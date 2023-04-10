What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, April 10-16? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Wednesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 16: Three Rivers Beer Week

Various times

Pittsburgh is a top-notch beer destination and this five-day froth fest proves it. Produced by the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild, there are dozens of events hosted by 50 breweries to satisfy every thirst and palate. Raise a glass tonight at the new kid on the block Back Alley Brewing during a happy hour benefiting Dormont Arts. Not to miss on April 15 is East End Brewing’s iconic Pedal Pale Keg Ride ushering in the bicycling — and outdoor drinking — season and raising money for Steel City Cyclers. Later that day head to Necromancer’s Drag Bingo fundraiser. Hoppy highlights include an ice cream mixer, Taps and Tapas social and the Lawrenceville Brewery Crawl. Dance it off on April 16 at Trace Brewing’s Disco Sunday Disco patio party. View a schedule and buy tickets.

“Renfield” film still courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Thursday, April 13: “Renfield” and “Dracula” at the Harris Theater

Various times

One of folklore’s most enduring figures dominates the silver screen at the Harris. Be among the first to see Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” featuring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. Augmenting the new film are classic “Dracula” films: Todd Browning’s 1931 pre-code “Dracula” starring Bela Lugosi; John Badham’s 1979 “Dracula” starring Frank Langella; Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” starring Gary Oldman and bringing it all home is Werner Herzog’s 1979 thriller, “Nosferatu the Vampyre” starring Klaus Kinski and 11,000 rats. Dracula devotees receive a free commemorative miniature coffin when they purchase tickets for two screenings.

Photo by Michael Henninger for Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Thursday, April 13: The Spring Fling Gala at Heinz History Center

5:30 p.m.

Spring has sprung so get your gala on to support one of Pittsburgh’s beloved cultural organizations. Join Pittsburgh Public Theater for an enchanted evening of dinner and dancing, rosé and roses, and the season’s “most entertaining live auction.” All the fabulousness is inspired by the theater’s feel-good production of “Steel Magnolias.” Buy tickets.

Artwork by matt lambert. Photo by Jacob Koestler.

Friday, April 14: Self Opening Reception at Contemporary Craft

5:30-8 pm.

A new exhibition examining gender identity opens with events all weekend at Contemporary Craft. Visitors will experience 25 works by matt lambert and Erika Diamond, including large-scale prints, jewelry, garments and various types of adornment. lambert presents objects and spaces for viewers to question binary thinking. With her series of fashionable safety vests made from bullet-proof material, Diamond calls attention to the safety of the LGBTQ community. Along with tonight’s free opening event, there is an artist talk on April 15 and a bobbin lace workshop on April 15 and 16.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Science Center.

Friday, April 14: 21+ Night: Speakeasy Science at Carnegie Science Center

6-10 p.m.

By day it’s packed with boisterous schoolchildren but by night it’ll be a swinging speakeasy. Putting a Roaring Twenties twist on science, it’s a kid-free night for the 21+ set to partake in themed activities and explore the North Shore destination after hours. Chat with physicists about the science of distilling, gaze up at the stars in Buhl Planetarium, listen to sultry music by jazz chanteuse Phat Mandee and more. Buy tickets.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. Photo by Duane Rieder.

Friday, April 14: “The Masters Program: Balanchine and Beyond” at the Benedum

7:30 p.m.

You have three chances to catch Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s mixed repertory premiere showcasing internationally-renowned choreographers. Blending classical dance with contemporary innovation, the night begins with Jorma Elo’s “1st Flash.” Next is “Polyphonia,” the breakthrough contemporary ballet by Tony-winner Christopher Wheeldon. The evening culminates with the exquisite “Theme and Variations” by the “father of 20th-century American ballet,” George Balanchine. Audiences can meet Adam W. McKinney, PBT’s new artistic director, and the dancers during pre- and post-show programs. Buy tickets.

Friday, April 14: “BLACK HOLE: Trilogy And Triathlon” at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater

8 p.m.

2020 Guggenheim Fellow Shamel Pitts — a choreographer, dancer, artist and educator based in NYC — brings his latest multimedia production to East Liberty for two nights. Audiences will watch as a trio of Black performers (all of African heritage) perform along with an evocative soundscape of original music and audio samples, spoken word, cinematic video projections and monochromatic lighting. A discussion with Pittsburgh artist Alisha Wormsley follows. Buy tickets.

