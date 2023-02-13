What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, Feb. 13-19? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, February 13: Valentine’s Flower Arrangement Class at the Schenley Park Visitors Center

12-2 p.m.

Why order overpriced flowers from a chain store when you can design your own bouquet with the pros? During this workshop hosted by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, horticulturist Angela Yuele will teach you how to create a fresh flower arrangement that will impress you your sweetie, bestie or loved one. Materials included with the ticket price.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Monday, Feb. 13: Pop Generation: Senior Social at The Andy Warhol Museum

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This morning, one of the world’s most unique museums is open exclusively for the generation that inspired the King of Pop Art — the 65+ boomer set. The event features a guided tour of the museum’s collection and special exhibitions, complimentary breakfast bites and time to mingle. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, this month’s theme is Andy Warhol’s legendary love life. Free stools, wheelchairs and assistive listening devices are available. Register for free.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Opera.

Monday, Feb. 13: Laced/Unlaced at Pittsburgh Opera

6:30 p.m.

Add sizzling style — with a hint of scandal — to your mundane Monday at the chic Bitz Opera Factory. Leave your inhibitions at home to experience the “elegance of accessible luxury” produced by the winning team of Pittsburgh Opera, House of Couture Designs and Pulchra Intimates. Equal parts opera production and runway show, the scintillating evening features hair styling by Ron Booth and Izear Winfrey and signature cocktails from Mindful Hospitality Group. The company’s award-winning Resident Artists will perform and strike a pose. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of AppalAsia.

Monday, Feb. 13: Bringing Sound to Silence with AppalAsia at City of Asylum

7-8:30 p.m.

See D. W. Griffith’s “Broken Blossoms” like never before, when AppalAsia brings sound to the 1919 silent film starring Lillian Gish. Fostering artistic collaboration between different cultures and disciplines beyond race, religion and gender, the local trio features Mimi Jong (urhu), Jeff Berman (dulcimer) and Sue Powers (banjo and vocals). The ensemble will perform original folk and traditional music to accompany the film. Depicting the story of a Chinese immigrant who travels to London to share the teachings of Buddhism, the film examines themes of racism, prejudice, oppression, freedom and more. Register for free.

Photo courtesy of Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Love Letter Writing at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco

Various times

Forget texting, missed connection ads and conversation hearts. This Valentine’s Day, sit down, pick up a pen and craft a heartfelt missive to your long lost love, secret sweetie or life partner. Reviving the lost art of handwritten notes, Downtown’s chic hotel offers a letter writing station in its living room lobby. Open 24 hours through mid-Feb. 17, the space includes envelopes, stationery, stamps and even a mailbox, plus inspirational poems and letters. It’s free to participate and you don’t have to be a hotel guest.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day High Tea at The Café at The Frick

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings

Share sweet treats and high tea with your favorite Valentine or Galentine. At one of the city’s coziest cafe’s, you’ll sip champagne while noshing on finger sandwiches, scones, mini quiche and sweets. As a V-Day bonus, attendees receive a bag of nonpareils from Harvest Moon Chocolate and Coffee and a membership discount. Make a reservation.

Photo courtesy of the Gateway Clipper.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day on the Gateway Clipper

5:45 p.m.

Skip the expensive dinner bill and instead, grab your sweetie by the hand and hop aboard a grand riverboat. Your floating Valentine’s Day excursion includes a dinner buffet and romantic music and dancing — plus skyline views you can’t find on the couch. Buy tickets.

Thursday, Feb. 16: “Ignite” at the New Hazlett Theater

Friday, Feb. 17

The one-of-a-kind Community Supported Art Performance Series will ignite sparks on the North Side when Homewood hip-hop artist Ys1 (aka Yusef Shelton Da First) who “sets fire to the stage with the true story of Little Joseph.” Running for two magnetic nights, the autobiographical concert explores faith, purpose, transformation, authenticity and more. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

Friday, Feb. 17-Sunday. Feb. 19: Pittsburgh International Auto Show at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Auto aficionados converge Downtown to take in more than 100 products, services and vendors, including top car brands, an Optimus Prime replica truck and a Ford Bronco Simulator. Slip into the driver’s seat of a sporty convertible, pile the kids into an SUV and check out a wide variety of vehicles in a non-commercial setting. Swing by Duquesne Light’s Electric Avenue to learn about EVs and ride along two indoor tracks. Highlights include a Family Fun Zone, Cars and Coffee Display, Subaru Adopt-a-Pet area and gaming activities. Buy tickets.

“The Martha Mitchell Effect,” Anne Alvergue (2022). Film still courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Friday, Feb. 17: Oscar Nominated Shorts at the Harris Theater

Various times

Need to catch up on your viewing before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12? This Pittsburgh Shorts Film Festival presentation has you covered! Showcasing five films in each of the three Oscar Shorts categories – animation, documentary and live action – the lineup reflects “a type of filmmaking that is at times vastly different from what we see in full-length feature films.” Have a sixth sense about cinema? You can predict the winner for each category and vie for cool prizes. See showtimes and buy tickets.

