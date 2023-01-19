Where can you find dune buggies, classic cars, hot rods, a push car race and Henry Winkler? (This isn’t the beginning of a joke). They’ll all be in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the World of Wheels auto show.

The traveling custom car show produced by Autorama makes stops around the country including Chicago, Dallas and the Motor City itself, Detroit. This weekend is Pittsburgh’s turn to host the 62nd annual show and competition.

Local car enthusiasts will compete for the Championship Auto Show CASI Cup, the Steel City Competition Award of Excellence, the Pedal Car Challenge and more.

Photo courtesy of Autorama’s Facebook page.

Automotive technology students from the Mon Valley Career & Technology Center will present some of their work at the show including a customized 1967 Ultra Van, reports the Observer-Reporter.

In addition to the vehicle-focused entertainment, World of Wheels will also be home to the Superstars of the ’70s showcase. Celebrities signing autographs and meeting fans are Winkler, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and three-time Funny Car champion Robert Hight. Jeff Lutz from Discovery’s “Street Outlaws” will also attend. Times and prices for autographs vary per person.

World of Wheels hours are Friday, Jan. 20 from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission is $23 for ages 13 and up and $8 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.