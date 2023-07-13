What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, July 13-16? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16: Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix at multiple venues

Various times

You’ll be seeing red all week long because the country’s largest vintage race is revving up across Western PA. Showcasing all things that go vroom, the PVGP captivates auto aficionados, speed freaks and curious tourists alike for 10 thrilling days, including brand-new events like the Sewickley Stampede and Corvette Charity Sweepstakes. Each year a vintage vehicle is deemed the marquee model — and this year it’s all about Ferraris with the theme of Rosso Corsa, the racing red color made famous by the Italian luxury sports car maker. On tap for the tracks this week is the highly anticipated Historics event running July 13-16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Experience the thunderous roar of historic cars and ground pounders on a 2.8-mile purpose-built track in Wampum. On July 14, haute couture meets auto nostalgia at the Black Tie & Tailpipes Gala, where the Fox Chapel Golf Club lawn will be transformed into a chic car show. Event schedule.



Thursday, July 13: Solar Concert Series at Buhl Community Park

12:15 p.m.

Why eat at your desk when you can bathe your lunch hour in the warmth of the sun? Pittsburgh’s homegrown solar-powered concert series is back and brighter than ever, kicking off today in front of the Children’s Museum. Produced by SLB Radio, the live concert featuring Jason Gamble and Nashwan Asef Abdullah is powered by our galaxy’s favorite star. Pack a picnic to enjoy with co-workers and friends or grab lunch from the museum’s cafe or nearby Federal Galley.

Le’Andria Johnson performs at Point State Park on July 14. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Black Music Festival.

Thursday, July 13-Saturday, July 15: Pittsburgh Black Music Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh

Various times

Celebrate the foundational genres of Black music when this free festival heats up Downtown with three themed showcases. The lineup at Point State Park kicks off July 13 with Jazz Tribute Day featuring Will Downing, Adam Hawley and The Black Byrds. On July 14, don’t miss Gospel Tribute Day featuring Karen Clark-Sheard, Le’ Andria Johnson and Dorinda Clark-Cole. The festival culminates July 15 with RnB-Soul Tribute Day featuring MUSIQ Soulchild, Chante Moore and Rose Royce. The family-friendly event includes food, vendors, artists, DJs and cultural activities along Liberty Avenue between Stanwix Street and Commonwealth Place.

Ilana Glazer. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Thursday, July 13: Ilana Glazer at the Byham Theater

8 p.m.

If you’re hooked on Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” you can’t miss this one-night appearance by the show’s co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer. Glazer debuted her stand-up special, “The Planet is Burning,” on Amazon Prime, nabbed a Tony for producing the Broadway show, “A Strange Loop” and is co-founder of the nonprofit, Generator Collective. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Friday, July 14: Night Life After Dark at Carnegie Museum of Natural History

6-10 p.m.

After the kids and crowds head home, the museum swings its doors open for nocturnal fun. Discover how scientists search for amphibians and reptiles in Borneo, check out plants and fungi that grow better in the dark, and search for minute snails in a stream sample. Talk with mammologists and paleontologists about nocturnal critters and enjoy “human nightlife” with drinks, dancing and music. Tickets.

Friday, July 14: “People of Pittsburgh II: The Constellationist” at Attack Theatre Studios

7 p.m.

For the next installment of its “theatrical portraits of extraordinary, ordinary Pittsburghers,” RealTime Arts turns the stage over to “remarkable” Braddock resident, Mary Carey, and you only have three more nights to experience it. To create the original, immersive work, RealTime Artistic Director Molly Rice teamed up with fiber artist, sculptor and City of Pittsburgh Arts Commissioner Christine Bethea to tell Carey’s story via multidisciplinary theater. The “sprawling collaboration” unites a team of co-creators, including award-winning public artists, an ensemble of performers and even some of Carey’s Braddock neighbors, friends and relatives. Braddock residents can buy pay-what-you-can tickets and ride on the free Star Shuttle. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble.

Friday, July 14 & Saturday, July 15: Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble at City Theatre

8 p.m.

Rethinking the live concert experience, PNME’s summer festival is underway at the theater’s historic South Side campus. This weekend, don’t miss Joseph Schwantner’s “Sparrows” — a series of 15 haikus by Japanese poet and Buddhist priest Issa Kobayashi, along with Kevin Puts’ “Einstein on Mercer Street,” which is inspired by Albert Einstein’s relationship with Mileva Maric, and their first child, Lieserl. If you’re a PNME newbie, don’t miss the free “First Limers” program. Tickets.

Saturday, July 15: AWCommunity STEAM Day at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Add some STEAM to your summer fun at this free family day in the Cultural District. Get hands-on with engaging science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities for all ages. Register.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest.

Saturday, July 15: Summer Beerfest at Stage AE

Noon-11 p.m.

There’s nothing like a cold beer to quench your thirst. Luckily for sweltering Pittsburghers, the Summer Beerfest returns to the North Shore to say cheers. In a twist on the froth formula for its milestone 10th anniversary, organizers heeded the call from fans to add an afternoon session. Instead of two nights, this year’s fest offers one afternoon session and one evening session on the same day. Drink up for the pups, because proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies. Tickets.

Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16: Northside Music Festival

Various times

Where can you find 65 bands, 30 food trucks, numerous art vendors, and thousands of music fans all in one walkable locale? Say tschüss to the Deutschtown Music Festival … and hello to the Northside Music Festival. The curated lineup showcases a wide variety of musical genres across three days. In between acts, shop at the Northside Farmers Market, sip suds in the beer garden, peruse the Redfishbowl Artist Village and pose for a caricature artist. The free volunteer-run festival wraps up on Sunday with a “gospel, games and grub” day presented by Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Schedule and map.

Mount Washington overlook. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Modern Committee.

Friday, July 14: Modern Midsummer Social in Mount Washington

6-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy golden hour atop Grandview with the Pittsburgh Modern Committee. Discover the fascinating history behind those distinctive modernist structures completed on Mount Washington during the 1960s-1970s. Enjoy snacks on the Paul F. Jones Overlook as you learn about these iconic concrete structures and enjoy sweeping skyline views. Next, gather at 1000 Grandview Ave., built in 1975, for dessert, a talk and an upper-level condo tour boasting a breathtaking vista. Don’t leave without getting your copy of the new “Modern Survey Map: Mount Washington & Allentown” guide along with a limited edition summer tote bag. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Sunday, July 16: Ice Cream Tour in Downtown Pittsburgh

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

You scream, I scream … we all know how the summertime chant goes! Celebrate National Ice Cream Day while appreciating our city’s architectural landmarks during this leisurely 3-mile stroll led by Venture Outdoors. Step back in time to learn about what used to occupy iconic Downtown buildings and sites and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the city’s contemporary eco-friendly buildings. Cool off with sweet treats from Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream near Market Square. Tickets.

Sunday, July 16: Whiskey Rebellion Day at Woodville

12-5 p.m.

Whiskey runs deeps in Western Pennsylvania’s roots. Head to the National Historic Landmark in Bridgeville to explore the site where a pivotal skirmish ignited the infamous Whiskey Rebellion on July 16, 1794. Brady Crytzer will read from and sign copies of his new book, “The Whiskey Rebellion: A Distilled History of an American Crisis.” See reenactments of the fighting at Bower Hill, watch musket firing demonstrations, listen to music of the regiment and tour the historic site. Completed in 1785 by General John Neville, Woodville is among Southwestern PA’s oldest surviving homes. Tickets.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including outdoor recreation, farmers’ markets, music festivals, movies, and family activities.