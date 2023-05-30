By Emily Struhala

The unofficial start to summer in Pittsburgh kicks off with the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival on June 2. The 64th annual event, which runs through June 11, brings people from throughout the region to Downtown for a variety of free art and music experiences.

“People come back to establish relationships and support artists,” says Sarah Aziz, director of festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, which produces the festival. “Vendors love Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival because Pittsburgh loves art.”

This year, the festival includes a new layout with the Dollar Bank Main Stage being relocated to Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street to provide better access to vendors and food and beverage stands, and even a view of the Allegheny River. This is the second year that the festival takes place entirely in the Cultural District instead of Point State Park.

Food vendors will primarily be stationed off of Eighth Street between Penn Avenue and Fort Duquesne Boulevard and will offer expanded seating.

Laurie Shapiro’s walkthrough installation, “We Are All Connected To Each Other Through Nature,” will welcome visitors to The Backyard at 8th & Penn as part of the Three Rivers Arts Festival. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

With more than 300 participants — bringing the event back to pre-Covid numbers — the Artist Market has been relocated to both sides of Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth and Ninth streets. Additional booths will be positioned between Eighth Street and Maddock Place. Artists both locally and from across the country will sell handmade jewelry, gifts, paintings, photography and other artwork. The Artist Market will run from noon to 8 p.m. each day. The Juried Visual Exhibition, which features artwork created by 30 regional artists, will be on view at SPACE Gallery at 812 Liberty Ave.

Returning for the second year is The Backyard at 8th & Penn, which includes a patio for lounging, lawn games, a selection of beverages, and more. The Backyard will also host music, sculpture, installation art and other events.

Three Rivers Arts Festival includes activities for children. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Not only will artwork in all media be sold and displayed, but many local and national bands will perform throughout the 10 days of the festival. Kicking off the festival on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. is Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, KT Tunstall. Other artists include Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Rising Appalachia, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Lizz Wright, Red Baraat, Corinne Bailey Rae, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Chali 2na and Cut Chemist, and The Taj Mahal Quartet.

Other key locations are the Green Mountain Energy Stage, which will host musicians on the weekends, and The Giant Eagle Creativity Zone, which includes activities for kids, families and adults.

Three Rivers Arts Festival map courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Consult the festival guide to plan your visit.

And remember, crowds are smaller during the week with larger crowds during the weekend.

And all events are rain or shine — probably rain.