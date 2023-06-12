What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, June 12-18? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us. Find more things to do, including Pride month events, outdoor movies, summer music festivals and family activities here.

Monday, June 12: 40th Birthday at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

One of the country’s most innovative museums is turning 40 years young and you’re invited to the birthday blowout. Kicking off today with “roll-back-the-clock admission pricing of $1.50” — which is how much it cost to visit the museum’s opening day — the yearlong birthday bash includes a Meet the Makers Series, 21+ Nights, oral history collections and new art commissions. Save the date for the Summer Free Day on June 24, where you can blow out the candles on a 6-foot-tall cake Prantl’s cake. Buy tickets. “Frida … A Self Portrait” by Michael Henninger for Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Tuesday, June 13: “Frida … A Self Portrait” at the O’Reilly Theater

7 p.m.

From an immersive experience in a warehouse to an exhibit of rarely-seen personal works at The Frick — Pittsburghers have fallen in love with Frida Kahlo. Fans of the groundbreaking Mexican painter can’t miss the Pittsburgh premiere of this one-woman tour de force. Brazilian American writer and performer Vanessa Severo recasts the artist’s profound story “with her own experience, unearthing powerful common ground between them and inviting us to experience Kahlo’s rare genius firsthand.” Buy tickets.

Thursday, June 15 & Friday, June 16: Inside/Outside at The Pittsburgh Playhouse

4:30-6:30 p.m.

There’s a new summer happy hour heating up Downtown. Providing a casual spot for mingling indoors and outside, Pittsburgh Playhouse’s Summer Concert Series features live entertainment in the Highmark Theatre, which opens out onto the Forbes Avenue plaza. The series kicks off tonight with acclaimed pianist, producer and composer Ray Angry (aka Mr. Goldfinger), whose music spans gospel, jazz and pan-global pop. Return on Friday to see original choreography by renowned Point Park University faculty members Jesse Factor, Jason McDole, Marc Spaulding and Mamiko Usuda. Buy tickets.

Photo by Bryan Conley courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Thursday, June 15: Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh

5-8 p.m.

Take our advice and clear your Thursday nights because one of the summer’s coolest urban playgrounds returns to the CMOA Sculpture Court. The free series engages visitors with Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape and nightlife scene by highlighting performances, workshops, art-making activities, DJs and food trucks. Tonight’s opening showcase features performances and music by Sankofa Drum and Dance Ensemble, Arie Cole, DJ Shoe, HUNY XO, Formosa, Joshua Orange, Royal Haunts, maya universe and yadirtydaughter. The Caribbean Vybz Food Truck and a cash bar will be on site. New this year is free admission to the museum from 5 to 8 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.

Thursday, June 15: Dig: An Evening of Jazz at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy top-notch jazz under the stars at one of the region’s most unique amenities. It’s a rare opportunity to catch renowned father and son jazz duo Benny Benack II and Benny Benack III — dubbed BB2 and BB3 — along with their gifted eight-piece band. Immerse yourself in blooms and tunes under the tent in the Peirce Celebration Garden and savor delicious bites and beverages in the Davidson Events Center. To open the night, Kenny Stockard’s four-piece band will share a fresh take on traditional rhythm and blues. Buy tickets.

Thursday, June 15: Christian Cooper at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall

6 p.m.

Spend an evening exploring the “wonderful world of birds and what they can teach us about life.” Self-described “Blerd” (Black nerd), avid comics fan and expert birder, Christian Cooper takes audiences “beyond the viral video that shocked a nation and into a world of avian adventures, global excursions and the unexpected lessons you can learn from a life spent looking up.” Equal parts memoir, travelogue and birding primer, Cooper’s book, “In Better Living Through Birding,” shares his life journey leading up to the now-infamous Central Park incident. One of Marvel’s first openly gay writers, Cooper joins a conversation with Bird Lab founder Nick Liadis. Buy tickets.

Thursday, June 15: This Thing We Call Hip-Hop at the Blaxk Box Theater

7 p.m.

