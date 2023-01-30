What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, Jan. 30-Feb. 5? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, Jan. 30: Perspectives from African & Diaspora Storytellers at City of Asylum

7 p.m.

The voices of African and diaspora writers will be amplified at this book release event on the North Side. Edited by author Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond, “Relations: An Anthology of African and Diaspora Voices” features stories, poems and essays by new and established storytellers. Offered in-person and online, the free event features a reading, a conversation and Q&A moderated by Demeatria Boccella and a book signing.

Sandra Bacchi, Seeking Nowhere individual 10, 2021.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Balanced Response Opening Reception at Robert Morris University

5-7:30 p.m.

A new group exhibition RMU explores how art “speaks to moments of stillness and acceptance, heightened emotional engagement and ways to move forward” in today’s climate of extremes and dualities. Co-presented by Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, the exhibit juried by Andrew Y. Ames and Christine Holtz features work by 26 artists. Tonight’s opening reception is free and open to the public.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Harlem.” Photo by Michael Henninger.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Harlem” at the O’Reilly Theater

8 p.m.

Shakespeare meets Harlem in this fresh reboot of The Bard’s crowd-pleasing comedy. Adapted and directed by Justin Emeka, the production transports audiences to an urban dreamscape populated by mischievous fairies, confused lovelorn Athenians, rude mechanicals and an enchanted forest. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Erik Larson at Heinz Hall

8 p.m.

Next up for the PSO’s Speaker Series is the award-winning journalist and nonfiction author Erik Larson. His 2003 New York Times bestseller, “The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America,” tells the captivating story of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Centers of Innovation: Bell Labs Holmdel and Westinghouse R&D Center

5-7 p.m.

This free virtual event is a must for anyone passionate about modern architecture, Midcentury architects and adaptive reuse. The webinar examines two major examples of Midcentury corporate campus design — the Westinghouse R&D Center (nearly demolished and now for sale) and Bell Labs Holmdel site, which has been redeveloped as a thriving mixed-use community hub. Register for free.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Lay Bare Opening Reception at Brew House Gallery

6-8:30 p.m.

Who would you be if you could be your most authentic self? See how eight Black women answer the question through their art at tonight’s free opening reception. Curated by visual storyteller Zeal Eva, the newest exhibition at the South Side space explores the “multiplicities of identity” while also creating space for a deeper understanding of Pittsburgh’s Black femme community.

Step Afrika! Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Step Afrika! At the Byham Theater

7 p.m.

The first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping is not to be missed. Blending dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities with traditional West and Southern African traditions and contemporary art forms, the dazzling experience is more than a dance show. No two nights are the same with the company’s mix of technique, agility, energy, songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. Buy tickets.

Artwork by MiNHi England. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Glass Center.

Friday, Feb. 3: Undefined at Pittsburgh Glass Center

6-9 p.m.

If you were blown away by the glassblowing reality show on Netflix, then you can’t miss this chance to see the top three Season 3 contestants unveil new artwork as part of a residency at Pittsburgh Glass Center. Be there when “Blown Away” stars MiNHi England, John Moran and John Sharvin participate in a free opening reception and artist discussion.

Friday, Feb. 3: Pittsburgh Jazz Contributions at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

7 p.m.

Con Alma and the Thunderbird are joining forces to present this powerhouse night paying homage to Pittsburgh’s rich jazz legacy. Led by the Norside Organ Trio, contemporary jazz luminaries including Roger Humphries, John Shannon, Reggie Watkins, Anton DeFade and Tony Campbell will present works by the genre’s greats. Buy tickets.

Friday, Feb. 3: Lunar New Year Art Show at Radiant Hall

7-10 m.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Jaded PGH in McKees Rocks. More than 20 Pittsburgh-area artists will celebrate their culture and the Lunar New Year. The free opening event includes performances, spoken word poetry and open mic music.

Steel City Improv. Photo courtesy of Joseph Wilk.

