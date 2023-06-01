There’s so much happening in June — from Furries to festivals to funnel cake (including lots of free things to do) — that we certainly couldn’t limit it to just 10.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution 2022. Photo by Dan Costa.

1. Pittsburgh Pride Revolution: June 1-4

Spanning four days, 65 LGBTQIA performers and locations across the city, Pittsburgh Pride has something for almost everyone. Rocking our city for Pride’s milestone 50th anniversary will be internationally acclaimed artists SevnDeep, MKX, Haviah Mighty, Julian King, DreamDoll, Madison Rose, Frenchie Davis and more. Spark your pride on June 1 at the Too Hot For July street party for AIDS Free Pittsburgh at KLVN Coffee Lab. Join the ebullient parade on June 3 with a new route stepping off at noon at 11th Street and Liberty Avenue. Then head to Allegheny Commons Park and Trace Brewing for live music and drag performances all weekend. Read NEXTpittsburgh’s complete guide to Pride month activities.

Laurie Shapiro’s walkthrough installation, “We Are All Connected To Each Other Through Nature,” will welcome visitors to The Backyard at 8th & Penn at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

2. Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in the Cultural District

For the next 10 days (which look rain-free!), Downtown is the place to be for soaking up culture and kicking off summer. After launching and learning from its new Cultural District footprint, TRAF returns with an improved layout. For its 64th annual edition, hundreds of artists — and hundreds of thousands of art lovers — will converge to experience a full spectrum of free art and music. Spanning both sides of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the popular Artist Market returns at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic. The Dollar Bank Main Stage’s new location along the Allegheny River will provide more grassy areas and tree coverage an, scenic views. Don’t miss Squonk’s “Hand to Hand” puppet performance, the “Traveling While Black” virtual reality film and the Juried Visual Art Exhibition. Read NEXTpittsburgh’s guide to the festival.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

3. World Square in Market Square: June 2-4 & June 9-11

Where can you sample Nigerian cuisine, shop for Balkan pottery and watch Balinese dance all in one hub? Welcome Pittsburgh’s newest neighbors while experiencing the sights, sounds — and flavors — of the region’s international and immigrant communities. Expanding to present two back-to-back weekends aligning with Three Rivers Arts Festival, the free celebration showcases 30 international communities that call the Pittsburgh region home. Transforming Market Square into a vibrant global bazaar, each weekend features artisan booths and food purveyors, along with live music, dance and entertainment. View a schedule.

Photo courtesy of Beers of the Burgh.

4. Beers of the Burgh Festival at Carrie Furnaces: June 3

Local beer and local history will flow freely at this craft brew mecca. For its ninth annual installment, the froth fest features 50 of the region’s top breweries at the historic landmark from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Held both inside and outside the storied steel site utilizing the powerhouse and courtyard areas, this year’s libations lineup boasts an unparalleled variety of tasty ales, ciders, cocktails and even mead. In between sips, fuel up with seven local food trucks and shake it off with rousing music by The Eagleberger Band and DJ Samuel Andres. Park at The Waterfront and hop on the free shuttle. Buy tickets.

Mattress Factory Garden Party. Photo by Jill Farrar.

5. Trash Bash Garden Party at the Mattress Factory: June 9

Step into the Mattress Factory’s Monterey Annex and you’ll encounter what might look like the contents of a dumpster. Inside, the Pittsburgh-based art duo Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis is gathering and documenting all the trash generated by the museum over 10 months. As mounds of rubbish pile up, the work is forming a “self-portrait of the museum.” Dubbed “The Museum Collects Itself,” the ambitious project is the perfect counterpart for the theme of this year’s Garden Party. Denizens of detritus will savor delights from Pittsburgh’s top restaurants, wander through immersive installations and bid on cool auction art. Groove to the sounds of The Cookie Table, get flirtatious with Steel City Kitty, and tap your toes to The Beagle Brothers’ country twang in the garden. Make a bold fashion statement by crafting your own costume from discarded items — anything goes! Buy tickets.

Photos courtesy of the Allentown Night Market.

6. Allentown Night Market: June 10

Shopping from 9 to 5 p.m. is basic, but shopping at the magic hour is unforgettable. Head up to the Hilltop to explore the quirky neighborhood nestled on the southern side of the city. Rewriting the book on the vendor market, the nocturnal happening is a showcase of Allentown’s “strange and unusual” side. More faire than fair, the event includes 100 electric artisans and offbeat crafters, along with live performances, and food purveyors from 7 to 11 p.m. All the action is located within four indoor and outdoor markets spanning the 800 block of Warrington Avenue and Manton Way. There’s so much to peruse from Dr. Tumblety’s Time-Inspired Specialty Shop, The Weeping Glass, Herb ‘N Ink, Soil Sisters and many others. More information.

Photo courtesy of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh.

