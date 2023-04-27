This year’s Allegheny County Summer Concert Series is taking shape as a great celebration of live music and entertainment for fans of all musical genres.
As usual, all concerts will be held at the South Park Amphitheater or Hartwood Acres Amphitheater and begin at 7:30 p.m. Although the events are free, a suggested $20 donation per vehicle will benefit the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.
Concertgoers may use pop-up tents, umbrellas and folding chairs for seating, but pop-up tents and umbrellas must be taken down before the performance begins. Dogs on leashes who are up-to-date on vaccinations and licensing are welcome.
Pittsburgh Opera will kick-start the series at the South Park Amphitheater in the South Hills. Chris Jamison with Grace Elliott are performing for the first concert at Hartwood Acres in Allison Park.
South Park concerts
- June 2: Pittsburgh Opera
- June 9: The Skyliners
- June 16: Ally Venable Band with Pierce Dipner
- June 23: Honky-Tonk Jukebox
- July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (Starts at 8:15 pm)
- July 7: Summer of Love
- July 14: Tyler Braden with Dave Pahanish
- July 21: The Dazz Band with Kenny Stockard
- July 28: Fastball with special guest
- August 4: Richie Goods & Chien Chien with special guest Emmett Goods Ensemble
- August 11: Edwin McCain with special guest Bill Deasy
- August 18: JD McPherson with special guest Paul Luc
- August 25: The Tamburitzans
- September 1: Punchline with special guest Caleb Kopta
Hartwood Acres concerts
- June 4: Chris Jamison with Grace Elliott
- June 11: River City Brass
- June 18: Father’s Day Car Cruise featuring The Jaggerz
- June 25: Billy Price with Gabe Stillman
- July 2: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (Starts at 8:15 pm)
- July 9: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives with Joe Grushecky
- July 16: WAR with Check Your Bucket
- July 23: Fitz and the Tantrums with Rett Madison
- July 30: Hometown Night with Zack Heim, Forestry Division, Ames Harding & The Mirage
- August 6: Soccer Mommy with Disq [Alternative]
- August 13: Los Amigos Invisibles with Stone Throwers
- August 20: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
- August 27: John Scofield with Jason Kush
- September 3: Allegheny County Music Festival featuring Men Without Hats, The Re-52s and Affordable Floors