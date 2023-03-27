What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, March 27-April 2? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, March 27: Steel Chef Cook-Off Competition at the Father Ryan Arts Center

5-8:30 p.m.

The next Anthony Bourdain or Carla Hall might be a Pittsburgher. Head to McKees Rocks to support the next generation of star chefs. Watch the delicious excitement as nine students work alongside their mentors from Pittsburgh’s culinary scene. Before a live audience and local celeb judges, they’ll battle it out during a fast-paced cooking competition. The event includes a raffle supporting the free 10-week culinary arts program for teens. Buy tickets.



Monday, March 27 Joy Harjo at Carnegie Music Hall

7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures continues its Ten Evenings Series with the 23rd Poet Laureate of the U.S. A member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and author of nine poetry collections and two memoirs, Harjo is only the second poet to be appointed to a third term as U.S. Poet Laureate. The talk coincides with the publication of “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light,” an anthology of 50 works celebrating Harjo’s 50 years as a poet. Buy tickets.

Carole J. Bufford. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Monday, March 27: Carole J. Bufford at the O’Reilly Theater

7:30 p.m.

The Trust Cabaret Series soars into its milestone 10th anniversary year with one of the most sought-after performers in NYC’s cabaret and jazz scene. It’s a unique opportunity to experience the talents of Carole J. Bufford in an intimate theater setting. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, March 29: Clint Smith at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall

6 p.m.

For its next edition of Poets Aloud, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures teams up with the Center for African American Poetry and Poetics to present New York Times bestselling writer Clint Smith. A staff writer at The Atlantic, Smith’s newest work is “Above Ground,” which examines the “vast emotional terrain of fatherhood.” The poetry reading will be followed by a conversation with Pittsburgh-based writer Damon Young, author of “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.” Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Gab Bonesso.

Thursday, March 30: Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival Closing Night

7:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

The Japanese Film Festival goes out on a very high note with its “Destroy All Monsters” brew and view event. Watch Ishirō Honda’s epic 1968 film on the edge of your seat as aliens release kaiju monsters such as Godzilla, Mothra and Rodan onto major global cities in the year 1999(!) Wrap up two weeks of monster movie merrymaking with thematically paired beer delivered to your seat during the film. Buy tickets.

Thursday, March 30: World Bipolar Day with Gab Bonesso at LAMP

6-8 p.m.

Honor World Bipolar Day with a night of laughter, storytelling and connection. Hosted by award-winning standup comedian Gab Bonesso, a Pittsburgh native living with bipolar disorder, the sober living event raises funds for Disability Pride PA at the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians. Buy tickets.

“People In Cities,” Rosie Trump (USA). Film still courtesy of Shana Simmons Dance.

Thursday, March 30: Constructed Sight Film Festival at The Oaks Theater

Various times

Dance and cinema converge when this unique multi-format festival kicks off tonight in Oakmont with global films and live music. Produced by Shana Simmons Dance, the festival continues with virtual offerings, including screenings, prizes, a meet-and-greet with participating directors, and a dance film workshop. View a schedule and buy tickets.

Thursday, March 30: Nikki Giovanni at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

7:30 p.m.

You don’t want to miss this chance to see legendary poet, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni when she appears Downtown as part of the TRUTHSAYERS Speaker Series. One of the world’s most celebrated poets, Giovanni’s career spans five decades. Author of numerous poetry collections, essays and children’s books, she has received top literary honors and several NAACP Image Awards. In 2020, Giovanni published a collection of verse, “Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose.” Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of One Thousand Ways.

Friday, March 31: Banksyland at CADENCE+

Various times

It may seem antithetical to mount a physical exhibition of site-specific work by the world’s most elusive street artist, but anyone intrigued by Banksy might want to seek this out. Dubbed “Unauthorized and Unmasked,” the internationally touring exhibit immerses audiences in the world of the pseudonymous England-based street artist, activist and director via 80 works. Produced by One Thousand Ways, the unauthorized show in the Strip District venue offers a means-based ticket program and includes an audio guide and gift shop. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of VISIT Pittsburgh.

Friday, March 31: Craft Beverage Expo Experience at the David L. Convention Center and Distribution Conference

6:30-10 p.m.