7. PizzaFest: A Slice Of Delish! at Trace Brewing: June 11

From thin and greasy to wood-fried and even cold cheese on top — pizza has come a long way in the Burgh. This foodie fest proves that we’ve finally put the Aiello’s vs. Mineo’s debate behind us (right?). Arrive with an empty stomach because six of Pittsburgh’s top pizza artisans will serve straight outta the oven: Mediterra, Caliente, Alta Via, Mercurio’s, Large Plain Pizza and Pints, and Asti’s Italian Steakhouse. From a Black and Gold pie packed with pulled pork to a Torsana topped with meatballs, whipped ricotta and banana peppers, you’ll fall hard for your new go-to slice. Pie lovers will also enjoy pizza acrobatics, mozzarella-pulling demos and live music. Buy tickets.

Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh. Photo by Sean Eaton.

8. Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art: June 15

Take our advice and clear your Thursday nights and Saturday afternoons this summer. Running June 15 through Aug. 19, one of the summer’s coolest urban playgrounds returns to animate the museum’s Sculpture Court. The free series engages visitors with Pittsburgh’s rich cultural landscape and expansive nightlife scene by highlighting performances, workshops, art-making activities, DJs and food trucks. Tonight’s opening showcase includes performances and music by Sankofa Drum and Dance Ensemble, Arie Cole, DJ Shoe, HUNY XO, Formosa, Joshua Orange, Royal Haunts, maya universe and yadirtydaughter. The Caribbean Vybz Food Truck and a cash bar will be on site. New this year is free admission to the museum from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hip-hop legend KRS-One performs on June 16 at Point State Park for Juneteenth. Photo courtesy of Stop The Violence Pittsburgh.

9. Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration in Point State Park & Market Square: June 16-19

There are many ways to honor the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. this month. Not to miss on June 16 as part of this signature four-day festival is the Hip Hop 50-year Anniversary Showcase featuring KRS-One, Arrested Development and Hurricane Chris. Heating up the outdoor stages will be KeKe Wyatt, the Sammie Deleon Afro-Cuban Band, Soul 4 Real, Ruff Endz, The Ohio Players and many others. On June 17, join the Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade honoring Grand Marshal and Tuskegee Airman James Harvey. Additional highlights include the Minority Vendor Plaza, Voting Rights Parade and Forum, Freedom Festival, vendor market, African American culture activities, guest speakers and more. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Juneteenth culminates with an iconic fireworks display. View a schedule.

Photo courtesy of Pogopalooza.

10. Pogopalooza in Market Square & Wilkinsburg: June 22-25

Yes, there really is a Pogo Stick World Championship, and yes, Pittsburgh serves as the extreme sport’s HQ. The high-flying fun bounces back into town with four days of the wildest hopping you’ll ever see. Set against the reflective backdrop of PPG Place, watch in awe as the planet’s top pro pogoers vie for championship titles, land unfathomable tricks and attempt to set a Guinness World Record by soaring over an 11-foot bar. Bounce over to Xpogo’s Wilkinsburg HQ to check out the Tech Freestyle, Big Air Final and heart-pounding Best Trick Contest in a newly redesigned park. Beyond the bouncing, there’s an expanded free jump area with sticks of all sizes for the public to try. New this year is a world records event at Woodland Hills High School. Registration.

Photo courtesy of SisTersPGH.

11. People’s Pride March & Music Festival in Swissvale: June 25

After debuting its first Pride event last year, the Swissvale festivities return with even more ways to show your support. At 10 a.m., find your spot at the Noble Street Municipal Lot to join community members and allies for a parade through the heart of Swissvale. The day also features performers, intersectional artist displays, vendors and interactive experiences. This year’s event highlights the critical need for housing access after the devastating pandemic, which continues to impact Black, brown, and other historically marginalized communities. Swissvale is home to the event’s producer, SisTers PGH.

Photo courtesy of BikePGH.

12. OpenStreetsPGH: June 25

Welcome the first weekend of summer out in the streets — literally. After a record attendance and idyllic weather for its June kickoff, OpenStreetsPGH returns with a new route to get you moving through the North Side, Strip District and Lawrenceville. If you’ve ever wanted to walk, ride or dance across the iconic Andy Warhol Bridge, now is your chance. With four hours of car-free fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s a unique way to experience the character of our neighborhoods while supporting the local economy. Stop at activity hubs for exercise classes, live performances and family activities with BikePGH. View a map.

Photo by Tom O’Connor.

13. Anthrocon at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center: June 29-July 2

This wildly anticipated gathering loves Pittsburgh so much they’ve branded this summer’s conference as “Anthropolis: Our Furry City.” With intriguing sessions like “Friendly Feline Furry Fiasco,” “DIY Leathercraft: Studs, Spikes and Safety Pins and “The Importance of Plush,” Pittsburgh’s favorite convention showcases all that anthropomorphics can offer humankind. Furry veterans and the Furry curious from around the planet will converge for imaginative experiences like an Astronofurs Star Party, Furry Yoga, a Goat Screamup and so much more. If you only have one day for Furrymania, make sure to attend the joyful Fursuit Parade and Block Party on July 1, when Anthocon shares its fandom magic with the masses. To pay it forward, Anthrocon has launched a new citywide Children’s Art Show and Competition with a $1,000 prize. Charge up that camera for Furry watching, and no, you don’t have to wear a fursuit to attend. View a schedule.