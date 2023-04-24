What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, April 24-30? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, April 24-Saturday, April 29: Week of Will with Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks

Various times

The Bard turned 459 years young yesterday and you’re invited to celebrate his literary gifts all week long. The company’s 10th annual Week of Will features performances of two comedies at Soluna in the Strip: “Twelfth Night” and the premiere of “Shakespeare: First Drafts” by Charles David “Stoney” Richards. Wrap up Willfest on April 29 with a global puppet slam online, then head to Bantha Tea Bar to see “Vendetta in Verona: A Truest Crime” podcast in Person.” View a schedule and buy tickets.

“The Cure for Hate: Bearing Witness to Auschwitz,” Peter Hutchison (2023).

Monday, April 24-Sunday, April 29: JFilm Festival at multiple venues

Various times

JFilm’s 30th anniversary is underway with 23 independent films spanning 11 days at the AMC Waterfront 22, Oaks Theater and Carnegie Mellon — plus new virtual offerings just added. The rarely told story of antisemitism in 1960s communist Poland. A 60-something couple in Tel Aviv enthralled with their neighbor’s karaoke parties. A WWII thriller about a Jewish jewelry maker in Nazi-occupied Paris. These are just some of the powerful stories on the big screen. Augmenting the Jewish-themed films are dynamic Q&As on April 25 and 27, a bagel brunch on April 30, Film Schmooze chats on April 29 and 30. On April 25, don’t miss the world premiere of “The Cure for Hate,” a documentary and discussion event about former skinhead and Holocaust denier, Tony McAleer. View a schedule and buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Good Afternoon Pittsburgh! GOMO the Ghost’s SPRINGsteen Tribute.

Wednesday, April 26-Sunday, April 30: Pittsburgh Fringe Festival in the East End

Various times

Laughter is something we all need after a global pandemic. For its return to in-person programming, Pittsburgh Fringe has a lot to cheer about. The “all-out, no-holds-barred, inclusive multi-disciplinary performing arts festival” turns 10 with a hyper-local focus, plus the return of fan favorites and hybrid offerings. It’s a chance to experience art on the fringe — all kinds of theater along with comedy, art, puppetry, family entertainment, music, dance, spoken word — via affordable and intimate shows. Don’t miss the Fringe StorySlam, Yinzer Variety Show and new dance productions. View a schedule and buy tickets.

“Potted Potter, The Unauthorized Harry Experience.” Photo courtesy of the artist.

Wednesday, April 26: “Potted Potter” at the Byham Theater

7 p.m.

You don’t need to know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff to enjoy this “Unauthorized Harry Experience.” Tackling the epic challenge of “condensing all seven Harry Potter books” into 70 LOL minutes, the Olivier Award-nominated show was created by actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. Take a fantastical journey with all your favorite characters, plus a fire-breathing dragon, a real-life game of Quidditch and tons of costume changes, Hogwarts magic, brilliant songs and wild props. Buy tickets.

Thursday, April 27: Dec 2023 at Carnegie Museum of Art

9:30 a.m.

The Women’s Committee of Carnegie Museum of Art could not have selected a more timely topic for their Dec 2023 event. The featured speaker is Margot Shaw, founder and editor-in-chief of FLOWER Magazine. A Birmingham native, Shaw will present “The Magic of Outdoor Living,” sharing her lifelong passion for flowers, gardens and entertaining. Shaw will also highlight excerpts from her book, “Living Floral,” which spotlights top tastemakers. The talk will be followed by a luncheon and book signing. Buy tickets.

Thursday, April 27: Happy Hour & Headshots at Margaux

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Need a new headshot but not sure where to start? Combining a few of our favorite things — drinks, photography and the cool East Liberty lounge — Industry Pittsburgh is hosting its first networking event. Attendees will have the opportunity to be photographed by one of Pittsburgh’s leading image makers and Instagram sensations — Chancelor Humphrey (aka @keeppittsburghdope). Register for free.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Friday, April 28: Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District

5:30-10 p.m.

Enjoy a spring evening while checking out the newest arts offerings popping up throughout the Cultural District. The free quarterly event returns with 15 free Crawl stops (look for the green signs). Don’t miss three exhibitions making their Crawl debut: in spite of me, here you are by Steve Alexis at 707 Penn Gallery; And, The Lord Spoke by Jacob Pesci at 937 Liberty Gallery; and multidisciplinary work by London-based collective, United Visual Artists, at Wood Street Galleries. Stay late for Crawl After Dark events including the return of the super popular Silent Disco with DJ Samuel Andres, DJ QRX and DJ Icey Pisces.

Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30: Super Monster-Rama at Riverside Drive-in

Various times

The monsters are due on Lee’s Lake Lane. In Vandergrift that is. Kick off the drive-in movie season with an April Ghoul’s lineup of B-movie slashers at the only drive-in in Armstrong County. Boasting four feature films each night, the horror happening gets underway with Charles E. Sellier Jr.’s 1984 flick, “Silent Night, Deadly Night,” about a very evil Santa Claus. Why camp in the woods when you can pitch a tent by the glowing big screen? From mayhem at a shopping mall to terrifying telepathy in a sorority house, you’ll be gripping the edge of your seat or sleeping bag. Breakfast is served for campers and the snack bar opens at 1 p.m. Buy tickets.

Saturday, April 29: Handmade Arcade Spring Market at Construction Junction

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Spring into new crafts at this local market popping up inside Construction JunctionPeruse handmade goods from 33 emerging makers, who will sell everything from home décor, upcycled treasures, to ceramics, statement jewelry, and one-of-a-kind apparel. While shopping, get hands-on with the Union Project’s Wheel Mobile Clay Studio and Studio Make.

Photo by Joe Seamans courtesy of Friends of Mellon Park.

Saturday, April 29: Arbor Day Celebration in Mellon Park

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Keep your eco-celebration going in one of Pittsburgh’s green space jewels. Hosted by Friends of Mellon Park, the City of Pittsburgh and Tree Pittsburgh, the free festivities encourage the community to learn about the importance of caring for trees, animals and green spaces. The free family event includes science and art activities, tree walks, yard games, food trucks and live music. Kids can even climb trees with the City Park Rangers!

Saturday, April 29: Bark & Brunch at Hazelwood Green

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Burgh’s furriest friends and their hoomans will kick off the season of outdoor fun at Hazelwood Green. Shop for pup treats and gear at the vendor market, check out high-flying performances by the Dare Devil Dogs and strut your stuff in the doggy costume contest. There’s so much to do with Fido, including canine caricature art, pet portraits, dog grooming, craft activities, a mini dog park and agility course and food vendors with custom brunch menus. Register for free.

August Wilson House Block Party. Photo by Emmai Alaquiva.

Saturday, April 29: August Wilson Birthday Block Party at the August Wilson House

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Pittsburgh native August Wilson at the very house where he spent the first 12 years of his life. With 175 vendors, food trucks and activities — including a foam party and a lip sync battle — there is so much for families to do. While gathering to honor Wilson’s literacy achievements, the community will also celebrate the recent restoration of the Bedford Ave. property and can tour the new community arts center.

Art All Night 2019. Photo courtesy of Art All Night’s Facebook.

Saturday, April 29 & Sunday, April 30: Art All Night at 31st Street Studios

4 p.m.-2 p.m.

For more than a quarter-century, Art All Night has been smashing boundaries between artists and audiences. If you’ve ever wanted to exhibit your own art publicly — or buy an affordable piece to display — this is the place. Reigning as Pittsburgh’s 22-hour egalitarian art happening, the freewheeling crowd-sourced exhibit is guided by a staunchly grassroots mantra: “no fee, no jury, no censorship.” Appealing to early birds and night owls alike, the populist party will fill the industrial Strip District space with around-the-clock experiences for all ages. The 26th-anniversary edition includes a video lounge, coffeehouse and main stages, plus live theater, collaborative art and imaginative surprises.

Photo courtesy of Shohei Katayama and the Mattress Factory.

Saturday, April 29: As Below, So Above at the Mattress Factory

6-8 p.m.

The newest exhibition at the Mattress Factory invites museum visitors to “challenge their perceived reality and consider their place in a complex and ever-changing world.” Rethinking the meanings behind the ancient phrase, “as above, so below” artist-in-residence Shohei Katayama explores the expansive concept of interconnectedness. Be among the first to see Katayama’s dynamic work spanning two levels of the museum’s warehouse building, meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Register for free.

Paula Poundstone. Photo courtesy of the artist’s Facebook.

Saturday, April 29: Paula Poundstone at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

8 p.m.

Fans of NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” can’t miss this special night with the program’s regular panelist Paula Poundstone. The trailblazing stand-up comedian was the first female comic to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the first female standup to win the ACE Award for best comedy special on cable TV. Buy tickets.

Saturday, April 29: Fractured Fairy Tales: Once Upon a Twisted Time at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

8-11 p.m.

Don your most creative cocktail attire (or costume!) and light up the dance floor with the PBT team, company artists and local art advocates. The benefit bash includes drinks, apps and desserts, music by DJ T.J. Harris and a special appearance by Emmy-award-winning rapper, FRZY. Gala goers can also play trivia games, meet the PBT’s new Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney and learn about the company’s upcoming season. Buy tickets.



Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including public events, live music and family activities, here.



