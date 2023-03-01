Pittsburgh’s Home & Garden Show runs from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12 with more than 1,500 exhibitors and features at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

A highlight this year is Dr. Lori’s Antiques Appraisal Comedy Show, which features the appraiser of the History channel’s “The Curse of Oak Island.” Dr. Lori will help you determine how much your heirloom, collectible or antique is worth.

Since 1982, the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show has provided a marketplace for the latest in home renovation trends and products — and some special features.

The weeklong event includes a Home Interior Galleries area, where attendees can explore ways to transform their homes. All galleries will be occupied by professional craftspeople, artisans and design professionals who will help explain the latest trends in home design.

You also can get inspired at the Dream Home Innovation Center, which features cutting-edge technology in an interactive display.

And if all that browsing has you hungry, visit the Pennsylvania Food & Wine Festival for samples from dozens of food purveyors.

Families can take a break at the Children’s Village where kids can play games, read books, and participate in arts and crafts activities. There will also be displays from the Train Collectors Association and Steel City LUG (LEGO) Creations.

The Home & Garden Show is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for adults and $4 for children.