An esthetician from Clarion came dressed as a mushroom. A finance manager from Canonsburg wore a mask with horns. A high school teacher from Brookline was a Viking and a pediatric dental assistant from Stoystown was a witch.

At the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, it’s difficult to distinguish the performers from the paying public. Patrons to the popular event say that’s all part of the fun.

Described as a “16th Century Medieval Amusement Park,” the festival features stage shows, music performers, artisans, games of skill, rides, jousting shows and food — lots of food.

These are just some of the faces of the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival.

Katie Elder, an esthetician and spa owner from Clarion, came to the festival dressed as a mushroom. Katie said it’s a fun event and an excuse to dress up. Photo by John Beale.

Haley Rice, a magistrate assistant from Weirton, West Virginia, attended the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival dressed as a princess. “We love community events and dressing up,” Haley said. She attended the festival with her husband, Mason Rice, who is an accountant. Photo by John Beale.

Jenna King of the South Side, the general manager of a fast food restaurant, said she dressed as “Lady” while attending her third Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. Photo by John Beale.

Sebastian McElroy is an art salesman from Colorado Springs. Sebastian said he enjoys meeting people while traveling to fairs and festivals across the country. Photo by John Beale.

Bryan Warner, a finance manager from Canonsburg, said he likes the “fun time, great atmosphere and costumes” at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. Photo by John Beale.

Anastasia Theus, a rapper, artist and motivational speaker from Cleveland, said she came to the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival portraying herself. Anastasia said she’s known as “Insane Stazia.” Photo by John Beale.

Richard Rich, a construction foreman from Latrobe, said he loves the environment at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. Photo by John Beale.

Cyrus Pynn, whose stage name is “Cy The Sword Swallower,” performed at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival on Aug. 26. Based in Hollywood, Cyrus travels the country with his act that combines comedy and sword swallowing. Photo by John Beale.

Dan Hasselius, a fire eating stage performer from Minnesota, is in his 17th year performing at the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. Hasselius performs during parades at the festival. He’s been a fire eater from more than 25 years. Photo by John Beale.

S. Chris Caito of Castle Shannon said he dressed as a “Summer Yeoman,” to attend the the festival on Aug. 26. In several months, Chris will be portraying Santa Claus. Photo by John Beale.

Felisha Knopp of Bentleyville dressed as an elvish maiden to attend the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival on Aug. 26. Felisha said she likes “the unique and loving atmosphere” at the festival. Photo by John Beale.

Tiffany Phillips, a pediatric dental assistant from Stoystown, came to the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival dressed as a witch. Photo by John Beale.

Located at 112 Renaissance Lane in West Newton, the festival is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends through Oct. 1.