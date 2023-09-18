Dolce smiles for the camera before her race. Photo by Roman Hladio.

It’s The Great Pup-Kin, yinz!

At The Waterfront’s Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17, the sheer excess of pumpkins was only outnumbered by the puppies. Alongside pumpkin painting, live music and a host of other free activities, the seventh annual Great Pup-Kin race stole the show.

Jennifer McCalla was one of many people who brought their pups early for a taste of the festivities ahead of the competition. Although her 12-year-old Chihuahua fur baby Tequila was no longer a puppy, she still fit the race’s size and weight requirements. Plus she brought a few years of experience from participating in past Pup-Kin races — although her ultimate outcome was not favorable.

“She had a pup cup to load up on sugar and carbs,” McCalla says.

Here are more photos from the event:

  • Jennifer McCalla and Tequila pose in front of the ice cream tent … post treat. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Racers ready up as the crowd looks on expectantly. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Penny shakes off nerves before her first race. “We’re going to do our best,” owner Helena Nichols says. “I don’t think it’s going to go very well.” She was right — it didn’t. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Two pet parents squat at the finish line, calling out to their pups. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Jimyse Brown and Kobe B. start getting hyped up for their race. “I signed him up without her knowing,” Brown’s mother, Mary Elizabeth, says. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Kobe B. trots down the track, easily taking his heat. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Onlookers cheer on a winning pup. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Kobe B. and Rocket race neck and neck in a semi-final race. Although Rocket took the win, the race was so tight that it was originally miscalled in Kobe’s favor. Rocket went on to win it all. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Children paint pup-kin portraits with the assistance of Paint Monkey studio staff. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • Cindy Hood sits with Mr. McCutchen before a race. McCutchen, unfortunately, came in last place. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • The Waterfront’s Fall Fest was hosted in Waterfront Town Center on Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo by Roman Hladio.
  • A tuckered out pup smells the fall flowers during a post-race stroller ride. Photo by Roman Hladio.

Roman wants to hear the stories created in Pittsburgh. When not reporting, he plays difficult video games that make him upset and attempts to make delicious meals out of mismatched leftovers.