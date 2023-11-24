Festive fun is popping up all over Pittsburgh, and while family-friendly outings are headliners on some wish lists, this one’s for the grown-ups only.
Here are a few of our favorite holiday pop-up bars where you can celebrate with friends, family or co-workers. Plan your outings soon — tickets for some spots, like Griswold’s Pop-Up at ShuBrew, are already sold out.
Wigle Wonderland Holiday Bar
Wigle Whiskey, 2401 Smallman St., Strip District
Wigle’s first foray into holiday pop-ups brings a dedicated, decorated space in its distillery and exclusive drinks: Frosty the Eggnog, a Blue Christmas 75 and Candy Cane Lane Espresso Martinis. DJs will be in every Saturday. No reservations are required.
What makes it special: New for 2023.
Hours: Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Bob’s Garage
1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox
Bob’s is filled (yes, filled) with illuminated lights and holiday displays. For more than 50 years, Christmas fans have flocked to see this floor-to-ceiling extravaganza. With more than 10,000 lights, Bob’s makes the Christmas joy spill over until February.
What makes it special: This is where Pittsburgh Christmas bars began.
Hours: Year-round, Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Miracle on 6th
137 6th St., Downtown
Mixologist Spencer Warren is the creative force behind one of Pittsburgh’s staple holiday pop-up bars, which runs to the end of the year. Patrons get holiday-themed food and drinks, such as the Snowball Old Fashioned and Bad Santa, while also enjoying the vast array of festive decorations and drinkware. Miracle pop-up bars are all over the world.
What makes it special: New location this year.
Hours: Sessions daily from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Sippin’ Santa
490 Wood St., Downtown
Looking for a miracle somewhere besides 6th Street? Check out Miracle’s new sister, tiki-themed pop-up Sippin’ Santa. Same mixologist, same holiday overtones, but the drinks — like Kris Kringle — are set to surf the waves.
What makes it special: Pennsylvania’s first location for this national phenomenon.
Hours: Daily, 5 p.m. to midnight until Dec. 31.
Home Alone at Barcadia
24 Market Square, Downtown
Relive the glory days of gaming while two burly middle-aged men attempt to break into your home at arcade-bar Barcadia’s Home Alone pop-up. IF you make it to the bar without falling into one of Kevin’s traps, you’ll find “Home Alone”-themed drinks. The McCallisters will return home to set the house straight come the New Year, so get a move on, ya filthy animal.
What makes it special: New this year.
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Open to all ages until 6 p.m. daily.
Good Cheer at Ruggers Pub
40 S. 22nd St., South Side
Ruggers Pub brings cheer to this holiday takeover bar with no item on the drink menu above $6. As the official Iron City and IC Light Holiday Takeover Bar in conjunction with Pittsburgh Brewing Co., there are iconic Iron City products, holiday cocktails and karaoke.
What makes it special: No drinks are over $6.
Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
Tinseltown (formerly The Tipsy Elf)
Mixtape, 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield
Tinseltown brings familiar festive tunes and winter-themed drinks to Mixtape. Stop by and you might just see a couple of recognizable tipsy elves. Tickets are $15 for a 90-minute session and include one free drink.
What makes it special: A new home and a new name for 2023.
Hours: Sessions at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. are available on Wednesdays through Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays have sessions at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Order your ticket online to schedule your session.
Bar Noel
409 Beaver St., Sewickley
Staying out of the city? This new Sewickley pop-up piano bar offers craft cocktails, light bites and live music in a winter wonderland. The bar will host live music every night it’s open from 8 to 10 p.m.
What makes it special: New this year.
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight.