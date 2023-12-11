These local shops and vendors cordially invite you to visit them for your holiday gift shopping needs. Shopping local supports our local economy… plus, it’s fun!

Boyd & Blair Spirits and Craft Cocktails

Photo courtesy of Boyd & Blair.

For the discerning cocktail lover in your life, Pittsburgh’s own Boyd & Blair offers gift-worthy spirits that stand a cut above the rest. Captained by 3-time 5-star winning master distiller, Barry Young, the distillery produces award-winning potato vodka, rum and ready-to-serve cocktails that have acquired a cult following nationwide. From their elevated Lavender Martini to their critically acclaimed Blood Orange Cosmo, these cocktails are more akin to the kind you might order from your favorite craft cocktail bar, only better because they don’t cost 15 dollars each and you don’t have to wait for them to be ready. Simply pour over ice and voila! All cocktails have been made with only the most premium ingredients including the distillery’s own award-winning spirits. Their Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka has been named #1 in the world (yes, the world), and their rum has also been highly accoladed. And for anyone who keeps a carefully curated bar cart, the bottles look great on display. What’s more, they’ve got beautifully boxed gift sets that take tough decision making (and wrapping) out of the equation. Cheers!

Carnegie Museum of Art Store

Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

The best gifts are the ones that come from the heart, so why not shop at your beloved neighborhood art museum? The Carnegie Museum of Art Store is your one-stop shop for creative gifts that will WOW your friends and family! Whether you’re shopping for an art enthusiast, bookworm, or Pittsburgh aficionado, Carnegie Museum of Art has you covered. Choose from new, exclusive museum merchandise, handmade treasures from local artisans, and an impressive array of inspiring art books. And the best part about shopping at Carnegie Museum of Art? Every purchase supports the Museum of Art’s mission to create experiences that connect people to art, ideas, and one another.

The Store at Contemporary Craft

Photo courtesy of Contemporary Craft.

Shop local and artist-made this holiday at The Store at Contemporary Craft. Representing some of the best craft artists from around the country, The Store features handcrafted, functional and decorative artwork such as statement jewelry, unique ceramics, blown glass, handwoven and hand-dyed fiber art, and heirloom quality furniture. You’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your list! Located at 5645 Butler Street in Lawrenceville, you can shop in-person or online at contemporarycraftstore.com.

Happy Plant Botanicals

Photo courtesy of Happy Plant Botanicals.

At Happy Plant Botanicals, we’re on a mission to make a difference—one plant-powered skincare product at a time. We’re not just another skincare brand; we’re a movement driven by compassion and sustainability. We understand that your skincare routine shouldn’t just make you feel good; it should do good too! Our vegan formulas are powered by rare plants, active botanicals and organic superfruits that are designed to help you achieve glowy, happy skin while leaving a positive pawprint on the planet. 5% of all proceeds support small grassroots animal rescue organizations who work tirelessly to find at-risk animals happy loving homes. Happy skin, Happy earth, happy pups!

Irish Design Center

Photo courtesy of Irish Design Center.

The Irish Design Center is Pittsburgh’s home for all things Irish and Celtic. There is something for everyone including jewelry, ornaments, glassware, home decor, sweaters and other made-in-Ireland apparel, children’s clothing and toys, purses, gift items, a pantry full of Irish coffees, teas, treats, and so much more! Visit the shop at 303 S. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 for all your holiday shopping!