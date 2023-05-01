What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, May 1-7? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Tuesday, May 2: “Young Americans” at the O’Reilly Theater

7 p.m.

What lengths would you go to for the people you love? Take a road trip with Pittsburgh Public Theater to catch this world premiere by one of America’s hottest new playwrights. Audiences will explore the landscape of one family’s new country — and their relationships — “from coast-to-coast, generation-to-generation and culture-to-culture” via Lauren Yee’s insightful comedy. Directed by Desdemona Chiang, the co-production with Portland Center Stage stars Sammy Rat Rios, Marielle Young and Danny Bernardo. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, May 3: Jazz Poetry Month at City of Asylum

7 p.m.

Last year, City of Asylum’s signature Jazz Poetry Month moved from September to May. The unprecedented free exchange of music, language and ideas runs through May 31 with 50 artists premiering collaborations between art forms — and between artist and audience. It kicks off tonight with RHYTHM: Setting Jazz Poetry in Motion, featuring saxophonist and composer James Brandon Lewis accompanied by poets Terrance Hayes, George Abraham and Cynthia Dewi Oka. Return on Sunday for Cadence: The Tonal & Tactile Flow of Verse featuring Swiss-Albanian singer Elina Duni and ASL Poet Laureate of Allegheny County, Mj Shahen. Register for free.

Mandy Patinkin. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Thursday, May 4: Mandy Patinkin at Pittsburgh Playhouse

8 p.m.

Fans of Mandy Patinkin have just one show-stopping night to catch the Broadway legend Downtown. Debuting his newest concert, “Being Alive,” the famed actor, singer and storyteller will be accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano. The Emmy- and Tony-winning star shares a collection of his favorite Broadway tunes and classic American songs — from Irving Berlin and Stephen Sondheim to Cole Porter and Harry Chapin. Buy tickets.

Lyndon Barrois Jr, “Guardians Gate (Farfanicchio),” 2022, Masters of Fine Arts, 2011/2022. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Friday, May 5: Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette at Carnegie Museum of Art

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you’re a fan of heist cinema and contemporary art, you can’t miss the newest exhibit at CMOA’s Forum Gallery. Inspired by his love of the heist film genre, Pittsburgh artist Lyndon Barrois Jr. has created a “never-to-be-realized film script featuring two museum conservators who may be forgers.” The mixed-media installation comes to life via Hollywood film stills, posters, sets and props — alongside works from Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History. Barrois will transport museum-goers to present-day Belgium to explore issues surrounding colonial history, authorship, authenticity and ownership. Buy tickets.

Fabrizio Gerbino, “Untitled (Refugee Camp),” 2021 for Associated Artists of Pittsburgh.

Friday, May 5: Spring Thaw at Associated Artists of Pittsburgh

6-10 p.m.

Make it a doubleheader of art in Lawrenceville. Head to Associated Artist’s Ice House HQ to get a sneak peek at the new exhibition, The Grandeur of Power, during the Friday night benefit bash. Featured works by 40 member artists examine notions of power via a wide range of perspectives and media. Juried by former Andy Warhol Museum Director Eric Shiner, the exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, May 6. Buy tickets to the fundraiser.

Billy Porter inspired the latest show at Phipps. Photo by Paul Vladuchick.

Saturday, May 6: Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter at Phipps

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Haute horticulture is spring’s hottest ticket when Phipps teams up with Pittsburgh’s own superstar Billy Porter. Taking inspiration from Porter’s roots and creative achievements, the new summer flower show is unlike any that came before it. Fashionistas and flora fanatics will be awestruck by botanical displays and extravagant costumes. Strut your stuff in a room inspired by “Kinky Boots” and strike a pose on the red carpet with Oscar-worthy gowns made from plants. Buy tickets.

Saturday, May 6: Spring Artists Market at Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The season for outdoor markets is finally here. Stop to smell the fresh flowers, admire the work of local artists and enjoy a relaxing day in Mellon Park at this seasonal Shadyside event. Peruse handmade work by 30 local makers, shop for plants, books and art with the Phipps Garden Center and enjoy refreshments from Two Frays Brewing and the PGH Halal Truck. View a vendor list.

Saturday, May 6: Opening Day at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Our region produced some of history’s most transformative inventions — from the Polio vaccine to the air brake. But did you know that Western Pennsylvania is also home to North America’s oldest site of human habitation? Travel through 19,000 years when the archaeological wonder kicks off its 50th-anniversary season. Visit a 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village to step inside a wigwam, try a prehistoric spear-thrower and learn about American Indian agriculture. Pop into an 18th-century Frontier Trading Post, enjoy a lesson in a one-room 19th-century schoolhouse and watch a blacksmith forge red-hot iron. Buy tickets.

Saturday, May 6: Steel City Dragons New Paddlers Event at Fox Chapel Yacht Club

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Always wanted to try dragon boating but don’t know how to start? Steel City Dragons is here to help you make waves on the Allegheny. Experience the thrill and camaraderie of paddling in a beautifully carved, 46-foot boat as you glide amidst the river’s islands and scenery with a ceremonial drummer and a supportive team. Register now.

Saturday, May 6: Gear Fest at 3 Rivers Outdoor Co.

12-7 p.m.

3 Rivers Outdoor Co. and Patagonia Pittsburgh want to help get you outside. Clean out your gear closet and head to this eco-minded event where you can sell and swap gently used outdoor apparel and gear for hiking, backpacking, climbing and paddling. While browsing the goods, event-goers can check out live music and participate in a fashion show spotlighting upcycled ensembles. The festivities feature food trucks, local brews and a donation collection for the Rachel Carson Trails Conservancy.

Saturday, May 6: PAAR Teal Ball at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh

5:30-11 p.m.

PAARty for a purpose when Pittsburgh Action Against Rape hosts its annual Teal Ball to honor and elevate the strength of survivors of sexual violence. The benefit bash also recognizes the individuals and organizations who are dedicated to eradicating sexual violence in our communities. Arrive early for the VIP party and stay late for the After PAARty. Buy tickets.

Sunday, May 7: Pittsburgh Marathon

7 a.m.

What began as a single-day race has evolved into Pittsburgh’s largest sporting event encompassing an entire weekend and attracting 40,000 runners and 300,000 spectators. For its 15th anniversary, 12,000 runners are tackling the 26.2-mile distance for the first time. If running is a spectator sport for you, take your spot in the many jubilant neighborhood cheer groups and festivals along the course. And don’t miss the Health & Fitness Expo at the convention center and the Finish Line Festival in Point State Park. Register now.

“Dear Evan Hanson.” Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Sunday, May 7: “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Benedum

1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Winner of six Tony Awards plus a Grammy, this hit Broadway sensation is making musical theater history and it’s about time for you to see — and hear — why. Find out what unfolds when a lonely teenager with social anxiety disorder composes a letter for a writing exercise that “falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life.” The show’s acclaimed creative team includes Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael Greif. Buy tickets.

Highland Park reservoir. Photo courtesy of Doors Open Pittsburgh.

Sunday, May 7: A Mindful Walk through Highland Park

2-3:30 p.m.

Join Doors Open Pittsburgh for this restorative Sunday stroll led by James Ellermeyer. Participants will explore the park and its fascinating history using a mindfulness-based cognitive approach — from the entry gate to the garden fountain to the reservoir. Gain techniques for living in the moment through observation, description and participation. Buy tickets.



