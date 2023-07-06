What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, July 7-9? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Friday, July 7: Mani Bahia & The Mob with Jasiri X at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

4:30 p.m.

Summer’s newest happy hour happening is heating up Downtown and you don’t want to suffer from FOMO. A casual spot for mingling indoors and outside, Point Park’s Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series hosts live entertainment in the Highmark Theatre and Forbes Avenue plaza. Be there tonight to catch Pittsburgh-based musician Mani Bahia, whose “Solstice” project pairs acoustic tracks recorded in nature with “raw vocals and voice memos.” Joining Bahia is the award-winning Pittsburgh-based rapper and activist Jasiri X, co-founder of 1Hood Media. Tickets.

Penn Avenue Arts & Commercial District. Photo by Nick Amoscato.

Friday, July 7: Unblurred Art Crawl on Penn Avenue

5:30-10 p.m.

Summer is the ideal time for this nomadic open house-style culture crawl highlighting all that’s new in Bloomfield and Garfield from 4800 to 5500 Penn Ave. There’s so much to experience at the area’s creative, commercial and culinary destinations. Check out contemporary art at Silver Eye Center for Photography, Boom Concepts and Pittsburgh Glass Center, pop into dance sessions at Level Up, shop for DIY wares at Workshop PGH and so much more.

Fleet Feet Liberty Mile. Photo courtesy of P3R.

Friday, July 7: Fleet Feet Liberty Mile in Downtown Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

Skip happy hour and try something different on a Friday night. Think you have what it takes to sprint a mile during the dog days of summer? Downtown’s only nighttime road race, the exhilarating event showcases a variety of fitness levels. Families are encouraged to run together and there’s a 50% discount for participants 13 and younger. Give it your all and then watch in awe as the nation’s speediest runners compete for one of the country’s largest road mile prize purses — a whopping $21,000. The USATF-certified course starts and finishes in the Cultural District. Participants can register at one of three levels offering different perks including a race day shirt, finisher’s medal, sunglasses and customizable bib. Register.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble.

Friday, July 7 & Saturday, July 8: Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble Opening Weekend at City Theatre

8 p.m.

Take your ears to new dimensions when PNME sets up shop at the theater’s historic South Side campus. Stretching the boundaries of the live concert experience, each multimedia performance incorporates immersive sound, lighting and staging technologies. It all kicks off this weekend with Carter Pann’s celestial “Antares,” James Mobberly’s poetic “Words of Love” and the world premiere of Thomas Albert’s “Night Music,” composed in seven movements. If you’re a PNME newbie, don’t miss the free “First Limers” program. Tickets.

Pittsburgh native and National Senior Games athlete Charles Allie runs sprints at the Schenley Park Oval. Photo by John Beale.

Friday, July 7: National Senior Games at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Various times

Age is definitely just a number when it comes to these amazing athletes. Recognized as the largest qualified multi-sport event in the world, the Olympic-style event brings together 10,000-plus elite athletes who will compete in 20 medal sports at venues around the region. The convention center serves as the hub of activity. The City of Champions is the perfect spot to host the gathering, with highlights including the Flame Arrival Ceremony, Torch Run and the Senior Athlete Fitness Exam. Register.

Friday, July 7: Summer SK8 at the Schenley Outdoor Rink

5-7:30 p.m. & 7:30-10 p.m.

Did you know that Pittsburgh was once home to more than 20 roller rinks and now there are only three — all outside of the city limits? The new nonprofit PGH SK8 is on a mission to make roller skating accessible and safe for all Pittsburghers. So whether you’re a high roller or a roller skate rookie, this skate series is a wonderful way to join the fun. The first session is open to all ages and the evening session is for the 21+ set. Music on the Lawn. Photo courtesy of Revive Marketing Group.

Friday, July 7: Music on the Lawn at SouthSide Works

6-9:30 p.m.

