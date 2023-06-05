What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, June 5-11? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, June 5 through Sunday, June 11: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in the Cultural District

Various times

It might be the driest forecast Pittsburgh has ever seen for the Three Rivers Art Festival, so get out there are take it all in. For its 64th edition, hundreds of artists — and hundreds of thousands of art lovers — are engaging with a full spectrum of free art and music, including must-see public art at The Backyard at 8th & Penn. Spanning both sides of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the popular Artist Market is at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic. The Dollar Bank Main Stage’s new location along the Allegheny River boasts more grassy areas and tree coverage and scenic views. Don’t miss Squonk’s “Hand to Hand” puppet performance, the “Traveling While Black” virtual reality film and the Juried Visual Art Exhibition and the all-ages Giant Eagle Creativity Zone. Read NEXTpittsburgh’s guide to the festival.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Earth Day.

Wednesday, June 7: Ecolution Fashion Gala at Carnegie Museum of Art

8-10 p.m.

Earth Day is not limited to 24 hours in April. Haute couture meets eco advocacy at one of Pittsburgh’s most distinctive fashion shows. The chic evening blends dance, music, visual artistry and Earth-inspired fashion created by local designers. New this year is a dance commission by one of the planet’s most sought-after choreographers — Pittsburgh native, CAPA grad and MacArthur Genius grant recipient Kyle Abraham. There will be music by DJ Soy Sos and a special appearance by Pittsburgh’s first lady of drag, Kierra Darshell. Buy tickets.

Thursday, June 8: History Makers Award Dinner at The Westin Pittsburgh

6:30-10 p.m.

Join the Heinz History Center to honor exceptional individuals whose accomplishments are rooted in Western Pennsylvania but extend far beyond. Celebrating its milestone 30th year, the event recognizes outstanding contributions in the areas of archaeology, business, healthcare, law and leadership. Proceeds from the benefit dinner support the History Center’s educational programs and exhibitions. Buy tickets.

Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4: World Square in Market Square

Various times

Experience the sights, sounds — and flavors — of Pittsburgh’s international and immigrant communities. Expanding to present two back-to-back weekends aligning with the Three Rivers Arts Festival, the free celebration showcases 30 international communities that call the Pittsburgh region home. Transforming Market Square into a vibrant global hub will be artisan vendors, food purveyors, crafts, live music, dance and entertainment — and the chance to welcome Pittsburgh’s newest neighbors. View a schedule.

Sue Morris and her dog Pepper celebrating Mars New Year in 2015. Photo Credit by Bill Ingalls, NASA.

Friday, June 9 & Saturday, June 10: New Year Festival in Mars

5-10 p.m. & 12-10 p.m.

You don’t have to travel 187.92 million miles to explore the Red Planet. Head up to the quaint town of Mars in Butler County, where STEAM experimentation meets the solar system. Have a New Year of a very different kind with hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities for all ages. Held along the town’s main streets, the community festival celebrates humankind’s “fascination and curiosity with outer space, and humankind’s journey to the moon, Mars, and beyond.” There will also be live entertainment, food purveyors and local vendors.

Mattress Factory Garden Party. Photo by Jill Farrar.

Friday, June 9: Trash Bash Garden Party at the Mattress Factory

7-11 p.m.

Step into the Mattress Factory and you’ll encounter what might look like the contents of a dumpster. Inside, the art duo Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis is gathering all the trash generated by the museum over 10 months. As mounds of rubbish pile up, the work forms a “self-portrait of the museum.” Dubbed “The Museum Collects Itself,” the ambitious project is the perfect counterpart for the theme of this year’s Garden Party. Denizens of detritus will savor delights from Pittsburgh’s top restaurants, wander through immersive installations and bid on cool art. Groove to the sounds of The Cookie Table, get flirtatious with Steel City Kitty, and tap your toes to The Beagle Brothers’ country twang. Make a bold fashion statement by crafting your own costume from discarded items — anything goes! Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of PA Brewery Running Series.

Saturday, June 10: PA Brewery Running Series at Sly Fox

11 a.m.

Running for fitness is cool but running to — and from — a brewery is even better. Help PA Brewery Running Series kick off its summer season with this 5k-ish, fun run. The course starts and ends at Sly Fox Brewing at The Highline. The local group is on a mission to get people outside and moving while supporting local businesses. Even better — a portion of the proceeds support 412 Food Rescue. Buy tickets.

Saturday, June 10: Allentown Night Market

7-11 p.m.

