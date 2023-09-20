What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Sept. 21-24? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Sept. 21: Little Amal at Multiple Location

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

She’s making her way around the globe as a powerful symbol of human rights — traversing 13 countries and meeting a million people — and now you can welcome her to Pittsburgh. A 12-foot puppet depicting a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, Little Amal, walks right into Pittsburgh at community events throughout the day. At 10 a.m., she celebrates with new U.S. citizens as they complete their Naturalization Ceremony at the City-County Building. Next, head to North Shore Riverfront Park at noon for a welcoming event created by Pittsburgh artist Cheryl Capezzuti artist and the Office for Public Art. At 4:30 p.m. make a beeline for Whitney Park in Wilkinsburg. Little Amal is journeying 6,000 miles across the U.S. during one of the largest free public festivals ever created. Want to help support refugee children? Donate to The Amal Fund.

Thursday, Sept. 21-Sunday, Sept. 24: Mulligans in Mellon Square

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The mini-golf craze is taking Pittsburgh by storm — with enduring old-school favorites and high-tech indoor attractions bursting onto the scene. Now, fans can take a swing right in the middle of Downtown. Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has teamed up with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to transform this iconic urban park into a nine-hole course designed and donated by Three Rivers Hammocks. Tee off while enjoying food, music and craft cocktails from Pittsburgh Mobile Bars. Bonus round: It’s free to play during the Gallery Crawl on Sep. 22. You only have “fore” days to make that elusive hole-in-one, so don’t miss it.



Thursday, Sept. 21-Sunday, Sept. 24: “Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For” at the O’Reilly Theater

8 p.m. & 2 p.m.

The remarkable story and visionary music of a Pittsburgh legend come to life like never before when Pittsburgh Public Theater kicks off its season. This world premiere musical produced by another Pittsburgh phenom, Billy Porter, follows Strayhorn “from his impoverished beginnings in Pittsburgh to his lifelong collaboration with Duke Ellington,” including the ups and downs of his career and personal life, and his struggles living as an openly gay Black man at the dawn of the civil rights movement. Performances have been extended by demand, so get your tickets now.

Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24: Stomping Grounds Dance Battle at multiple locations

3-11 p.m.

Back and bigger than ever, Stomping Grounds returns with three days of high-octane programming presented by Level Up Studios and Make Sure You Have Fun. Highlighting the region’s most exhilarating all-styles, krump, popping and breakdance artists in a dance competition, the excitement culminates with the crowning of the 2023 Stomping Grounds Champion at Spirit. Festivities include workshops at Level Up Studios and a panel discussion and networking event with industry-renowned judges at Mixtape. Tickets.

Jenson Leonard, “Work Flow,” at Wood Street Galleries.

Friday, Sept. 22: Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District

5:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Fall into art with 18-plus free cultural destinations. New must-see exhibitions include Jesse T. Best’s “Analog Holiday” at SPACE Gallery, Jenson Leonard’s “Work Flow” at Wood Street Galleries and The National Museum project launch at 604 Wood St. Join first lady of Pittsburgh, Michelle Gainey, at the Pittsburgh Paints Pop-Up showcase, meet youth graffiti artists and shop during magic hour at the Market Square Night Market. Dance the night away under the stars at the Crawl After Dark Silent Disco at the Backyard at 8th & Penn. Schedule and map.

Friday, Sept. 22: Art for Change at Stage AE & Art on Fire at Rockwell Park

Evening

Tonight you’ve got two fantastic ways to boost vital causes at creative fundraisers. On the North Shore, Persad’s Art for Change ensures that Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS get the critical support and services they need. Bid on an iconic Herb Ritts photo of Madonna, peruse the expanded auction galleries and mingle with fellow art lovers. Tickets. Over at Rockwell Park in Point Breeze, Art on Fire brings the heat for Pittsburgh Glass Center’s most important benefit bash. Tickets.

“Ever Evolving” at Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. Photo courtesy of Chris Uhren.

Friday, Sept. 22: Ever Evolving Opening Reception at Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media

6 p.m.

This fall, the galleries at the Shadyside arts hub are dedicated to 14 women artists based in southwestern PA. Representing The Pittsburgh Group, “Ever Evolving” showcases a range of media. Don’t miss tonight’s free public reception to meet the artists and get a first look at the show.

Rocío Molina in “Caída del Cielo.” Photo by Simone Fratini.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Caída del Cielo at Byham Theater

8 p.m.

Be dazzled by the creative vision of Spanish choreographer Rocío Molina during this nationally touring U.S. premiere. Presented by the Pittsburgh Dance Council, the production showcases Molina’s award-winning artistic language. Tickets.

The Great Race. Photo courtesy of P3R.

Saturday, Sept. 23 & Sunday, Sept. 24: The Great Race in Pittsburgh

Various times

What Mayor Richard Caliguiri established in 1977 as a community fun run is now one of the country’s largest 10K races. Whether you’re a rookie runner, veteran athlete, or have a toddler in tow, there’s a race perfect for you — with a 10K, 5K, Family Fun Run, Tot Trot and Diaper Dash. Proceeds benefit the Richard S. Caliguiri Amyloidosis Fund. Register.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Urban Farm Tour.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Pittsburgh Urban Farm Tour at Multiple Locations

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Get inspired by the urban farm movement during this self-guided tour of 14 green spaces. From Apoidea Apiary to the Octopus Garden to Steel City Spore, you’ll be amazed at how these vital local sites impact our food system, economy and natural environs. Start your tour at one of five hubs where you’ll pick up your event button and map. Proceeds from the sliding-scale tickets benefit the Urban Growers Professional Development Scholarship Fund.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Roper Romp PGH in the Strip District

11 a.m.

Don a chic caftan, curly wig and chunky jewelry to romp around the Strip in honor of everybody’s favorite landlady from the beloved 1970s sitcom “Three’s Company” and the spin-off, “The Ropers.” The event coincides with the birthday of actress Audra Lindley, who brought Helen Roper to life. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Sip mimosas in your muumuu and compete to be one of 12 ravishing Ropers selected to flaunt their frocks on the catwalk during the grand finale. The roving romp starts at Soluna and concludes at Aslin Beer Company. Tickets.

“King Lear,” Geralamo Lo Savio, 1910. Film still courtesy of the Pittsburgh Silent Film Society.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival at Multiple Locations

2-10 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society’s first event of its kind marks the culmination of a decade of local programming. Running through Oct. 1, the festival is screening nine films at eight venues, with musicians providing live accompaniment. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with a 100th-anniversary screening of Buster Keaton’s “Our Hospitality” (1923), featuring Wurlitzer organ accompaniment by Jay Spencer at Keystone Oaks High School. Festival-goers will see Pittsburgh’s last remaining theater organ! At 6 p.m., head to The Parkway Theater to watch Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog” (1927). Schedule and tickets.