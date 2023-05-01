If you’ve ever sat in PNC Park, you’ll likely recognize the exterior of Encore Apartments. The iconic, 18-story apartment building with its rounded corner and lit-up rooftop has been part of the Downtown skyline since it was completed in 2006.

Ideally situated on 7th Street at the corner of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Encore rises above the Allegheny River, the Andy Warhol Bridge and the Cultural District, just steps from the Byham Theater and the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

But inside, Encore was far from iconic. At nearly 20 years old, the 151-unit apartment building’s fixtures, features, and finishes were beginning to show their age. And with new apartments being built from the ground up across the city, complete with modern features and amenities, it was time for Encore to refresh its look so it could continue to attract discerning Downtown renters.

Purchased by McCaffery in 2021, the developers of the Strip District’s Cork Factory Lofts and Lot 24 were eager to reinvigorate the aging Encore interiors and apply its extensive experience in value-add renovations and resident-focused management to, once again, make Encore the star residential building of the Cultural District.

Colorful carpeting and modern artwork greet Encore residents in the lobby.

The walnut-paneled lobby that seemed like the entrance to a corporate office building has been brightened by colorful carpeting, modern artwork, and intriguing light fixtures. New, vibrant wall coverings and light sconces offer an exciting backdrop for the streamlined path to a refurbished management office, a classic penny-tiled mail and package room, and secure resident elevators.

In each hallway, fresh carpeting with a contemporary design guides residents to their homes and the once bland white apartment doors have been repainted in a series of warm colors, reminiscent of Georgian Dublin – and one of McCaffery’s signature touches – infusing energy along the entire hallway and giving each entryway a unique personality.

Crisp modern cabinetry and quartz countertops serve as a clean backdrop for each resident’s personal style.

Inside Downtown Pittsburgh’s largest apartment floor plans, well-worn carpeting has been upgraded with engineered wood flooring. The cherry and walnut cabinetry that were once desirable options for a prospect to choose from, have been refreshed with crisp, white, modern cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, and quartz countertops to serve as a clean backdrop for each resident’s personal style. Dated black appliances have been replaced with energy-efficient stainless steel refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. Expansive windows offer ample natural light by day and dazzling city and river views by night. Walk-in closets in the king-sized bedrooms are now outfitted with easy-to-use organization systems to accommodate any wardrobe.

Walk-in closets in the spacious bedrooms are now outfitted with easy-to-use organization systems to accommodate any wardrobe. In the primary en suite and secondary bathrooms, the old cherry and walnut vanities have been replaced with fresh white cabinetry and quartz countertops, complementing the porcelain tile-lined showers and tub surrounds and new brushed nickel faucet hardware and presenting the look of a luxury spa. The refreshed lounge welcomes residents with bright colors, a collection of textures and multiple games.

On the second floor, the refreshed lounge welcomes residents with bright colors and a collection of textures and captivating artwork.

Featuring a shuffleboard table, a top-of-the-line billiards table, an entertainment kitchen, and multiple TVs, the room, once crowded with bulky furnishings, now offers residents a modern, light-filled space to gather and relax.

Step through the patio doors to the outdoor terrace to enjoy tabletop fire pits, comfortable lounge chairs and unique views of Downtown Pittsburgh. After a workout in the upgraded professional fitness center, a new hot beverage station offers residents custom options morning, noon and night.

Call 412-454-0800 or email info@encorepgh.com to schedule your in-person tour today! Peruse the Encore floor plans at encorepgh.com and for a limited time, when you sign a 12+ month lease for a renovated unit, you’ll get one month free!

Encore apartments have been owned and managed by McCaffery since 2021. Also owners and managers of The Terminal in the Strip District, 1600 Smallman, and Brickworks, McCaffery was named the 2019 NAIOP Pittsburgh Developer of the Year.