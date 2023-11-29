The holidays are almost here, and nights are growing longer — we need places to go with friends and families to brighten the season. Luckily, Pittsburgh has no shortage of light shows.

Whether you want to stay in the comfort of your car or get up close to a fantastic display of lights, here are 10 places that will make you say “wow.”

Please check to confirm operating hours because of the weather. The Nellis Family Holiday light show, a mainstay for years, is not operating this year but hopes to return. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is no longer in operation.

From now to Jan. 1, experience a mile-long drive-through of holiday lights. For $10 per vehicle (cash only), you can enjoy an array of holiday lights, inflatable decorations, wooden characters and decorated Christmas trees. Proceeds go to the community. The light show runs from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. 600 Clinton Park Drive, Imperial.

Photos courtesy of Fun Fore All.

From now to Jan. 3, visitors will not only get a holiday light show but also a round of miniature golf. Starting at $15, the show lets golfers walk through a holiday display with thousands of lights. Open daily from 5 to 9 p.m. 8 Progress Ave., Cranberry.

Through Jan. 2, 2 square miles of Oakland’s commercial district, including Forbes Avenue, are converted into a monthlong winter festival with art installations, live music and illuminations. While it is free to stroll through, a few special events require tickets to attend. Schenley Plaza, 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland.

Photo courtesy of Holiday Lights on the Lake.

Through Jan. 7, Lakemont Park will host the Holiday Lights on the Lake drive-through event. With tickets starting at $15, visitors can see more than 1 million lights decorating the 51-acre park. In addition to a light show, attendees can visit Santa at his gift shop, where they can buy ornaments, decorations and baked goods. The show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. daily. Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona.

Photo courtesy of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Through Jan. 7, Phipps will be decorated with lights, 1,600 poinsettias, holiday trees, topiaries and detailed props. The Winter Flower Show opens at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $19.95 and are available online. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland.

Photo courtesy of Kennywood.

Through Jan.1, the amusement park will host incredible light displays spread across its attractions. And you can’t miss the 100-foot-tall evergreen tree — billed as the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania. There is also a model train display and special food and beverages. You can even ride the Jack Rabbit, Kangaroo and several Kiddieland rides, depending on the weather. Throughout the season, the park will host a tree-lighting ceremony every day at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $19.99. Holiday Lights runs Friday through Sunday, then daily from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The park is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 3 to 9 p.m. on weekends and Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.

Through Dec. 30, visitors to Overly’s Country Christmas get to witness thousands of holiday lights and decorations. Walk around the Christmas Village filled with sights, sounds and treats. Tickets are $25 per car (up to eight people) to drive through or $5 per person to park and walk through (cash only). Vehicles holding more than eight people are charged $40. Overly’s Country Christmas operating times vary daily. 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg.

Zoo Lights. Photo by Paul Selvaggio.

Through Dec. 30, animals mingle with thousands of LED lights, decorations and music. Starting at $40 per vehicle for members and $45 for others, the show features more than animal-themed light displays accompanied by festive music. Zoo Lights runs from 5:15 to 9:45 p.m. (days vary), but timed tickets must be purchased online. This year on Dec. 15, 16, 22 and 23, visitors can choose to walk through Zoo Lights from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the walk-through are $18 for adults and $15 for children. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Dazzling Nights at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Through Jan. 1, snap a selfie in front of a 30-foot stained-glass tree, activate interactive lights on the ground, head into a 65-foot-long tunnel and see the light show at the Lotus Pond. The mile-long trek requires that timed tickets ($22-$27 for adults and $19-$24 for children) are purchased online ahead of time. There also will be holiday drinks and food. 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale.

Allegheny County’s holiday drive-in laser show returns Dec. 8-23. (No shows on Dec. 11 and 12). The 40-minute light show invites families to enjoy the holiday music and lights from the comfort of their own vehicles at the North Park Swimming Pool Parking Lot on South Ridge Drive. Times vary by day so check the schedule. Tickets are $30 per vehicle. (Note: Space is limited and online tickets can sell out. Plan to arrive 30-45 minutes before your time slot with your QR admission code ready.) South Ridge Drive, Allison Park.

This post was originally published by Jason Phox on Nov. 22, 2022. The NEXTpittsburgh staff has updated the information for the 2023 holiday season.