Shopping from 9 to 5 p.m. is basic, but shopping at the magic hour is unforgettable. Head up to the Hilltop to explore the quirky neighborhood nestled on the southern side of the city. Rewriting the book on the vendor market, the nocturnal happening is a showcase of Allentown’s “strange and unusual” side. More faire than fair, the event includes 100 electric artisans and offbeat crafters, along with live performances and food purveyors. All the action is located within four indoor and outdoor markets spanning the 800 block of Warrington Avenue and Manton Way. There’s so much to peruse from Dr. Tumblety’s Time-Inspired Specialty Shop, The Weeping Glass, Herb ‘N Ink, Soil Sisters and many others. More information.

Saturday, June 10: Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra at Andrew Carnegie Free Library

7:30 p.m.

Before its grand music hall closes for renovations in January 2024, the Andrew Carnegie Free Library in Carnegie is pulling out all the stops for its 2023 annual benefit bash. Don’t miss this chance to see the region’s finest jazz musicians in an acoustically superb venue — and help preserve this local landmark. Catch a special appearance by the 17-piece ensemble — which rarely performs as a full band — featuring Pittsburgh-based vocalist extraordinaire Anqwenique Wingfield. After the show, attend a fab party throughout the site’s 35,000-square-foot facility, including the Lincoln Gallery and the Studio and recently renovated Library Park. Buy tickets.

Kayaking in North Park. Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Sunday, June 11: Birdwatching Kayak Tour at North Park Lake

5:30-8:30 a.m.

Calling all early birds: Combine your love of feathered friends and paddling during this kayak adventure. Rise with the sun to catch a magnificent display as birds awaken and take to the water. L.L.Bean’s experienced guide will provide on-land instruction covering kayak equipment, basic strokes and safety guidelines. Next, a National Aviary expert leads kayakers out on the water to scan the shoreline and surrounding forest for birds. All equipment is included and no experience is necessary. But tickets.

Sunday, June 11: Queer Craft Market x Crafts and Drafts at East End Brewing Company

12-4 p.m.

For the first time, these two local craft collectives are teaming up to host a joint pop-up at the Larimer brewpub. Setting up shop both indoors and outside, the crafty Pride afternoon showcases 10 Pittsburgh makers selling everything from ceramics, comics, and artisan chocolates, to zines, lasercut artwork and screen-printed bandanas. The patio will be open and attendees can walk through the brewery to shop, meet makers and listen to music from DJ Formosa of Jellyfish. Proceeds will support Dreams of Hope. See more Pride events here.

PizzaFest. Photo courtesy of GoodTaste! Pittsburgh.

Sunday, June 11: PizzaFest: A Slice Of Delish! at Trace Brewing

4-6 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.

From thin and greasy to wood-fried and even cold cheese on top — pizza has come a long way in the Burgh. This foodie fest proves that we’ve finally put the Aiello’s vs. Mineo’s debate behind us (right?). Arrive with an empty stomach because six of Pittsburgh’s top pizza artisans will serve straight outta the oven: Mediterra, Caliente, Alta Via, Mercurio’s, Large Plain Pizza and Pints, and Asti’s Italian Steakhouse. Pie lovers will also enjoy pizza acrobatics, mozzarella-pulling demos and live music. Buy tickets.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything,” Lisa Cortés, 2023.

Thursday, June 8: “Little Richard: I Am Everything” at the Harris Theater

5:30 p.m.

Pride month is a great time to explore the life and legacy of the “Architect of Rock and Roll” like never before. In her insightful new documentary, Emmy-winning producer and director Lisa Cortés “shines a clarifying light on the Black, queer origins of rock ’n’ roll” with a powerful portrait of singer, musician and songwriter Little Richard. Née Richard Wayne Penniman, he’s known for his charismatic showmanship, uptempo rhythmic music, frenetic piano playing, pounding backbeat and powerful raspy vocals. In addition, fans will see a treasure trove of rare archival footage, including scenes with his Black and queer predecessors and contemporaries, like the groundbreaking American singer and guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who gave 14-year-old Penniman his break. Buy tickets.

Saturday, June 10 & Sunday, June 11: Black Heritage Celebration in Mellon Park

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Leading up to the city’s signature Juneteenth festivities is this two-day celebration in Shadyside hosted by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh. The family-friend event features the Juneteenth Youth Fest with tons of activities, sports, contests and games, plus concerts by national gospel and R&B acts, local vendors, and more. There is also the not-to-miss Celebrity Negro Leagues Softball Exhibition Game and the I Love Life Basketball Tourney.

Strawberry Festival. Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Saturday, June 10: Strawberry Festival at Bethlehem Lutheran Church

4-8 p.m.

The season of perfectly fresh and delicious strawberries is here — but it doesn’t last long so you don’t want to miss out. Head to this Glenshaw festival to savor the sweetness. Admission ($6; children under 5 are free) includes strawberry shortcake, ice cream and a drink. There will also be a bake and jam sale, raffle basket and children’s activities.



Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including Pride month events, outdoor movies, live music and family activities.

