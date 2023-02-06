What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, Feb. 6-12? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, Feb. 6: Highlights from the August Wilson Archive at the City-County Building

6 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month by honoring one of Pittsburgh’s most significant l cultural figures and one of the most important voices in modern theater. Presented by the City of Pittsburgh and Pitt’s Library System the free monthlong display is augmented by online content and interviews. Don’t miss tonight’s free opening reception featuring entertainment, refreshments and remarks by Mayor Gainey and people who knew and worked with Wilson. Visitors will explore Wilson’s trailblazing life and legacy and how his plays create a deeper understanding of what it meant to be Black in Pittsburgh.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Full Snow Moon REDlamp Hike in Frick Park

6-8 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter so get out there and enjoy them. Join 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. to traverse the park’s trails using a red light headlamp and the natural glow of the full moon to lead your way. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, Feb. 8-Saturday, Feb. 11: Black History Month at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

Various times

Join CLP branches around the city for their annual celebration of the Black experience with events, displays, resources and book lists for all ages. Event highlights this week include a workshop with Cue Perry exploring art as a form of Black resistance, sessions with Juliandra Jones for adults on art as self-care and programs promoting Black joy through stories and songs. Teens are invited to explore the Civil Right Movement, historic photos and videos, Hip-Hop, Black Artists, African American Women and more.

Lee Terbosic. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Lee Terbosic’s In Plain Sleight at Liberty Magic

7:30 p.m.

Fresh on the heels of debuting his new show, “Houdini’s Last Secrets” on Discovery’s Science channel, hometown magic sensation Lee Terbosic is reappearing on the very Cultural District block where Houdini mesmerized crowds back in 1916. If you missed the exclusive premiere of Terbosic’s spellbinding hit show, don’t sleep on getting tickets for this special encore. Be part of the dazzling routines themselves during this night of incredible magic, comedy, sleight of hand, illusion, mind reading, escape and storytelling. Buy tickets.



Friday, Feb. 10: Galentine’s Day at Women Who Rock Pop-Up Shop

5-8 p.m.

Sip and shop woman-owned this Galentine’s Day. Be among the first to see the latest Women Who Rock apparel collection and the Renee Piatt Jewelry Collection at the SouthSide Works space. Using a variety of stones and beads, Piatt creates pieces for both men and women including the signature Women Who Rock X Renee Piatt Collection Lightning Bolt Necklace. The event includes acoustic music by Grace Campbell. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Magee-Womens Research Institute. Register for free.

Photo courtesy of Community Options.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Cupid’s Chase at PNC Park

8 a.m.

Lace up to help uplift people with developmental disabilities. All runners, joggers and walkers are invited to join this pet-friendly race supporting the national nonprofit Community Options, which provides housing and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Every participant will receive a love themed Under Armour T-Shirt, souvenir finisher medal and themed swag bag. Register now.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Community Day at Contemporary Craft

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get crafty with this afternoon packed with hands-on activities led by resident artisans. Try basket weaving, check out conversation heart laser demonstrations and join a gallery scavenger hunt. Dye fabrics, weave secret messages and make pom-poms, collages, needle punch tapestries and embossed hearts. The free event includes refreshments and guided tours of the new exhibition, Transformation 11: Contemporary Works in Glass.

Saturday, Feb. 11: VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea at Carnegie Science Center

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Vikings are sailing into the North Shore for an experience you don’t want to miss! Boasting 140 Nordic artifacts — some never before seen in the U.S. — the blockbuster exhibit from Denmark features jewelry, keys, weapons, silver hoards, brooches, clothing, and full-size replicas of a Viking ship and a Jelling Stone. Travel through the centuries to explore the fascinating era of Scandinavian kingdoms, colonization and conquest, trades and crafts, pagan beliefs and communication networks. Build a Viking ship using a touch screen, interact with Norsemen through augmented reality, check out a Viking sword and play strategy games that pre-date chess. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Asgard Acres Alpaca Farm.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Alpaca Event at The PA Market

12-4 p.m.

Go for the food, stay for the furry friends. Adorable alpacas from Asgard Acres Farm in Renfrew are coming to Pittsburgh’s two-floor European-style market. Visitors can feed them, snap photos and shop for handmade Alpaca wool merch. Stay warm sipping the event’s signature South American Hot Chocolate with cinnamon, vanilla and chili — which can be spiked with Peruvian Pisco.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer.

