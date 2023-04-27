This year’s Allegheny County Summer Concert Series is taking shape as a great celebration of live music and entertainment for fans of all musical genres.

As usual, all concerts will be held at the South Park Amphitheater or Hartwood Acres Amphitheater and begin at 7:30 p.m. Although the events are free, a suggested $20 donation per vehicle will benefit the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

Concertgoers may use pop-up tents, umbrellas and folding chairs for seating, but pop-up tents and umbrellas must be taken down before the performance begins. Dogs on leashes who are up-to-date on vaccinations and licensing are welcome.

Pittsburgh Opera will kick-start the series at the South Park Amphitheater in the South Hills. Chris Jamison with Grace Elliott are performing for the first concert at Hartwood Acres in Allison Park.

Soul Asylum performing at the 2022 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. Photo courtesy of Allegheny County.

South Park concerts

June 2: Pittsburgh Opera

June 9: The Skyliners

June 16: Ally Venable Band with Pierce Dipner

June 23: Honky-Tonk Jukebox

July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (Starts at 8:15 pm)

July 7: Summer of Love

July 14: Tyler Braden with Dave Pahanish

July 21: The Dazz Band with Kenny Stockard

July 28: Fastball with special guest

August 4: Richie Goods & Chien Chien with special guest Emmett Goods Ensemble

August 11: Edwin McCain with special guest Bill Deasy

August 18: JD McPherson with special guest Paul Luc

August 25: The Tamburitzans

September 1: Punchline with special guest Caleb Kopta

Soccer Mommy. Photo by Sophie Hur.

Hartwood Acres concerts