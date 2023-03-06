What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, March 6-12? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, March 6-Sunday, March 12: 58th Carnegie International Film Festival at Row House Cinema

Various times

You have one month left to see the 58th Carnegie International and this film festival is a fantastic opportunity to go beyond the gallery to the big screen. Examining Cold War geopolitics, the festival amplifies contemporary cinema from Central America, as well as Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Lebanon, France and the U.S. Filmgoers, will see “a version of history that challenges the impunity of the victors, confronts imperial powers with their legacies of devastation and forges their own paths for repair.” See showtimes and buy tickets.

Monday, March 6-Sunday, March 12: Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Various times

With spring approaching, the season of gardening and remodeling is here. The country’s largest home event is the best place to hatch new projects and finish old ones. Skip the trips to Home Depot and confusing YouTube videos, and talk face-to-face with the pros. Spanning 10 acres, the event features 1,500 exhibits showcasing the latest products and services. Inherited a family heirloom? Meet with expert appraiser Dr. Lori from the Discovery Channel’s “The Treasure of Oak Island.” See showtimes and buy tickets.

Tuesday, March 7: Full Crow Moon Night Hike in Schenley Park

6:30-8:30 p.m.

As the temperature rises and the ground begins to thaw, the full Crow Moon — aka the Full Worm Moon — signals the end of winter. Explore the sights and sounds of the stunning Schenley Park landscape as the sun sets and the moon rises. The moderate 3-mile hike includes uneven terrain. Headlamps will be provided. Meet the group at the Bartlett Playground. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Aria412.

Tuesday, March 7: Aria412 Green With Envy Concert at Hop Farm Brewing

7 p.m.

Celebrate the season of all things green — spring, beer and even envy — with Aria412. The opera group will be kicking off its 2023 season. Showcasing musical tales of jealousy, the free concert features nine vocalists, pianist Matt Gillespie and emcee Kip Soteres.

Wednesday, March 8: International Women’s Day ICON: Dolly Parton at Hard Rock Cafe

6:30-10 p.m.

We can’t think of a more fun way to honor International Women’s Day. World-famous Dolly Parton tribute artist Karen Hester sings her way into your heart during this shindig hosted by drag queen Alora Chateaux. Walk the pink carpet and strike a pose, sip signature cocktails and indulge in delectable Dolly desserts. The Women Who Rock Pop-Up Shop will be on-site with info about its new Hard Rock Cafe partnership and its exclusive apparel and jewelry collection. Dolly devotees will nab a Made In PGH gift bag and proceeds benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute. Buy tickets.

Thursday, March 9: Ibram X. Kendi at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall

6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures continues its New & Noted series with New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi. The National Book Award-winning will discuss his adaptation of “The Making of Butterflies,” the African American folktale by Zora Neale Hurston that features illustrations by Kah Yangni. Featured in Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Kendi will be joined in conversation by University of Pittsburgh School of Education Dean Valerie Kinloch. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh.

Friday, March 10: Donnybrook at Priory Grand Hall

5:30-11 p.m.

Pre-game the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade with Irish Olympic boxer Michael Carruth. Bringing his Drimnagh (Dublin) Club to Pittsburgh, Carruth is teaming up with the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh and boxing clubs to present a youth amateur boxing exhibition and benefit event at the historic North Side venue. Watch as young men and women square off in an 11-bout amateur boxing match and vie for the prestigious Ambassador’s Cup. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Science Center.

Friday, March 10: 21+ Night: Mars at Carnegie Science Center

6-10 p.m.

Blast off to the Red Planet with four hours of kid-free fun. Go stargazing in Buhl Planetarium, meet Mars scientists from NASA and Pitt and rock out to live music by funk band Big Fat Mallard. Participate in a Mars lander egg drop, experience science after hours, explore the Mars: The Next Giant Leap exhibit, and more. Buy tickets.

Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11: KC and The Sunshine Band at Rivers Casino

7 p.m.

Get ready to Shake, Shake, Shake Your Booty this weekend. The feel-good band formed in 1973 by Harry Wayne Casey brings its disco, funk and pop sounds to the North Shore for not one, but two nostalgic nights. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Le Patin Libre.

Friday, March 10: Le Patin Libre at The Ice Rink at PPG Place

8 p.m.

Canada’s premiere contemporary ice skating company glides into PPG Place from Montreal for three nights of wonder on ice. Debuting “Carte Blanche,” a new work developed just for Pittsburgh, the company unveils innovative material while reimagining portions of its showstopping repertory. Founded in 2005 by former champion-level figure skaters, Le Patin Libre blends athleticism and free expression to showcase the remarkable choreographic and theatrical potential of the art form. Buy tickets.

Friday, March 10: Meshell Ndegeocello at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

8 p.m.

