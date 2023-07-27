In this NEXTpittsburgh Sponsor Spotlight, Boaz Frankel goes to the East End to visit the UPMC Health Plan Neighborhood Center. Thanks to a tour led by Program Manager Thomas Washington, Jr., Boaz gets a glimpse of the wide array of free health and community services provided at this center, from drop-in childcare to senior wellness classes, and a citizenship class offered by Literacy Pittsburgh. The center also features a food pantry, workforce development programs and other social services. For more info, visit the UPMC health Plan Neighborhood Center website.
Boaz is the host of NEXTpittsburgh's Yinzer Backstage Pass video series. He is also an author, filmmaker, advertising copywriter, teacher, experiential storyteller, talk show host, gardener, kazoo museum curator and so much more.More by Boaz Frankel