Get a taste of the weeklong Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference, which is setting up shop Downtown — at this special event open to the public. Craft beverage lovers are invited to sample libations from 100 producers from Pittsburgh and across the U.S., including beer, spirits, wine, cider and sake. Buy tickets.

Friday, March 31: “Parable of the Sower” at Pittsburgh Playhouse

7 p.m.

Gender, race and human civilization are brought to center stage in this fully-staged congregational-style opera based on the iconic Afrofuturist novel by science fiction author Octavia E. Butler. Created by Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon, the production brings together 30 original anthems drawn from 200 years of Black music. Tonight’s performance includes a post-show conversation with Alisha B Wormsley and Toshi Reagon. Buy tickets.

Vintage Pittsburgh. Photo courtesy of Heinz History Center.

Saturday, April 1: Vintage Pittsburgh at Heinz History Center

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shop ’til you drop for fab finds at this ninth-annual retro fair. Presented in partnership with the Neighborhood Flea, the event features 45 local vendors peddling everything from secondhand styles and accessories to home décor and vinyl records. Step back in time by visiting “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” snap a selfie with a giant ketchup bottle and discover how Pittsburgh changed the world. The nostalgic fun includes family-friendly activity stations along with food and beverage vendors.

Cooper the Spaniel. Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Saturday, April 1: Hike With Cooper – Mt. Washington

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Spunky Spaniel Cooper wants you and your canine companion to join him for a hike in scenic Mt. Washington. Led by Venture Outdoors’ Monika, the moderate 4-mile excursion explores the Emerald View Trails and city sidewalks. The hike starts and ends at Olympia Park Dog Park. Buy tickets.

Saturday, April 1: From Stage to Page: 400 Years of Shakespeare in Print at The Frick Art Museum and Hunt Library

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shakespeare’s iconic plays continue to inspire and impact humanity, but how did they begin? The Frick Pittsburgh teams up with Carnegie Mellon University to present two exhibits celebrating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s “First Folio.” Printed in 1623, “Mr William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies” was the earliest comprehensive gathering of the Bard’s plays in print. These exhibits tell the fascinating story of the First Folio’s origins and examine three later, lesser-known folios. It’s a rare opportunity to get an up-close look at Shakespeare’s enduring legacy. And don’t miss “Inventing Shakespeare” at the Hunt Library exploring the technologies and computational tools used to study the folios.

Tom Mosser. Photo courtesy of Dennis Keyes.

Saturday, April 1: “Make a Marc” Grand Opening at the Energy Innovation Center

12-3 p.m. & 5-9 p.m.

Local artists are banding together to shine a light on the plight of Pittsburgh teacher Marc Fogel. In August 2021, the Butler Senior High School graduate was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison after being detained at Moscow’s airport with a half-ounce of medical marijuana. More than 100 local creatives made work in response to Marc’s story for this group exhibit spearheaded by Pittsburgh artist Tom Mosser.

Saturday, April 1: Bunker Projects 10th Anniversary at Two Frays Brewery

5-10 p.m.

Bunker Projects teams up with its Garfield neighbor Two Frays to celebrate 10 years of cutting-edge contemporary art. Be among the first to sip “Bunker Commons,” a limited-edition beer release supporting the nonprofit artist residency and experimental gallery. There will be food by Uncle Sleepy’s, music by DJ Formosa and Princess Jafar and a sale of art prints.

Saturday, April 1: Out of Hand at Contemporary Craft

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Get out of hand and hands-on at the most creative party of the year. Don’t just bid on art but make your own at this springtime benefit bash. Pop into the Studios for hands-on activities led by teaching artists, including weaving, fabric dyeing and metal embossing.

Pysanky Easter egg.

Sunday, April 2: Ukrainian Pysanky Sale at St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

There’s never been a better time to support this iconic Ukrainian event in Carnegie. The 55th annual egg-citement features a staggering selection of 1,200 Pysanky (Easter eggs), including exquisite goose and ostrich eggs and hand-painted wooden eggs. Attendees can also shop for Ukrainian crafts and baked goods and take a tour of the historic church. Bring your appetite because the church kitchen will serve authentic Ukrainian cuisine.