Friday, Feb. 3: Steel City Improv All-Stars at Steel City Improv Theater

8 p.m.

Improv is not a spectator sport! Open your mind — and put your thinking cap on — for a night of hilarity and play as to fan favorite improv teams Unsound advice and Medium Rare create “instant theater” using audience suggestions. Craving more comedy? Stay late at the Shadyside venue to LOL with The Draft. The premiere show invites students, teachers and veterans to form one-night-only teams that blend the wisdom of improv veterans with fresh rookie voices. Buy tickets.

(C) Ben Pease – Sacred Under the Cliff of Yellowstone. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Apsáalooke Women and Warriors at Carnegie Museum of Natural History

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Created and curated by The Field Museum, this remarkable new exhibit celebrates the Apsáalooke people’s courageous battles, unmatched horsemanship and innovative beadwork — all centered around women. Augmenting the dazzling display will be contemporary Native American art.

Photo courtesy of I Made It! Market.

Saturday, Feb. 4: I Made It Market Valentine event at The Block Northway

12-5 p.m.

Pre-game Valentine’s Day at this pop-up artisan marketplace setting up shop in the North Hills with 100 local vendors. The juried mix of products spans everything from original artwork, clothing, toys and home decor to bath and body products, pet treats and packaged foods.

Saturday, Feb. 4 & Sunday, Feb. 5: Opposites Abstract Opening Weekend at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

12-5 p.m.

Where can you experiment with a drawing machine, word abstractor, color reverser, sound slower, ball launcher, and shape stacker under one roof? One of Pittsburgh’s most innovative museums is debuting an interactive exhibit and you’re invited to the party. Inspired by the eye-popping words and images in “Opposites Abstract” by bestselling children’s book author/illustrator Mo Willems, the exhibit invites kids and kids at heart to explore the concept of opposites through hands-on experiences, art-making and performances. Attendees can check out 20 colorful paintings, make their own imaginative art and join a conversation with Mo himself. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Allegheny County.

Saturday, Feb. 4: SnowFest at Boyce Park

12-5 p.m.

If you have a budding Lindsey Vonn or Shaun White in your clan or want to stay active as a family, head to these flurry festivities. Construct a sled out of cardboard and duct tape and bring your vehicle to the slopes to see how it rides and vie for fun prizes. Test your skills and stamina in ski and snowboard races during the Mini Junior Olympics. The event also features tunes from DJ Mocknbird, free hot cocoa and Hop Farm brews for the grownups. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Ally the Piper.

Saturday, Feb. 4: BRIGID at Carlow University

7-11 p.m.

Step aside Saint Patrick, it’s time to honor Brigid, the patroness saint of Ireland. The Irish Partnership of Pittsburgh hosts this musical celebration of the Celtic goddess, who’s also associated with spring, light, fire, life and fertility. Event headliner is Grammy-winning fiddler, Eileen Ivers, who will perform with a new all-female band created just for this event. The Brigid bash also includes performances by The Bow Tides, RUNA, PiperAlly and local dance schools. Buy tickets.

Photos courtesy of Chatham Baroque.

Sunday, Feb. 5: “The Isle of Delos” at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

2:30 p.m.

Radiant soprano Sherezade Panthaki returns to Pittsburgh for this program showcasing the music of composer extraordinaire Èlisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre (1665-1729), a keyboard prodigy in the court at Versailles. Featured in the repertoire led by Chatham Baroque artistic directors Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba) and Scott Pauley (theorbo), is the composer’s bucolic cantata “Isle of Delos.” Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Crafts and Drafts and Alternate Histories.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Crafts and Drafts: Local Love at East End Brewing

12-4 p.m.

Crafts and Drafts returns indoors to share the love created by local makers of all kinds. As you sip, shop for handcrafted jewelry and accessories, candles and chocolates, artwork and cards, flower arrangements, herbal apothecary goods and lots more. In the Record Alley, Flipping Records will sell vinyl and tapes, and Alternate Histories will spin love songs.