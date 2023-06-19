What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, June 19-25? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us. Find more things to do, including Pride month events, outdoor movies, live music and family activities here.

Monday, June 19: Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration in Point State Park & Market Square

3-10 p.m.

The culminating event of this signature four-day festival is the place to be for today’s holiday honoring the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Enjoy performances by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Phyllis Hyman Tribute Band, Ruff Endz and The Ohio Players. There is a Minority Vendor Plaza, African-American cultural activities and more. The festival is capped off by a fireworks display at 9:35 p.m. For more Juneteenth festivities, head to the North Shore to join 1Hood Media for their Art as Liberation event at PNC Park.

PBT Artists Amanda Morgan and Kaitlyn Mendocino. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25: Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts at Westinghouse Academy

4:30-9 p.m.

PBT’s popular summer series takes the dancing on the road to a local landmark. Formerly Wilmerding Castle — designed by famed architect Frederick Osterling as the Westinghouse Air Brake Co. headquarters — the storied site hosts this four-day festival. Claim your space on the lawn with a chair or blanket to enjoy entertainment, community activities, food, classes, and family activities. Texture Contemporary Ballet, Natyakriya & Uma Performing Arts, Squonk Opera, Golden Triangles, Balafon West African Dance Ensemble will join the PBT on the mobile stage. View a schedule.

Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25: Pogopalooza in Market Square & Wilkinsburg

Various times

Yes, there really is a Pogo Stick World Championship, and yes, Pittsburgh serves as the extreme sport’s hub. The high-flying fun bounces back into town with four days of the highest hopping you’ll ever see. Set against the shimmering backdrop of PPG Place, watch in awe as the planet’s pro pogoers vie for championship titles, land unfathomable tricks and attempt to set a Guinness World Record. Bounce over to Xpogo’s Wilkinsburg HQ to check out the Tech Freestyle, Big Air Final and heart-pounding Best Trick Contest in a newly redesigned park. Beyond the bouncing, there’s an expanded free jump area with sticks of all sizes for the public to try. New this year is a world records event at Woodland Hills High School. Registration.

Friday, June 23: BELT Magazine 10th Anniversary at White Whale Bookstore

7 p.m.

Join BELT Magazine at one of the city’s beloved independent booksellers to celebrate the publication’s 10 years covering the Rust Belt and greater Midwest. Regional writers Sharon Dilworth, Sherrie Flick, Ben Gwin, Lori Jakiela, Njaimeh Njie Emma Riva will share their work across genres — from poetry and fiction, to memoir and art. Read about BELT Magazine’s Editor Ed Simon in NEXT.

Miss V Van-Cartier at Be Gay [Do Crime], February 2023. Photo by Jeremy with www.FreePride.org.

Saturday, June 24: Pride Millvale and Dormont Spark/Pride

12-8 p.m. & 3-9 p.m.

Expand your Pride festivities to local boroughs hosting not-to-miss celebrations. A centerpiece in the community, the third annual Pride Millvale event features comedy, drag and spoken word showcases, vendors, food, music and activities from 12 to 8 p.m. The icing on the cake is the Be Gay [Do Crime]: The End of Pride Spectacular closer at Mr. Smalls. Head south for Dormont Spark/Pride along Potomac Avenue. From 3 to 9 p.m., there will be performances by Feralcat & the Wild, The Argonauts, Colonel Eagleburger Band, LezPaul, Krystal Klear and The Junior Chamber of Commerce Players — plus food trucks, LGBTQ+ resources and an artist market. Check out our Pride Guide.

Saturday, June 24: Night Market in Squirrel Hill

6-10 p.m.

Squirrel Hill is already a shopping mecca and tonight there is another great reason to visit the vibrant East End neighborhood. The open-air, urban experience returns to showcase 100 artisans, along with ethnic cuisine, nonprofits and service organizations. Co-produced by I Made It! Market, Uncover Squirrel Hill and Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition, the market spans three blocks of Murray Avenue between Forbes Avenue and Beacon Street. Food purveyors will line Murray and Sunburst Music School of Music will present live entertainment. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Science Center.

Saturday, June 24: SkyWatch at Buhl Planetarium and Observatory

9-11 p.m.

Welcome summertime by gazing into the vast and inspiring cosmos. The night will twinkle with a cosmic journey through Pittsburgh’s night sky in the planetarium. After the show, join the pros to put your stargazing skills to the test during a rooftop observatory session with telescopes. Marvel at live views of stars, constellations, planets, the moon — and if you’re lucky — a special occurrence like a meteor shower. Buy tickets.

Pittsburgh Derby Brats take on Santa Cruz. Photo by Asa Shutts.

Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25: Pittsburgh Derby Brats Skate-a-thon at Pro Sports Monroeville

10 a.m.

For the first time in league history, Pittsburgh’s one and only youth roller derby team has advanced to the Junior Roller Derby Association National Championship in Washington, D.C. Help the team get there in July — and experience this cool sport firsthand — at its first-annual Skate-a-thon. Donate to your favorite skaters and help the volunteer-run nonprofit cover costs and keep the sport accessible to all. Founded 10 years ago, the all-gender junior roller derby team is led by Coach Dozer (Nathan Rupp) and Coach Smash (Sydney Ryan), both skaters with the adult roller derby league dubbed “The Undead.”

Saturday, June 24: Histories and Mysteries of the Allegheny River with Doors Open

1-3 p.m.

If water could talk, what stories would our rivers tell? Hop aboard to find out as you sail from Acrisure Stadium to Herr’s Island with engineer and bridge expert Todd Wilson and architectural historian Justin Greenawalt. Buy tickets.

Saturday, June 24: WYEP Summer Music Festival at at Schenley Plaza

3-10 p.m.

Spread out a blanket and plop down a folding chair to enjoy music under the stars at the city’s first music festival of summer. Celebrating both national and homegrown music all day long, the open-air concert takes place on Oakland’s tranquil Emerald Lawn. Featured performers are Aryana Kapree, Animal Scream, The Ghost Club, Allison Ponthier, Illiterate Light and Devon GilfillianThe best part? It’s completely free!

Photo by Mindy Tucker.

Saturday, June 24: One-liner Madness at Spirit

7 p.m.

What happens when 64 standup comedians go head-to-head in a March Madness-style tournament? Add your boisterous applause to help determine who advances when this single-elimination, one-liner joke competition takes over Spirit. Hosted by national comedian and writer Emily Winter and Pittsburgh-based comic Ronnie Fleming, the fast-paced show is touring the country in search of the best joke writer. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of SisTersPGH.

Sunday, June 25: People’s Pride March & Music Festival in Swissvale

10 a.m.

After debuting its first Pride event last year, the Swissvale festivities return with more ways to show your support. At 10 a.m., find your spot at the Noble Street Municipal Lot to join community members and allies for a parade through the heart of Swissvale, which is home to the event’s producer, SisTers PGH. The day features performers, intersectional artist displays, vendors and interactive experiences. This year’s event highlights the critical need for housing after the pandemic.

Sunday, June 25: OpenStreetsPGH

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Welcome the first weekend of summer out in the streets — literally. After a record attendance and idyllic weather for its May kickoff, OpenStreetsPGH is ready to get you moving and grooving through the North Side, Strip District and Lawrenceville. With four hours of car-free fun, it’s a unique way to experience the city’s authentic neighborhoods while supporting the local economy. What’s new for June? Meet the host of NEXTpittsburgh’s Yinzer Backstage Pass, create a print with The Warhol Museum and blast into the stratosphere with the Moonshot Museum. Shred at Switch & Signal’s mobile skatepark, try a unicycle and rock out to local bands. Starting in tree-lined Allegheny Commons Park, the route ends in Arsenal School’s grassy field. Stop at activity hubs for exercise classes, live entertainment and family activities. View a map.

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Sunday, June 25: Summer Camp for Adults in North Park

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Summer camp is not just for the kiddos. It’s time for the adult set to relive our summer break memories. Explore the great outdoors with expert ornithologists and glide in a kayak with L.L. Bean adventure pros. Channel your inner child as you navigate trails, look for birds and play classic camp games! Bring a bag lunch — snacks and water will be provided. Buy tickets.

Sunday, June 25: Sounds of Summer at Hazelwood Green

5-8 p.m.

Unwind on Sunday night with live music along the Mon hosted by Weather Permitting and Hazelwood Local. Jam out to Middle Eastern surf rock band Habbina Habbina and five-piece world music group Ames Harding & the Mirage. There will be refreshing libations from Goodlander Cocktail Brewery and Hazel Grove Brewery, food trucks and games for kids. You can peruse local vendors like OffRoute Art, Costa RicART and Cat Camp Tarot and Arts. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Fishes and Loaves donation bin.



