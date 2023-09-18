At The Waterfront’s Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17, the sheer excess of pumpkins was only outnumbered by the puppies. Alongside pumpkin painting, live music and a host of other free activities, the seventh annual Great Pup-Kin race stole the show.
Jennifer McCalla was one of many people who brought their pups early for a taste of the festivities ahead of the competition. Although her 12-year-old Chihuahua fur baby Tequila was no longer a puppy, she still fit the race’s size and weight requirements. Plus she brought a few years of experience from participating in past Pup-Kin races — although her ultimate outcome was not favorable.
“She had a pup cup to load up on sugar and carbs,” McCalla says.