The Soul Sessions series is back with a powerhouse performance by Grammy-winning artist and neo-soul trailblazer Meshell Ndegeocello. With a remarkable career spanning three decades, Ndegeocello has played alongside everyone from the Rolling Stones, Alanis Morrisette and the Blind Boys of Alabama, to Madonna, Billy Preston and Chaka Khan. She is a committed activist and continues to push the boundaries of soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, rock as a songwriter, vocalist and band leader. Buy tickets.

Photo by Ray Feathers Photography.

Saturday, March 11: St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown

10 a.m.

According to Travel + Leisure, Niche and WalletHub, we live in one of the best cities for celebrating the March holiday. Believed to be the country’s second-largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the 1.4-mile route begins at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. The Burgh’s color palette goes from black and gold to green as more than 200 marching units, bands and floats celebrate the Irish-American heritage of Western Pennsylvania. Serving as this year’s Grand Marshal is Raymond Werner, who has had an esteemed career as an ad executive and writer.

Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Saturday, March 11 & Sunday, March 12: Rube Goldberg Weekend at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

American engineer, inventor and artist Rube Goldberg is the inspiration for this weekend of hilariously inventive machine building, art-making and problem-solving. Kids can draw cartoons, make machines and chain-reaction contraptions and meet inventors. The event also includes live contests, movement and song activities, and storytimes with by Rube Goldberg’s granddaughter. Buy tickets.

Saturday, March 11: “Native Gardens” at City Theatre Company

5:30 p.m.

Pre-game spring when horticulture and culture clash on stage. Penned by Karen Zacarías, “Native Gardens” explores race, class, morality and privilege. Audiences will be transported to a historic Washington, D.C., neighborhood where Tania and Pablo move in next to longtime residents and Potomac Horticultural Society Award seekers Frank and Virginia. When Tania’s plan for a native garden “disagrees” with Frank’s “perfectly pristine posies,” a property line dispute becomes an “all-out border dispute.” Directed by Marc Masterson, the show’s homegrown cast features “Mindhunter” star and Pittsburgh transplant Cotter Smith. Buy tickets.

Saturday, March 11: Lights! Glamor! Action! at The Pennsylvanian: March 11

7:30 p.m.

No need to travel 2,427 miles to Tinsel Town because the Pittsburgh Film Office is rolling out its giant red carpet. On the eve of the 95th Academy Awards, the Film Office turns its lens to the region’s thriving entertainment industry. Recent productions include TV shows “Mayor of Kingstown” and “American Rust” and films “A Man Called Otto,” “The Pale Blue Eye” and “The Deliverance.” The enchanted evening includes music by Beauty Slap, red-carpet interviews with Dixie Surewood and an Oscar Fashion Show with Brian David Design. Sip #RatedPGH themed cocktails, participate in an Oscar ballot contest and savor decadent cuisine. Buy tickets.

Saturday, March 11: “Shantytown: The Ballad of Fr. James Cox” at Madison Arts Center

8 p.m.

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Co. has a lot to celebrate. It’s kicking off its 20th season in a new permanent home in Schenley Heights with a story about a local legend that’s a perfect precursor to St. Patrick’s Day. Written by Pittsburgh’s own Ray Werner – Grand Marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade — the musical is inspired by the remarkable life of Father James Renshaw Cox — aka the Pastor of the Poor. Cox turned the parish of St. Patrick’s Church into a vital relief center for poor and homeless communities. Directed by Gregory Lehane, the premiere depicts early Pittsburgh with 18 original songs and eight actors playing 24 characters. There’s also a benefit auction for The Red Door ministry. Buy tickets.



Saturday, March 11: Pgh Bro Club Hoe Down at Brillobox

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Giddy up those stairs to the Brillobox party corral for a night of March mingling and merriment hosted by the queer dance party people behind Pgh Bro Club. DJ Dad Time and Edgar Um will deliver the dance floor classics spanning pop, hip hop, house and more. Western attire encouraged, natch.

Photo courtesy of Bake It!

Sunday, March 12: Bake It! at the Sheraton Station Square

1-6 p.m.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to create the ultimate cookie table — or operate your air fryer that’s gathering dust on the counter — this is the event for you. The bash features 20-plus vendors sharing locally make goodies and equipment for home bakers. Check out demonstrations by Pittsburgh Pie Guy Lou Butler, Aycho Melange Macarons and Tina Conway of Frosted-n-I’cd). Also leading how-to sessions will be pastry chef Erika Bruce from Milk Street Television. Coffee Café will provide a perfect spot for attendees to have a seat and enjoy baked delights. Buy tickets.

Sunday, March 12: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the New Hazlett Theater

2:30 p.m.

Step through a magical wardrobe to be transported from a rainy day in London to a vast enchanted kingdom. Based on the timeless novel by C.S. Lewis, the production is filled with fantasy, mystical characters and suspense. Directed by Wayne Brinda, the production is dramatized by Joseph Robinette. ASL interpretation and audio description are available. Buy tickets.