Friday, Feb. 17: Black History Month Lecture at Heinz History Center

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marking its ninth annual Black History Month Lecture, the History Center welcomes Claude Johnson, author of “The Black Fives: The Epic Story of Basketball’s Forgotten Era.” Johnson will discuss the hidden history of legendary teams, players and coaches from Western PA, including the Monticello Athletic Association, Scholastic Athletic Association and Loendi Big Five and will answer audience questions and sign copies of his book. Register for free.

Friday, Feb. 17: “The Hope of Radiance” Opening Reception at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

6-8 p.m.

Don’t miss tonight’s opening reception for “The Hope of Radiance,” a new exhibit by Nigerian-American visual artist and scholar Imo Imeh. The showcase brings together artworks and texts created between 2020 and 2022 that are part of Imeh’s “Benediction” project. Works on view address the artist’s “emotional and spiritual tumult during the pandemic period, when the world went silent under lockdown and became an unwitting witness to the horrors of Black life.” Register for free.

Blue Man Group. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Friday, Feb. 17: Blue Man Group at the Benedum Center

7:30 p.m.

Fight the winter blues with the inimitable Blue Man Group. Some 35 million people around the globe have experienced the smash hit phenomenon — have you? The men are still blue but the show is all new on this limited engagement tour. Uniting audiences of all ages, the energizing production features signature drumming, quirky comedy, pulsating music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and a dose of absurdity we could all use. Buy tickets.

Friday, Feb. 17: Alonzo King LINES Ballet at the Byham Theater

8 p.m.

One of contemporary dance scene’s most innovative companies celebrates its milestone 40th anniversary and you don’t want to miss their one night in town. Creating an “unforgettable dialogue between movement and music,” the company blends breathtaking dancers with remarkable technique and powerful visuals to create a must-see live performance experience. Buy tickets.

Friday, Feb. 17: Claire Rousay at The Warhol Museum

8 p.m.

Next up to take the stage for The Warhol’s excellent Sound Series is San Antonio-based experimental and ambient sound artist and percussionist, Claire Rousay. Presenting a solo performance in the museum’s intimate theater, Rousay creates compositions that integrate field environmental recordings such as voicemails and conversations. Pittsburgh-based songwriter and performer Merce Lemon opens the evening. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Saturday, Feb. 18: The Collaboration Festival: A Celebration of the African Diaspora at Trust Arts Education Center

11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

How are collaboration, community and creativity connected? Join Black artists from around the region for this public performance featuring Naomi Allen, Randall Coleman, Delana Flowers, Dennis Garner, David Minniefield, Saihou Njie and Candace Walker. Following the journey of a solo artist who learns about the power of collaboration and community, the special production is a part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s hip-hop series. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 18: “Across the Walls” at Carnegie Museum of Art

2-4 p.m.

Take a deep dive into the 58th Carnegie International and go beyond the galleries with this collective screening of “Across the Walls.” Commissioned for the International, the documentary made by Njaimeh Njie “offers an intimate glimpse into the experiences of women sentenced to life in prison without parole.” Using interviews, found footage and landscape cinematography, the film stages a conversation between Avis Lee and Paulette Carrington — who were released from life sentences after serving 40 years — and five women still on the inside. A panel discussion with Ricky Olds, Richard Garland and Terri Minor Spencer follows the film. Register for free.

Photo courtesy of Cupid’s Undie Run.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Cupid’s Undie Run at McFadden’s

12-4 p.m.

Pittsburghers love wearing shorts in February — so why not make it even more scant by removing another layer? Join hordes of cold-weather champs to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder affecting 1 in every 3,000 children. Pittsburgh’s favorite pantless party kicks off with a “brief” mile(ish) fun run to jog it out and bare it all for a cause. There will be warmth in numbers — plus plenty of time to generate heat at the epic post-run dance party at the Irish saloon. Register now.

Photo courtesy of Learnmore Jonasi.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Black History Month at Arcade Comedy Theater

7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Arcade Comedy Theater’s Black History Month celebration is underway with four Saturdays of live comedy created by Black artists. The series highlight is tonight’s U.S. premiere of “Far from the Village,” a new comedy special from Learnmore Jonasi. Hailing from Zimbabwe, the National Arts Merit Award winner is now based Pittsburgh. All performances are BYOB. View a schedule and buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Antiques Show.

Saturday, Feb. 18 & Sunday, Feb. 19: Pittsburgh Antiques Show at Crowne Plaza Suites South

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Calling all collectors, hagglers and treasure hunters to one of the region’s longest-running shows. Why run ragged from estate sale to garage sale when you can peruse goods from 47 vendors under one roof? The 48th edition features an enormous array of antiques, including artwork, furniture, lamps and lighting, ephemera, period glass pieces from various eras, pottery, toys, books, vintage clothing, silver, textiles and jewelry and more.

Sunday, Feb. 19: “Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3” at City Theatre

2 p.m.

Sunday is the perfect time to join legions of Sister Kim on the South Side. The wait is over and City Theatre is thrilled to welcome Kimberly Richards back for this hit show created by Maripat Donovan. Be there when Richards dons her habit again to entertain a loyal “catechism students.” After each show, a collection is taken to support the retired nuns at Little Sisters of the Poor (more than $400,000 has been raised to date!). On Valentine’s Day, the show will be followed by treats, prosecco and a meet-and-greet with Sister Kim. Buy tickets.

