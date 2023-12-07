What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Dec. 8-10? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Friday, Dec. 8: Gavin Benjamin and Marty Martin at Artists Image Resource

6-8 p.m.

Over in Deutschtown, Artists Image Resource is hosting a free opening reception showcasing Pittsburgh-based artists Gavin Benjamin and Marty Martin — whose work is on view through Jan. 15. Working in residence, Benjamin created experimental, hand-jeweled and silkscreened self-portraits. Born in Guyana and raised in Brooklyn, he is known for his lushly textured mixed-media work that explores the “struggles and confrontations that Black men face in America today.” A member of Women of Visions and the Yan Taru Muslim Women’s Educational and Charitable Foundation, Martin will display prints that examine themes surrounding identity, social justice and equity. Information.

Holiday Laser Show. Photo courtesy of Allegheny County.

Friday, Dec. 8: Holiday Laser Show at North Park

6-9:45 p.m.

After debuting to sold-out crowds during the pandemic, Allegheny County’s holiday laser spectacle is back to spread cheer through exterior illumination (Clark Griswold was definitely onto something). Park at the North Park Pool lot to be dazzled by a 40-minute light show synchronized with holiday music from the comfort of your car. Attendees can sit inside or outside their vehicles. Space is limited, so get your tickets now. And check out our Ultimate guide to 10 holiday light displays.

Audrey Rose Dégez and Daria Holovchanska rehearse for “I will dance with those oak trees as long as” at City Theatre. Photo Carlos Caicedo.

Friday, Dec. 8, & Saturday, Dec. 9: “I will dance with those oak trees as long as” at City Theatre

7 p.m. & 3 p.m.

A new production on the South Side is using theater to shine a light on the experiences of Kurdish women. Join CP4P International Productions to explore Kurdish culture during this engagement produced in partnership with the World Affairs Council, Literacy Pittsburgh and the International Free Expression Project. The free production depicts three Kurdish women living during the Anfal campaign of 1988. Inspired by “The Epic of Gilgamesh,” the show features Audrey Rose Dégez and Daria Holovchanska. The stories will come to life via puppetry, poetry, soundscapes and traditional Kurdish music. Register.

Saturday, Dec. 9, & Sunday, Dec. 10: Cookie Tour in Lawrenceville

12-5 p.m.

Take a break from making lists and checking them twice to embark on a holiday cookie pilgrimage. This local tradition 26 years in the making gets more scrumptious every year. Pick up a handy map and munch your way through 79 stops along Butler and Penn. Consider it your very own 30-block-long cookie table. Pop into boutiques, studios and eateries to collect free cookies while shopping for everyone on your list and putting your dollars back into the local economy. Just look for the jolly gingerbread figures identifying participating destinations. Need a lift? Powered by woman-owned businesses, the convenient cookie trolley will transport patrons. Returning this year is the Cookie Tour Cup, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite recipe! Information.

River City Brass Band Quintet. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Sounds for the Season at Carnegie Museum of Art

2-3 p.m.

Carnegie Museum of Art is decked out for the season and you’re invited to kick off its third annual Sounds for the Season concert series. Stroll into the grand Hall of Architecture where the River City Brass Band Quintet will usher in the snowy season surrounded by the majestic Carnegie Trees. Afterward, step up to the Neapolitan presepio — one of the world’s finest nativity scenes — newly installed in the Scaife Galleries. The concert is free with museum admission.

Artist and steel fabricator Ben Grubb installs his work in Hazelwood. Photo courtesy of Hazelwood Local.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Craft & Walk in Hazelwood

3:30-6 p.m.

Help Hazelwood Local and Community Kitchen Pittsburgh unveil the new public art installation, “Crossing Beacon,” during this crafty celebration. The free event kicks off with an introduction by artist Ben Grubb — who created the piece at 4800 Second Ave. near Hazelwood Green — followed by a stroll down Second Avenue with local historian JaQuay Edward Carter. Then head back to Community Kitchen to enjoy free bites, warm drinks and hands-on crafts. Register.

Saturday, Dec. 9: Keepers of the Flame Awards at Jay Verno Studios

5-9 p.m.

Join this celebration on the South Side honoring community members who are working to “shape and sustain the culture of the African diaspora in Pittsburgh.” The 15th annual event is presented by The Legacy Arts Project, a community arts nonprofit that preserves and continues arts throughout the African diaspora via a wide range of creative disciplines, including dance, music, visual art, writing and spoken word. Tickets.

Guests visit Elizabeth the blue-billed curassow. Photo courtesy of the National Aviary.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Holiday Brunch at the National Aviary

11 a.m.

Mix up your brunch plans at the aviary’s Garden Room overlooking Allegheny Commons Park and Lake Elizabeth. Savor the season with a festive brunch curated by Atria’s Specialty Catering, including fresh fruit and pastries, seasonal cocktails and a selection of gourmet dishes prepared by chef Josef Karst. After dining, stroll through the warm tropical habitats throughout the aviary. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Record Fest.

Sunday, Dec. 10: Pittsburgh Record Fest at Spirit

12-8 p.m.

They don’t fit inside a stocking or an envelope, but vinyl records will make the music lovers on your gift list happy. You can also score cassettes, CDs and memorabilia when Pittsburgh’s popular record fair returns for its holiday edition. Along with vendors and shop owners, the 33rd edition of this homegrown market includes local DJs and drink specials. Information.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including holiday events, outdoor recreation, live music, festivals, shopping and family activities.