the exhibits. While strolling throughout the site, sip summery craft brews and take in the festivities throughout the Village, Garden Tent and PNC Pavilion. Tickets.



Sunday, July 30: OpenStreetsPGH from Oakland to Bloomfield

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

It’s a brand new route for one of Pittsburgh’s most beloved summertime events so you don’t want to miss this chance to trek from Oakland to Bloomfield with no cars in sight!

The roads are all yours when BikePGH opens up 3 miles of city streets. With four hours of car-free fun, you can walk, run, cycle, skate, skip, skip rope or dance where you please. Stop at activity hubs for exercise classes, live performances and family activities. Don’t miss NEXT’s own Boaz Frankel in the arts and culture hub in Oakland near the Cathedral of Learning. He wants to hear your ideas for where Yinzer Backstage Pass should visit next!

Tocayo Tacos. Photo by DAYAK.

Sunday, July 30: TacoMania Super Fest at SouthSide Works

1-7 p.m.

Tacos, mariachis and wrestling? Yes, please. If you love its brew festivals then you don’t want to miss this first-of-it’s-kind street food celebration cooked up by the Beers of the Burgh crew. Way more than a taco festival, it’s a six-hour showcase of everyone’s favorite hand-held cuisine. Along with tasting the goodies from 12 top taco joints, you can watch local pros from Enjoy Wrestling heat up the mat. Keeping the soundtrack lively will be a Mariachi band and DJ Samuel Andres. Wash it down with a Don Julio margarita and local craft brews. Tickets.

Sunday, July 30: Plantasia at Trace Brewing

3-6 p.m.

Horticulture and haute couture merge at this one-of-a-kind event spotlighting fashions inspired by nature. Treat your eyes to a visual feast as models strut down the runway donning plant-inspired designs crafted from repurposed and upcycled clothing. Le Siren kicks off the action and DJ Huny XO provides the beats — while drag performers Remy Black, Viiviian Spice and Victoria L. Van-Cartier add the dazzle. The lush botanical extravaganza highlights the talents of the local queer community and transgender women of color. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of La Banda Chuska.

Sunday, July 30: Weather Permitting at Hazelwood Green Plaza

5-8 p.m.

Spice up your Sunday with uplifting Cumbia rhythms. Weather Permitting and Hazelwood Local team up to bring Brooklyn-based purveyors of Cumbia and surf music, La Banda Chuska, to the expansive Mon River green space. Creating a festival vibe for the Summer Sounds Series will be artisanal vendors, food trucks and handcrafted beverages.

