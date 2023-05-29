What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, May 29-June 4? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, May 29: Memorial Day Parade in Lawrenceville

10 a.m.

From Brighton Heights to Dormont, there are neighborhoods and towns all over Western PA celebrating Memorial Day with parades, but this one is particularly poignant. Stepping off at 36th and Butler, Lawrenceville’s parade includes 65 groups, marching bands and veterans organizations. The procession ends at the Soldier’s Memorial in historic Allegheny Cemetery, with a tribute service to the 15,000 veterans who are laid to rest there.

Monday, May 29: Memorial Day Celebration & Ceremony at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Honor the men and women who have served our country at the Oakland landmark. Hosted by Mike Frazer of 3WS Radio, the free event includes museum tours, family-friendly activities, contests, entertainment and food and drink vendors. The nationally acclaimed Camp Chase Fifes and Drums group will perform in period costumes. At 3 p.m., join the National Moment of Remembrance to pause and remember veterans who have died in military service. Free parking.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Monday, May 29: Red, Wild & Blue Parade at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

11 a.m.

A parade through your town is exciting, but a parade with animals is unlike any other. Honor Memorial Day — and celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer — by joining a parade from the Forest Passage along the zoo path to the Kids Kingdom patio. The festivities include meet-and-greets with special characters. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Gateway Clipper.

Monday, May 29: Three Rivers Sightseeing Cruise on the Gateway Clipper

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Say adios to the landlubber life and spend Memorial Day on our waterways. Gather the clan and hop aboard for a daytime trip or opt for the evening happy hour cruise with specialty cocktails. While drifting along the Mon, Allegheny and Ohio, your captain and narrator will share fascinating tidbits and river lore that make Pittsburgh distinctive. Buy tickets.

Hip Hop Orchestra. Photo courtesy of City of Asylum.

Wednesday, May 31: CODA: The Future of Jazz Poetry at City of Asylum

7 p.m.

Jazz Poetry Month goes out on a high note with this finale performance amplifying the voices of emerging artists are who propelling “the spirit of this festival into the future.” Joining the Hip Hop Orchestra will be City of Asylum’s 2023 Youth Poet Laureates and Ambassadors: Rho Bloom-Wang, Aja Lynn, Jade Davis and Audrey Alling. Register for free.

Pittsburgh Pride. Photo by Dan Costa.

Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution

Various times

Spanning four days, Pittsburgh Pride Revolution hosts 55-plus international, national and local artists performing at locations in Homewood, the North Side and Bloomfield.

Spark your LGBTQIA+ pride on June 1 with Too Hot for July, an outdoor street party for AIDS Free Pittsburgh at the KLVN Coffee Lab. Join the joyful Pittsburgh Pride march and parade on June 3 featuring a new route stepping off at noon at 11th and Liberty. After the parade, head to Allegheny Commons Park to enjoy live music and drag performances. The Pride party continues Sunday at Trace Brewing. View a schedule.

Thursday, June 1: Discovery & Drinks at Teutonia Männerchor

6 p.m.

Ever wonder how the concept of homeland shapes a composer’s music? Join Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Executive Vice President and COO Marty Bates and an ensemble of musicians in historic Deutschtown. Discover how a European composer living in America “comes to understand the sound of a new country” and how American experiences have shaped the sounds of composers. Featured musicians include Dylan Naroff (violin), Shannon Fitzhenry (violin), Sean Juhl (viola) and Karissa Shivone (cello). Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Friday, June 2: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in the Cultural District

Various times

After launching its new footprint located entirely in the Cultural District last year, the Three Rivers Arts Festival returns to deliver a full spectrum of experiences with a new layout. For its 64th annual edition, hundreds of artists — and hundreds of thousands of art lovers — will converge to experience free art and music. The popular Artist Market returns at full scale with 300-plus vendors for the first time since the pandemic. This year’s Juried Visual Art Exhibition — a TRAF cornerstone showcasing regional artists — is “Taking Up Space.” Headlining musical acts will rock multiple stages and Downtown’s galleries will have extended hours. Additional highlights include Squonk’s epic “Hand to Hand” performance and “Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience. View a schedule.

World Square. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4: World Square in Market Square

Various times

Experience the sights, sounds — and flavors — of Pittsburgh’s international and immigrant communities. Expanding to present two back-to-back weekends aligning with the Three Rivers Arts Festival, the free celebration showcases 30 international communities that call the Pittsburgh region home. Transforming Market Square into a vibrant global hub will be artisan vendors, food purveyors, crafts, live music, dance and entertainment — and the chance to welcome Pittsburgh’s newest neighbors. View a schedule.

Friday, June 2: Allegheny County Summer Concert Series at South Park Amphitheater

7:30 p.m.

The season for outdoor music festivals is finally here, and for the next three months, this is the series to catch. Pittsburgh Opera kicks it all off on June 2 taking the dramatic productions from the Strip District to South Park. Arrive hungry — and thirsty — because the Bella Terra Vineyards and Hop Farm Brewing Food Trucks will be on-site starting at 6 p.m. Read more about the free Allegheny County Summer Concert Series in NEXT.

Friday, June 2: Sweet Jazz: Roger Humphries and the RH Factor in Bell Acres

6 p.m.

A local jazz legend heats up the Sweetwater Center for the Arts music series. Next up for the outdoor lawn concert at a private residence in Bell Acres is internationally renowned drummer and band leader Roger Humphries, who performs with his group, RH Factor. Born in 1944 in Pittsburgh, Humphries started playing professionally at age 14 and led an ensemble at Carnegie Hall two years later. His impressive experience in jazz, R&B and pop includes performing and recording with musical giants such as Ray Charles, Horace Silver, Billy Preston and Dizzy Gillespie. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Beers of the Burgh.

Saturday, June 3: Beers of the Burgh Festival at Carrie Blast Furnaces

2:30-7 p.m.

Local beer and local history will merge at this craft brew mecca. For its ninth annual edition, the froth fest features 50 of the region’s top breweries at the historic landmark.

Held both outdoors and inside the storied steel site, this year boasts an unparalleled variety of ales, ciders, cocktails and even mead. In between tastings, fuel up with the local food trucks, dance to live music by The Eagleberger Band and DJ Samuel Andres. Early admission is sold out so get your tickets now.

Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Saturday, June 3: Full Moon Paddle in North Park

8-10 p.m.

June’s lunar display will light your way along the tranquil waters of North Park Lake. Join Hunter Boyd of Kayak Pittsburgh to paddle under the Strawberry Moon. Glide along the surface after sundown and watch in awe as the last full moon of spring rises over the trees. All boats come equipped with lights. Buy tickets.

Sunday, June 4: Jackson Browne at the Benedum Center

7 p.m.

Fans of the prolific singer-songwriter Jackson Browne can’t miss this chance to catch him in the Cultural District. Since releasing his debut in 1972, Browne has released 14 albums, sold 18 million records and has been nominated for numerous Grammys. In 2002, he received the John Steinbeck Award and two years later, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Co-founder of Musicians United for Safe Energy, Browne is also known for his passionate environmental, human rights and arts education advocacy. Buy tickets.

Sunday, June 4: Allegheny County Summer Concert Series at Hartwood Acres

7:30 p.m.

Wind down your weekend with outdoor music at tranquil Hartwood Acres. North Hills native and “Voice” competitor Chris Jamison will share his heartfelt music with fans old and new. Opening the concert is Grace Elliott. Plan to grab dinner and drinks there, because the Bella Terra Vineyards and Hop Farm Brewing Food Trucks open at 6 p.m. Read more about the free Allegheny County Summer Concert Series in NEXT.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including public events, live music and family activities.