Throw it back to the summer of 1973 when hip-hop burst onto the scene. 1HoodMedia and Pitt team up to mark the milestone 50th anniversary of the genre that went on to impact the planet. Artists and academics from around the region will discuss Pittsburgh’s influence on the genre, and the music’s importance to three generations of Western Pennsylvania residents during a discussion hosted by Chantel Petersen. Featured artists include FeddtheGod, Hardo, Paradise Gray, SpeciàlK and Dr. Starkes (The Rapping Principal). Register for free.

Hip-hop legend KRS-One performs on June 16 at Point State Park for Juneteenth. Photo courtesy of Stop The Violence Pittsburgh.

Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18: Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration in Point State Park & Market Square

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

From Hazelwood to McKees Rocks, there are many ways to honor the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Not to miss on June 16 as part of this signature four-day festival is the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Showcase featuring KRS-One, Arrested Development and Hurricane Chris. Heating up the outdoor stages will be KeKe Wyatt, the Sammie Deleon Afro-Cuban Band, Soul 4 Real, Ruff Endz, The Ohio Players and more. Highlights include the Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade, Minority Vendor Plaza, Voting Rights Forum, Freedom Festival, vendor market, African-American cultural activities and a fireworks display. View a schedule.

Photo courtesy of Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village.

Saturday, June 17: 50th Anniversary at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Did you know that on June 18, 1973, an archaeological excavation revealed that a site about one hour from Pittsburgh is where the region’s earliest inhabitants dwelled more than 19,000 years ago? Archaeologist James Adovasio of Pitt led that monumental discovery that uncovered evidence of prehistoric people camping under a sandstone overhang high above Cross Creek. Explore this National Historic Landmark, learn how to use a pre-historic throwing spear and watch top athletes test their mettle during the World Atlatl Association competition. To commemorate the historic anniversary, visitors will have a rare opportunity to see an excavation in progress. Buy tickets.

Murals by Maxo Vanka at St. Nicholas Croatian Church. Photo by Pawsburgh Photography courtesy of Doors Open Pittsburgh.

Saturday, June 17: Doors Open in Millvale

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Before heading to Pride Millvale on June 24, go behind the scenes into the places and spaces that give the borough so much character. Experience the “architecture, anecdotes and people of this eclectic neighborhood,” as you step into a fascinating collection of 20 buildings — from theaters and breweries to government offices and artist spaces. See private spaces that are typically inaccessible to the public and look for murals, architectural elements, refurbished properties and more. Part of Doors Open’s new large-scale neighborhood series, the self-guided event features a kids’ photo safari, free shuttle and resources in GAP Park. Buy tickets.

Saturday, June 17: From Colored to Black at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

1-5 p.m.

Don’t just attend a play, add your voice and share your stories to help create one. Held during the Juneteenth weekend, this innovative opportunity invites attendees to actively contribute to the development of a multi-media production. Produced by DEMASKUS Theater Collective, the goal is to spark a critical discourse on systemic racism and public health while empowering local residents to enact positive change. The event includes a screening, community story circles and a BBQ buffet. Register for free.

Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Saturday, June 16: Dog Paddle at North Park Lake

6-8 p.m.

Gliding in a kayak is sublime but having your four-legged bestie by your side is an experience to cherish. If your pooch loves the water, then hop aboard for this outing to explore the lake together and meet other paddlers and pets. It’s also a great chance to test the waters with your dog to see if Fido is ready to paddle. The pros from Venture Outdoors will provide the instruction, kayaks, paddles — and lifejackets for the hoomans. A limited number of dog personal flotation devices will be available. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day BBQ Brunch at The National Aviary

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day with a fantastic meal and some very friendly feathered friends. Treat that dad in your life to a delicious barbecue crafted by Atria’s Specialty Catering — plus gourmet pastries, signature cocktails and craft brews. After brunching, enjoy quality time strolling through the Aviary’s dynamic habitats. Buy tickets.