Saturday, Feb. 11: SEXY TIME: A Vintage, Adult-Themed Pop-Up Mini Market at Lorelei

4-9 p.m.

Conversation hearts are cute but what if you’re looking for an adult Valentine’s Day experience? Get flushed (and not just from the wine!) when Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer hosts its second adult-themed pop-up marketplace. The playful vibe will be hot in the city as you peruse all things “tawdry, kitschy and sex positive.” While you sip, shop for lingerie, leather, vintage Valentines Day’s cards, naughty memorabilia, decadent records and scandalous gifts. DJ Formosa will fill the space with a sultry soundtrack.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Hopeful Hearts Valentine’s Gala at Grand Hall at the Priory

6 p.m.

Treat your special someone to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day while also making a difference. In the elegant hall, gala-goers will savor a delicious meal, cocktails, silent auction bidding and music by the 8-piece powerhouse band, No Bad JuJu. The foundation was established to provide emergency housing, emotional support and financial assistance to hospital patients in Pittsburgh and Nashville. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Ensemble Dal Niente.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Sound Series: Ensemble Dal Niente at The Warhol Museum

8 p.m.

Experience classical contemporary music by cutting-edge national artists when Pitt’s Music on the Edge series kicks off its 2023 season. In the museum’s intimate theater, Chicago-based Ensemble Dal Niente performs Nicole Mitchell’s “Cult of Electromagnetic Connectivity” along with works by George Lewis, Hilda Paredes, Igor Santos and Wang Lu. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 11: R.E.S.P.E.C.T. An Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater

8 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month, show your R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and pay tribute to the Queen of Soul herself — who was also a committed civil rights activist. After the sold-out success of last year’s Prince tribute concert, Dwayne Fulton returns to the community hub to bring the down house in honor of Aretha. The Minister of Music and Fine Arts for Mt. Ararat Baptist Church convenes prominent Pittsburgh musicians for a one-night-only production featuring powerhouse vocalist Anita Levels and a 10-piece ensemble. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Robby Hoffman at Bottlerocket Social Hall

8 p.m.

One of standup comedy’s rising stars makes a stop on the Hilltop to make you laugh. American-Canadian writer, comedian and talk show host Robby Hoffman began her career as a writer with The Chris Gethard Show and nabbed an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Children’s Show with Odd Squad. Bottlerocket says that “as a queer, ex-Chasidic, Canadian/American woman who writes and performs comedy, there is no one else like Robby Hoffman” so it’s a great night to check out this new nightlife hot spot. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Peabo Bryson at the August Wilson African American Center

8 p.m.

Treat yourself and your sweetie to an intimate concert with legendary singer Peabo Bryson, when the Soul Sessions series kicks off 2023. One of contemporary music’s premier male vocalists, the two-time Grammy Award-winner is known for his rich operatic voice, Disney soundtracks and soul ballads — such as his 1983 hit duet with Roberta Flack, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Jurassic Quest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Take a stroll with a larger-than-life dinosaur herd when the world’s largest dino convention roars into Pittsburgh. Romp with remarkable reptiles and raptors, play with adorable baby dinos, excavate fossils and more animatronic action. If you dare, get up and close and personal with behemoths like the sky-scraping Spinosaurus, the 50-foot-long megalodon and the king himself, Tyrannosaurus rex. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Valentine’s Day Brunch at the National Aviary

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Day is literally for the lovebirds on the North Side. Savor a special brunch prepared by Chef Josef of Atria’s Specialty Catering — think sweet delights from Potomac Bakery, seasonal cocktails and gourmet dishes. After brunch, stroll through the tropical habitats and spend the day surrounded by breathtaking birds. Buy tickets.

Photo by Duane Rieder.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “Dracula” at the Benedum Center

2 p.m.

Go from “Will you be my Valentine?” to “I vant to suck your blood!” this Cupid season. It’s the first time Michael Pink’s ballet sensation has been staged in Pittsburgh. “Dracula’s” powerful choreography, gothic scenery and spine-tingling storytelling make for the perfect precursor to Valentine’s Day. Based on Bram Stoker’s iconic 1897 novel, the thrilling dance drama is heightened by Philip Feeney’s score, costumes and sets by Tony-winner Lez Brotherston and lighting design by Emmy-winner David Grill. Buy tickets.



