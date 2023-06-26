What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, June 26-July 2? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Wednesday, June 28: Kids vs. Adults Science Challenge at Carnegie Science Center

6-9 p.m.

If you think the Science Center is just for kids, think again! This new summer series sets up the ultimate smackdown between the generations. Bond as a family as you compete in challenges that put your science skills to the test. Build your own contraptions, solve brain-teasing puzzles and show off your observation skills during an adrenaline-pumping scavenger hunt. The competition might be fierce but only one age group will be crowned victorious. Tickets.

Wednesday, June 28: Reel Q Reel Stories at Alphabet City

7 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival kicks off its summer screening series at City of Asylum’s Mexican War Streets HQ. Celebrate Pride Month with Aoife O’Kelly’s 2019 drama, “Walking With Shadows.” Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the film explores identity, self-acceptance and family. The free event includes a pre-screening cocktail hour co-hosted by Pittsburgh Emerging Arts Leaders. Register.

Photo by Shoji Ushiyama, taken at Anthrocon 2022.

Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2: Anthrocon at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Various times

This wildly anticipated gathering loves Pittsburgh so much they’ve branded this summer’s conference as “Anthropolis: Our Furry City.” With intriguing sessions like “Friendly Feline Furry Fiasco,” “DIY Leathercraft: Studs, Spikes and Safety Pins” and “The Importance of Plush,” Pittsburgh’s favorite convention showcases all that anthropomorphics can offer humankind. If you only have one day for Furrymania, attend the joyful Fursuit Parade and Block Party on July 1. And no, you don’t have to wear a fursuit to attend. Register.

Thursday, June 29: Nerd Nite at Spirit

6:30 p.m.

If you’ve been curious about Nerd Nite, this is the one to show up for, because the theme is “mind-altering substances.” Equal parts TED talk, comedy show and social meetup, Nerd Nite is your ticket to blending learning and laughter. How does it all work? Speakers present for 15 minutes on topics related to science and tech, pop culture, history, and other nerdery — and attendees ask their burning questions. Tonight’s talks will delve into the psychedelic frontier to explore mystic molecules, the history of cannabis and good ole beer. Break the ice with a speed friending social game before the talks. Proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tickets.

Friday, June 30: Summer Fridays at the Frick

6:30 p.m.

This local summertime favorite kicks off its ninth season with its Make Music Pittsburgh event. Relax on the tranquil North Lawn for free live music and cultural activities, food truck fare and more. Christopher Mark Jones brings his rhythmic folk and roots rock to open the season, joined by guitarist and vocalist Dave Gillespie, drummer Eric George and bassist Mark Perna. Visit Brighton Music Center & Unisound’s instrument petting zoo to make your own music. Farina Foundation will be on hand collecting instruments for children in need.

Night Market. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1: Night Market in Market Square

5-10 p.m.

Now that we have more daylight hours, it’s time to shop at one of the city’s signature open-air markets. Running for five months, the rain-or-shine Night Market is accompanied by the popular Downtown Pittsburgh Sound series of free concerts. Presented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the bustling marketplace showcases a rotating lineup of 100 regional artisans as well as small-batch foods from independent vendors.

Photo courtesy of the Queer Craft Market.

Friday, June 30: Queer Craft Market at Union Project

5:30-9 p.m.

Channel your inner crafter and celebrate the culmination of Pride Month. Founded in 2017, Pittsburgh’s OG queer-led craft market features 50 LGBTQIA+ makers, artists and creators from around the region peddling their one-of-a-kind wares. You’ll find everything from DIY zines and handmade ceramics to chain mail jewelry and vibrant prints.



Friday, June 30: Assume the Risk Opening Reception at the Mattress Factory

6-8 p.m.

The Mattress Factory’s newest artist in residence wants viewers to rethink ideas surrounding the “preciousness” of art, authorship, posterity and preservation, and even the role of museums. At tonight’s free opening reception, you can meet Asim Waqif, join a walk-through of his exhibit and enjoy refreshments. Based in New Delhi, Waqif was selected during the museum’s open call for international artists. Register.

Photo courtesy of Rivers of Steel.

Friday, June 30: Homestead Live Fridays

6-10 p.m.

Get to know the revitalized Mon River borough nestled 7 miles southeast of Downtown Pittsburgh when this summer series rolls out a new season. Pop into venues spanning Homestead’s eclectic Eighth Avenue commercial district — and at street-side pop-ups — to check out performers, art exhibits and community activities. Rivers of Steel and the Steel Valley Accelerator team up to present the Friday night fun, including programming offered by Glitterbox Theater, Amity Harvest Community Garden, The Forge Wine Bar, Eberle Studios and Golden Age Beer Co.

Architects of Air: Daedalum in the Backyard at 8th & Penn. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Saturday, July 1: Architects of Air: Daedalum at The Backyard at 8th & Penn

Various times

Be transported to another world — right in the heart of the Downtown. The newest public art phenomenon taking over the Cultural District is half the size of a football field. Forget everything you know about inflatable art and bouncy houses. Designed by Architects of Air founder Alan Parkinson, this monumental walk-in sculpture contains a maze of 19 egg-shaped domes that create mysterious perspectives. The summer-long spectacle features an innovative indirect illumination that varies the interior colors according to the sun’s direction. The 600-piece pattern of the ceiling was inspired by Rome’s Pantheon and the drawings of Gustave Doré. It’s something you must see to believe. Tickets.

Sunday, July 2: Bach, Beethoven and Brunch at Mellon Park

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Infuse your Sunday brunch with a side of classical chamber music when this long-running Pittsburgh tradition returns with its free summer series. Animating one of the city’s most beautiful green spaces will be KleZlectic, which specializes in the instrumental musical tradition of the Ashkenazi Jews of Central and Eastern Europe — while mixing in American, Latin and Balkan influences. Bring a picnic basket and don’t miss the “best brunch competition” during intermission.

Seldom Seen Greenway. Photo by Jennifer Baron

Sunday, July 2: Full Buck Moon Sunset Hike at Seldom Seen Greenway

7-9 p.m.

Explore one of Pittsburgh’s coolest hidden gems during the full buck moon — named after the new antlers that emerge around this time of the year. Discover this urban green space boasting 90 acres of undeveloped land within the city’s Beechview neighborhood. Covering 2 miles, the guided sunset hike will pass through the beautiful and historic Seldom Seen Arch constructed in 1902 and along the Little Sawmill Run Creek. Tickets.

