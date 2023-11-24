Festive fun is popping up all over Pittsburgh, and while family-friendly outings are headliners on some wish lists, this one’s for the grown-ups only.

Here are a few of our favorite holiday pop-up bars where you can celebrate with friends, family or co-workers. Plan your outings soon — tickets for some spots, like Griswold’s Pop-Up at ShuBrew, are already sold out.

Wigle Wonderland Holiday Bar Wigle Whiskey, 2401 Smallman St., Strip District

Wigle’s first foray into holiday pop-ups brings a dedicated, decorated space in its distillery and exclusive drinks: Frosty the Eggnog, a Blue Christmas 75 and Candy Cane Lane Espresso Martinis. DJs will be in every Saturday. No reservations are required.

What makes it special: New for 2023.

Hours: Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Bob’s Garage 1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox

Bob’s is filled (yes, filled) with illuminated lights and holiday displays. For more than 50 years, Christmas fans have flocked to see this floor-to-ceiling extravaganza. With more than 10,000 lights, Bob’s makes the Christmas joy spill over until February.

What makes it special: This is where Pittsburgh Christmas bars began.



Hours: Year-round, Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Getting ready for the holidays at Miracle. Photo courtesy of Miracle.

Miracle on 6th 137 6th St., Downtown

Mixologist Spencer Warren is the creative force behind one of Pittsburgh’s staple holiday pop-up bars, which runs to the end of the year. Patrons get holiday-themed food and drinks, such as the Snowball Old Fashioned and Bad Santa, while also enjoying the vast array of festive decorations and drinkware. Miracle pop-up bars are all over the world.

What makes it special: New location this year.



Hours: Sessions daily from 4 p.m. to midnight. Photo courtesy of Sippin’ Santa.

490 Wood St., Downtown

Looking for a miracle somewhere besides 6th Street? Check out Miracle’s new sister, tiki-themed pop-up Sippin’ Santa. Same mixologist, same holiday overtones, but the drinks — like Kris Kringle — are set to surf the waves.

What makes it special: Pennsylvania’s first location for this national phenomenon.

Hours: Daily, 5 p.m. to midnight until Dec. 31.

Home Alone at Barcadia 24 Market Square, Downtown

Relive the glory days of gaming while two burly middle-aged men attempt to break into your home at arcade-bar Barcadia’s Home Alone pop-up. IF you make it to the bar without falling into one of Kevin’s traps, you’ll find “Home Alone”-themed drinks. The McCallisters will return home to set the house straight come the New Year, so get a move on, ya filthy animal.

What makes it special: New this year.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Open to all ages until 6 p.m. daily.

Photo courtesy of Ruggers Pub.

Good Cheer at Ruggers Pub 40 S. 22nd St., South Side

Ruggers Pub brings cheer to this holiday takeover bar with no item on the drink menu above $6. As the official Iron City and IC Light Holiday Takeover Bar in conjunction with Pittsburgh Brewing Co., there are iconic Iron City products, holiday cocktails and karaoke.

What makes it special: No drinks are over $6.



Hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Photo courtesy of Tinseltown.

Tinseltown (formerly The Tipsy Elf) Mixtape, 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield

Tinseltown brings familiar festive tunes and winter-themed drinks to Mixtape. Stop by and you might just see a couple of recognizable tipsy elves. Tickets are $15 for a 90-minute session and include one free drink.

What makes it special: A new home and a new name for 2023.

Hours: Sessions at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. are available on Wednesdays through Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays have sessions at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Order your ticket online to schedule your session.

Bar Noel 409 Beaver St., Sewickley

Staying out of the city? This new Sewickley pop-up piano bar offers craft cocktails, light bites and live music in a winter wonderland. The bar will host live music every night it’s open from 8 to 10 p.m.

What makes it special: New this year.

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight.