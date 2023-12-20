What’s going on in Pittsburgh, Dec. 21, 2023-Jan. 1, 2024? Find out below. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Dec. 21-Monday, Dec. 25: Row House Christmas at Row House Cinema

Various times

Make it a merry movie marathon with four holiday classics: “Elf,” “Die Hard,” “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” Some movies will be “spiked” with offerings such as a hot chocolate bar and Oliver’s donuts and specialty coffees. Viewers also can pick up libations from Bierport. On Dec. 24 and 25, place your order for Chinese food and sushi and it will be delivered to your seat! Tickets.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Phipps Virtual Stories with Santa

6 & 7 p.m.

Santa doesn’t just read lists; tonight he’s taking a break to entertain kiddos everywhere. Before getting nestled snug in their beds, children can log on for this free event led by Kris Kringle himself. Curl up with your favorite plush toy and listen to “The Mitten: A Ukrainian Folktale.” Jan Brett’s vivid illustrations help tell the story of a boy who drops his white mitten in the snow, and it becomes a home for woodland animals. Register.



Thursday, Dec. 21: Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert at Pittsburgh Playhouse

7 p.m.

Add some swing to your holidays at this Pittsburgh tradition. This year, Pittsburgh’s premier big band welcomes multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. Fresh on the heels of releasing her new album, “Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1,” which debuted on Amazon as September’s No. 1 jazz release, Callaway will share the magic of music on a winter’s night. Tickets.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artists perform in “The Nutcracker” party scene. Photo by Rich Sofranko.

Thursday, Dec. 21-Saturday, Dec. 23 & Tuesday, Dec. 26-Thursday, Dec. 28: “The Nutcracker” at the Benedum Center

2 & 7 p.m.

Whether you were captivated as a child, are taking your own family or have always wanted to experience the classic, this year’s “Nutcracker” is one for the record books. Former Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director Terrence S. Orr created the concept and choreography for the production, which features Tchaikovsky’s groundbreaking score along with costumes and sets created by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown. Look for 412 references like Kennywood, the Kaufmann’s Clock and the Shadyside party scene. Tickets.

“A Christmas Story: The Play.” Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Thursday, Dec. 21-Saturday, Dec. 23: “A Christmas Story: The Play” at the O’Reilly Theater

2 & 8 p.m.

After a year like 2023, we could all benefit from comic relief courtesy of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker. Pittsburgh Public Theater grants our holiday wish with its revival of this hit production. If you adore the 1983 film — or grew up reading Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” — you can’t miss this timeless comedy. Director Michael Berresse leads a cast of youth and adult actors in a yuletide tradition that will help you LOL your way through all the holiday drama. Tickets.

“The Polar Express.” Film still courtesy of the Carnegie Science Center.

Thursday, Dec. 21 & Sunday, Dec. 24: “The Polar Express 3D” at The Rangos Giant Cinema

5:30 p.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy this cinematic classic on Pittsburgh’s largest movie screen. Trek to the North Pole without leaving your seat or needing a ticket. Based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, the film starring Tom Hanks is chugging into the North Shore to make us all believers. For more holiday fun at Carnegie Science Center, enjoy the Laser Holiday Magic Show at Buhl Planetarium and check out the newest additions to the beloved Miniature Railroad & Village. Tickets.

Thursday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 31: Who’s Holiday at the Greer Cabaret Theater

Various times

She may have stolen the Grinch’s heart and saved the day in Whoville, but Cindy Lou is all grown up now. That means a holiday that’s more naughty than nice, filled with “cocktails and cursing and jokes.” Matthew Lombardo’s R-rated show starring Lara Hayhurst is here to remind us all that the world “just needs kindness” (and witty wisecracks, too). Tickets.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Sounds for the Season at Carnegie Museum of Art

2-3 p.m.

You’re invited to spend Christmas Eve Eve in the museum’s Hall of Architecture, where Camerata 33 will fill the grand space with chamber orchestra sounds. Surrounded by the Carnegie Trees, listeners will be transported to Latin America via “Villancicos,” traditional carols spanning 400 years. Afterward, step up to the Neapolitan presepio — one of the world’s finest nativity scenes — newly installed in the Scaife Galleries. The concert is free; no museum admission is required.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market. Photo by Renee Rosensteel.

Through Dec. 24: Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Downtown Pittsburgh

Various times

If you’re someone who leaves your holiday shopping until the last minute, then you’re in luck, because one of the city’s quaintest markets has your gift list covered with extended hours. Add international flair to your gift giving with everything from European folk art, African jewelry and Peruvian textiles to Austrian strudel, Indonesian masks and Ukrainian ornaments. While there, why not join a walking tour showcasing Downtown’s light displays? View market hours.

Photo courtesy of The Frick Pittsburgh.

Through Sunday, Dec. 31: Home for the Holidays at Holiday Tour Clayton

Various times

If you’re binge-watching Julian Fellowes’ “Gilded Age” drama on HBO, then this is the holiday excursion for you. Step into one of the Burgh’s most decked-out homes for the holidays during this specialty tour. Inside the Victorian Clayton mansion, you’ll be transported to a Gilded Age Christmas to discover how the Frick family and their staff celebrated holiday traditions —from decor to food to games. Tickets.

Dazzling Nights. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.

Through Monday, Jan. 1: Dazzling Nights at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

5:30-9 p.m.

The Botanic Garden is wondrous during all seasons, and now it’s the place to make holiday memories, connect to nature and embrace your inner hygge. Journey through a field of 2,000 flickering flowers, feel the fiery glow of Moroccan lanterns, stroll through a tunnel of scintillating stars and more. Making the evening complete will be treats, libations and holiday merchandise in the Forage & Finds Gift Shop. Tickets.



Before December is over, get your glow on with our “Ultimate guide to 10 holiday light displays in the Pittsburgh area.”

Photo courtesy of the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka.

Thursday, Dec. 28, Friday, Dec. 29 & Sunday, Dec. 31: Maxo Vanka Murals Holiday Lights Tours in Millvale

6:30 p.m.

One of Pittsburgh’s most significant cultural treasures will appear even more magical this holiday season. Join a guided tour of the awe-inspiring murals of Maxo Vanka at the historic St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church. Discover the fascinating stories behind these striking works surrounded by holiday decorations. The night includes festive pre-tour music, a docent-led tour and Croatian cookies. Taking the kids? Don’t miss the Holiday Family Program on Dec. 28. Tickets.

Dec. 27: Full Cold Moon Night Hike in North Park

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Take a break from Christmas movies on the couch to experience the Cold Moon in all of its glory. Bundle up and head to North Park as December’s lunation reaches its fullest phase in the company of Gemini, the season’s brightest constellation. Covering 3 to 4 miles, the intermediate night hike explores the sights and sounds along the Rachel Carson Trail, boasting open views of the full moon, whose Mohawk nickname describes December’s frigid conditions. Tickets.

Friday, Dec. 29-Saturday, Dec. 30: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” at the Benedum Center

7 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Equally impressive to kids and kids at heart, the variety show bursts with charm, nostalgia and eye-popping performances. Head Downtown to witness the gravity-defying feats of world-class entertainers performing along to holiday music and light shows. Tickets.

Tuesday, Dec. 26-Friday, Dec. 29: Holiday Lights and Late Nights at the National Aviary

5-8 p.m.

Ready to get out of the house with the relatives? Flock to the Aviary for four nights of after-hours fun. Take a twilight stroll through the holiday décor, warm up in tropical habitats and observe birds perched in lush tree canopies. Play rounds of holiday trivia, create a gingerbread house and watch The Shining Stars dance company. Savor seasonal treats like butternut bisque with cinnamon croutons and pot roast poutine, sip speciality cocktails and sway to festive music. Tickets.

Sunday, Dec. 31: Countdown to Noon at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

12-5 p.m.

No need to wait until midnight: Say farewell to 2023 at this family-friendly — and bedtime-friendly — countdown celebration. Enjoy music by Lee Robinson and share your hopes for the New Year live on-air with SLB Radio Productions. Take family photos, dance at a silent disco and create party accessories from recycled materials. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of SouthSide Works.

Sunday, Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at SouthSide Works

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The city’s youngest partiers are invited to this midday celebration and countdown presented by Lo Rose Creative and South Side Kids. The free event occurs indoors — at the new CoHatch space — and outdoors at the Town Square. Munch on snacks from The Speckled Egg, make crafts and rock out during the Little Kids Disco party. Register.

Sunday, Dec. 31: Highmark First Night Pittsburgh

6 p.m.-midnight

Free to all, the six-hour, arts-infused festivities will cover the 14-block Cultural District with inaugural attractions and beloved traditions — plus art, performances and entertainment of all kinds. Don’t miss headlining performer Lyndsey Smith, the unveiling of “The Firetree” and the Three Sisters Bridges, and new gallery exhibits. The explosive fun features two fireworks displays capped off by the glittering Future of Pittsburgh Ball lighting our path into 2024. For details read “Everything you need to know about First Night Pittsburgh.”



Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve at Spirit

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Spirit is the place to be when 2023 fades into oblivion. Start your revelry with Polish cuisine and a pizza buffet. Upstairs, Spirit Hall will pulse with musical acts from across the Keystone State, including Zinnia’s Garden, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirage, MINKA, and Livefromthecity & Urban Development. Head down to Spirit Lodge to be transported to the golden era of disco with DJ sets by Pittsburgh’s own Dini Daddy and the Studio 412 Band. Tickets.

Monday, Jan. 1: Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club Plunge at the Mon Wharf

9:30 a.m.

Who doesn’t want to wake up to 2024 by jumping into the Mon? The milder temps will cushion the blow making it perfect for rookies to brave this frigid tradition. Make a splash into the new year as you join the adventurous Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club and raise funds for families in need. Information.

Monday, Jan. 1: Public Domain Day at Row House Cinema

12:20-10 p.m.

Look ahead to 2024 with a look back at the early history of cinema. Showcasing films from 1928, which come into the public domain in the new year, the first-of-its-kind event includes introductions by local film and copyright law experts and discounted admission. See flicks from the heyday of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, along with Renée Jeanne Falconetti’s pioneering performance in “The Passion of Joan of Arc” and Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Tickets. For more movies on Christmas and New Year’s Day, check out The Lindsay Theater.

