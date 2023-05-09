Hey Pittsburgh, we got a taste of summer in April, and it’s made us thirsty for more. What better way to spend a bright, sunny happy hour than with live performances on the Forbes Avenue Plaza at the Pittsburgh Playhouse?

Did we mention the ticket price includes your first drink? Every Thursday and Friday from June 15 through July 14, join us at the plaza from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for sweet beverages and the spectacular (and local!) live performances you’ve treasured for almost a hundred years.

All this is our Inside Outside Summer Concert Series, featuring musicians, dance, and this year, DRAG.

And don’t let rainy weather get you down — as the name implies, there is seating on our special outdoor plaza, surrounded by historical architecture from buildings past, where the Playhouse intersects with Pittsburgh history. But in inclement weather, we take the party inside our Highmark Theatre. Rain or shine, the show goes on!

This summer, our Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series features time-honored traditions like our partnership with MCG Jazz for live jazz Thursdays, featuring a killer lineup of Ray Angry, Frank Vignola and his Birdland Trio, Jeff Kashiwa, Grace Kelly and Badi Assad.

Our Friday concerts have a little something for everyone: from Chatham Baroque to Cello Fury, from Point Park University choreographers Jason McDole, Jesse Factor and Marc Spaulding to local R&B legends Mani Bahia & The Mob, and our debut drag revue show, “Broadway or Bust,” hosted by Pittsburgh’s very own National Comedy Queen Dixie Surewood.

We’d love to see you there! All tickets are a flat $25 (and remember, that includes your drink)! But you’re not going to want to miss a single event, and you get a discount if you become a summer subscriber.