Love it or hate it, the holiday season is here! Light Up Night, Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, so holiday haters don’t have anywhere to hide now. The season of giving and lights is a special one in Pittsburgh — it’s part tradition and part new and festive fun experiences.

This time of year is second only to Halloween and autumn in my book. I’m ready to preheat the oven for cookies, lace up my ice skates and count down the days until Santa comes.

Like my other seasonal bucket lists, some activities I do nearly every year, and some I have never done before. It’s all about balance, baby!

Here are a few things I want to make sure I do this year.

Take a DIY holiday lights walking tour through Sewickley

Ever since I spent one December night walking around Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights neighborhood and marveling at the lights and decorations, I’ve been trying to re-create the experience here in Pittsburgh. Though many Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods have fantastic displays, Sewickley is repeatedly named among the top areas to visit. Its main drag is picturesque year-round, but it really comes alive during the holiday season. I plan to grab a warm beverage and a beanie and stroll through the area until I work up enough of an appetite to stop for dinner.

Overly’s Country Christmas is open now through Dec. 30 at 116 Blue Ribbon Lane. Photo courtesy of Overly’s.

Make a trip to Overly’s Country Christmas in Greensburg

Growing up in Westmoreland County, the holiday season was never complete without a family trip to Overly’s, the drive- or walk-through holiday lights display and market. Don’t expect anything too over-the-top or high-tech – these lights are old school, and that’s why I love them. There’s a nativity scene with live farm animals, a talking Christmas tree you can interact with, shops selling everything from ornaments to homemade fudge and a fire pit to hang by with family or friends. Prices are $25 per carload of up to eight people or $5 per person to park and walk through. There is a minimum of $10 for card transactions and the children’s rides are cash only.

The winning gingerbread house at the 2022 City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House competition is the house from the Pixar movie “Up.” Photo courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh.

Visit the City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition

After you’ve shopped at the Market Square Holiday Market or skated around the tree at PPG Place, grab another cocoa and make your way up to the City-County Building. There you’ll find hundreds of gingerbread houses and other structures created by bakers from novices to professionals. Some of these sweet structures are charmingly rustic, some silly or funky and some truly incredible. The entries in the 21st annual competition will be on display through Jan. 5. Visiting hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the City-County building is free.

I’ve never had a wider variety of cookies than on the Lawrenceville Cookie Tour. Photo courtesy of Lawrenceville Cookie Tour.

Walk along the Lawrenceville Cookie Tour, Dec. 9-10

It’s been a few years since I’ve walked along Butler Street trolling for free cookies, so it’s time to do it again. Each holiday season for 26 years, the owners of Lawrenceville businesses bake cookies to hand out during a weekend in December. The tour is marked by numbered stops along the way – this year there are more than 50. See if you can hit them all. Ramp up your holiday shopping efforts at stores like Una Biologicals, Wildcard and more of our favorites while you sample treats and season’s greetings from shop staff.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Watch “The Muppets Christmas Carol” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 9, Heinz Hall

There are few movies – holiday or otherwise – that I have watched more often than “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” I was obsessed with the Muppets as a kid, and I begged to watch this movie every day, all year long. When I saw that the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra would play the movie and accompany it with live music at Heinz Hall, I had to grab tickets. If you’re into live music but not so much the Muppets, the PSO will also perform holiday classics at its annual Highmark Holiday Pops concert Friday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 23. The PSO will play a live score to another film in January – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” – you just may see me there as well.

Seitan wings with vegan ranch from Spak Brothers in Bloomfield is one of my favorite takeout orders.

Have a Hallmark movie marathon with takeout

While there is certainly holiday magic in being out and about during this time of year, there is also something delightful about staying in. Once the weather turns even colder, I’ll be on my couch unabashedly watching a marathon of Hallmark Christmas movies. I have no shame (OK, maybe a little shame) in revealing that I’ve already mentally noted two that I want to watch after seeing them advertised on TikTok. (They are “A Heidelberg Holiday” and “Never Been Chris’d,” for those wondering). But what’s a day on the couch without excellent takeout? In a perfect world I’d like to get takeout for all three meals, and this time I just might. I’ve been dying to try Three Brothers Bagels in Glenshaw and Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe in Aspinwall for breakfast, but my go-tos for dinner are Noodlehead in Shadyside and Spak Brothers in Bloomfield.

I want your recommendations, though! Where is your favorite place to get takeout from in the Pittsburgh area?