BYOB (bring your own blanket!) and rock out along the Mon for this free summer music series. Tonight the Town Square stage belongs to Women Who Rock, presenting performances by Paging Doctor Moon, Working Breed and Brooke Surgener. Spirit teams up with Levity Brewing to host a pop-up bar and SouthSide Works will provide the lawn games. And stop by the Women Who Rock Pop-up Shop and Let’s Go Girls Anniversary Party all weekend long.

Saturday, July 8: Tropical Forest Hawai‘i Festival at Phipps

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The mercury is rising so it’s the perfect time to be transported to the lush archipelago of Hawai‘i. Explore one of the planet’s most botanically and culturally rich forest regions — and Phipps’ signature exhibit — with four hours of fun. Get a bug’s eye view of rare plants, savor delectable Hawaiian-inspired cuisine and watch eye-popping performances by Tuika’s Polynesian Island Magic. Construct a paper lei, decorate a kapa cloth and learn how to make a haku flower crown. The immersive festivities feature strolling Ukulele Players, haku presentations and Hawaiian dancing. Tickets.

Saturday, July 8: Inside Out: Rematriated Realms at Carnegie Museum of Art

12-5 p.m.

Saturday is for cultural adventures at one of the summer’s coolest urban playgrounds. At the next edition of the free summer series, the museum’s Sculpture Court will be transformed by Sibyls Shrine artists Dail Chambers, Bekezela Mguni, Tiara Burtin and Naomi Chambers, who will host an art experience featuring tea parties, workshops and participatory installations. Providing the danceable club beats will be Pittsburgh DJ collective OASIS. The Sak Pasé Food Truck will serve up Haitian cuisine while a cash bar will showcase local libations. New this year is free admission to the museum from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: Public Day at the O’Reilly Theater

1-4 p.m.

Go beyond the stage when Pittsburgh Public Theater swings open its doors. Join a scavenger hunt, take a tour of the theater and try out freestyle painting. Next, watch belly dancers, nosh on free bites from Sugar x Butter and meet the theater’s staff. The event also features performances by YS1 Yusef Shelton Da First, music by TeeJay the DJ and demonstrations by Double Dutch Swing Squad. Register.

Jimmy Ichihana. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Saturday, July 8: Jimmy Ichihana at Liberty Magic

5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

He’s appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and has studied with the world’s greatest magicians. This summer, Jimmy Ichihana is debuting at Downtown’s intimate magic venue. Fusing innovative sleight of hand, masterful math, closeup card magic, and “undisclosed trickery,” Ichihana will test the laws of probability and “deceive your senses” during his brand new interactive celebration of “card conjuring and mechanics.” Tickets.

Sunday, July 9: Misbehavin’: The Songs of the Harlem Renaissance at The Frick Pittsburgh

4-6 p.m.

In conjunction with its new Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile exhibition, The Frick presents an afternoon of vibrant jazz. Music historian Michael Lasser shares stories behind jazz classics from trailblazing performers while accompanying singers bring their songs to life. After the concert, sip vino, explore the exhibit and enjoy a meet-and-greet with the performers. Tickets.

Seldom Seen Greenway. Photo by Jennifer Baron

Sunday, July 9: Full Buck Moon Sunset Hike at Seldom Seen Greenway

7-9 p.m.

Explore one of Pittsburgh’s coolest hidden gems during the full buck moon — named after the new antlers that emerge around this time of the year. Discover this urban green space boasting 90 acres of undeveloped land within the city’s Beechview neighborhood. Covering 2 miles, the guided sunset hike will pass through the beautiful and historic Seldom Seen Arch constructed in 1902 and along the Little Sawmill Run Creek. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Marty Stuart.

Sunday, July 9: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives with Joe Grushecky at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

7:30 p.m.

A highlight of this year’s Allegheny County Summer Concert Series is tonight’s can’t-miss show with renowned country and bluegrass singer-songwriter, guitarist and mandolin player Marty Stuart. Opening the show is local powerhouse rocker Joe Grushecky. Arrive with an appetite because food trucks, Bella Terra Vineyards and Hop Farm Brewing Co. will open up at 6 p.m.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including outdoor recreation, farmers’ markets, music festivals, movies, and family activities.