Saturday, April 15: Healing Relaxation Mini Retreat at the Frick Environmental Center

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Spring is not only a time for cleaning house — it’s a time to embrace self-care. If you’re feeling the stress of today’s 24/7 digital world, this retreat hosted by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is here to help. Learn how to achieve a state of calm through breathing exercises, guided relaxations and visualizations, self-massage, and movement exercises. Part of the session takes place outside. Buy tickets.

Saturday, April 15: Yinzercon at Remixxd by Steel City Galleries

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pittsburgh has conventions for everything from furries to beer to comics, so why not a convention all about the city itself? Enter Yinzercon, the brainchild of Remixxd founder Don Spagnolo. After transforming a Belle Vernon warehouse into a “pop culture mecca,” Spagnolo is hosting this extravaganza showcasing all things yinz. The people, the food, the lingo, the nebbiness, the over-the-top hometown pride. Peruse displays from Steel City Ghostbusters and Tom Savini School of Special Effects and meet local personalities like “The Shop n Save Lady” Kathy Svilar and “Hunting Nostalgia” host Nick Bartley and snap a selfie with Yinza the Pittsburgh Luchador Wrestler. It’s a rare chance to rub elbows with local celebs, explore beloved brands and get a sneak peek into what makes Pittsburgh tick.

Saturday, April 15: “QUEENS” at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center

7:30 p.m.

Choral music meets glam rock when Bach Choir of Pittsburgh presents this rousing tribute to trailblazer Freddie Mercury and the celebrated British band. Showcasing 16 Queen songs — from lesser-known pieces like “Innuendo” to mega-hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody” — the concert features soloist Treasure Treasure, drag queen Deep Violet and a five-piece band. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of corningworks / Frank Walsh c. 2023.

Saturday, April 15: “the fisherman, the butterfly, eve & her lover – a parable” at the Lillie Theatre

8 p.m.

With such a provocative title how could you miss this corningworks season closer? Part of the Glue Factory Project, the visceral dance-theater premiere was created by choreographer and company founder Beth Corning. Along with “four eccentric characters” audiences will be “launched onto a marooned shore” for an exploration of consumption, globalization and ecological crisis. Created for intimate audiences of 50 inside City Theatre’s small black box space, the immersive experience reminds viewers that “they are not just spectators, but part of this performance world.” Buy tickets.

Saturday, April 15: “Perseverance: One Holocaust Survivor’s Journey from Poland to America” at the New Hazlett Theater

8 p.m.

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh teams up with Prime Stage Theatre to observe Genocide Awareness Month with a world premiere about healing and renewal. Directed by Art DeConciliis, it’s a powerful memoir of Melvin Goldman, who operated G&S Jewelry Store in Squirrel Hill during the 1960s and 1970s. Few Pittsburghers may be aware that the cheerful proprietor endured the horrors of Auschwitz before arriving here as a penniless. Adapted by NEXT contributor L.E. McCullough from the book by Melvin Goldman and Lee Goldman Kikel, the play embodies Goldman’s “irrepressible spirituality, unflagging love for humanity and perseverance.” Tonight’s event features a post-show discussion. Buy tickets.

John Woods House. Photo courtesy of Doors Open Pittsburgh.

Sunday, April 16: Doors Open Walking Tour in Hazelwood

10-11:30 a.m.

Doors Open springs into a new season by expanding its popular neighborhood walking tours. If you’re curious about Hazelwood this is the perfect day to visit. Get a close look at the neighborhood’s heritage — from the historic John Woods House built in 1792, to suburban Industrial Revolution estates to a brand-new robotics facility. The 2-mile walk is led by Hazelwood native and USMC veteran, JaQuay Edward Carter. Founder of the Greater Hazelwood Historical Society of Pittsburgh and Cultural Center and Black History Society of Western Pennsylvania, Carter is the first person of color to lead tours at the Carrie Blast Furnaces. The tour starts and ends at Mill 19. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Sunday, April 16: Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience at Carnegie Museum of Natural History

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If your family is excited about the debut of “Jane,” — the Apple TV+ series premiering April 14 — then you should make a beeline for Oakland. Co-created by Sinking Ship Entertainment, the museum experience is based on the 10-episode series inspired by Jane Goodall that features a girl named Jane Garcia. Step into an immersive world to discover the plight of the North American honey bee. Fly in a high-tech pod vehicle, collect pollen and evade predators. Climb onto a custom-built model of a bee to see what makes these creatures so incredible. Free with museum admission, the attraction includes a media presentation in the Earth Theater.



Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including public events, live music and family activities, here.

