The holidays are over and Pittsburgh has entered the January-March slump.

While some folks enter the new year energized by a New Year’s resolution and a gym membership, I like to take the Danish approach. Hygge – which means “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality” – can be a part of your life year-round, but it is especially relevant in the wintertime.

While there are some more active things to do on my winter bucket list, the major takeaway is: I will be chilling.

Here’s what I want to make sure I do before winter comes to an end.

Drink mocktails at Bar Botanico

One of my favorite things about January is how popular the Dry January trend has become. It’s not that I want to deprive you of your cocktail, but Dry January’s ubiquity means that bars and restaurants around the city usually add more mocktails and non-alcoholic beers to their menus. I’ve been wanting to try Bar Botanico on Butler Street in Lawrenceville for a long time because I’ve heard great things – now I know what to order since I don’t normally drink alcohol.

Miso ramen from Eiwa Japanese Ramen Bar in the North Hills. Photo by Cristina Holtzer.

Find another great place for ramen

I don’t think my editor will allow me to write about how much I love soup again, so this time, I’m in search of the next best place to find something adjacent: ramen. There’s delectable broth, noodles and toppings galore – what’s not to love? Zen Ramen & Poke, which opened last year in Fox Chapel, is a great option, and of course, you can’t go wrong with Ramen Bar in Squirrel Hill. Eiwa Japanese Ramen Bar in the North Hills is also fantastic. If you have a favorite place, please share it with me below!

Go for a dog-friendly winter hike

Unless it’s below 20 degrees, I don’t mind the cold weather. Luckily, my dog doesn’t either. On those days when I feel motivated to get moving, I plan to hit a trail with my pup and breathe in the icy air. Allegheny County Parks is offering guided hikes throughout January. Settlers Cabin Park is about a 30-minute drive from me and ranks five out of five dog bones for dog-friendly hiking according to Bring Fido, so I think I’ll start there.

Ice skate outside

Ice skating is a crucial part of the holiday season, of course, but it’s also a fun and festive way to celebrate winter. The Pittsburgh area has plenty of rinks indoor and out. I’ve been to many of them over the years, but have yet to skate at North or South Park’s outdoor rinks. Both are open through March, weather permitting, and admission starts at $5. Skate rental is $2. Who knows, maybe this year I’ll finally master how to skate backward.

Clothing from Dahntahn Vintage located at 501 South Main St. in Sharpsburg. Photo courtesy of Dahntahn Vintage.

Thrift some sweaters

The fast fashion industry is too big a topic for me to tackle in this short guide to winter, but let’s just say buying secondhand is never a bad idea. Not only does it save an item from ending up in a landfill, but vintage clothing is often higher quality and made of more natural materials than those circulating in department stores today. Dahntahn Vintage opened recently in my neighborhood (Sharpsburg) and I’ve been meaning to check it out. A pro tip I recently learned from TikTok: if you’re looking for 100% wool or cotton sweaters, you may have better luck in the men’s section over the women’s. Women’s items tend to have other fibers blended in for more give and softness.

Hopefully, we get a real snow a few times this winter. Photo courtesy of Canva Pro.

Save a snowball for Snowball Day at the Carnegie Science Center

Every summer since 2006 (except for those during the height of the pandemic), the Carnegie Science Center marks the summer solstice with a “name your own admission price” special for anyone who brings in a snowball saved from the previous winter. Then they have a snowball fight! The last few winters in Pittsburgh have been mild, so this one may be a pipe dream, but I’m hoping we get enough snow for me to make at least one snowball and save it in my freezer until June.

High tea photos courtesy of The Inn on Negley.

Have high tea and pretend I’m an Englishwoman

I watched so much “The Crown” over the holiday season that I think I need to experience a real high tea. Luckily for me, Pittsburgh has plenty of places that offer such service. I booked a table for tea at The Inn on Negley for February (weekends sell out quickly!) In addition to tea, the menu includes “vanilla crème scones, roasted chicken salad on homemade gougères, petite quiches, decadent cheesecakes, lemon madeleines, and French macaroons,” according to the Inn’s website. High Tea service is $45 per person and is reservation only, Wednesday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

A Safe and Sound Massage from Pittsburgh Acupuncture and Massageworks costs $90 for 40 minutes or $110 for 60 minutes. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Acupuncture and Massageworks.

Get a Safe and Sound massage

Can you think of anything more chill and relaxing than a massage? I’ve had the idea of a Safe and Sound massage from Pittsburgh Acupuncture and Massageworks on my radar for a while now, and winter feels like the perfect time to make it happen. The idea behind it is “sensory saturation therapy” – first you receive a “peppermint scalp massage” and then you listen to calming sounds through noise-canceling headphones while being covered with a weighted blanket. I have never tried anything like this before, but it sounds like heaven on earth to a high-anxiety person like me.

What are you doing this winter? Write to me at crissy@nextpittsburgh.com to let me know if there’s anything else I need to put on my list!