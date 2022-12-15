Rather than let the cold weather keep you inside, fight cabin fever by heading to one of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Pittsburgh region. We’ve separated the list into outdoor and indoor rinks because ice skating outside can sometimes be very different from skating inside. (Check rink websites for times, which vary widely)

Outdoor rinks

The weather affects the ability of outdoor rinks to operate.

Photo courtesy of the Schenley Park Ice Skating Rink Facebook page.

10341 Overlook Dr., Oakland

Schenley Park has entertained ice skaters and hockey players since 1975. The City of Pittsburgh rink can accommodate 250 skaters at a time. The rink also offers special skating events with discounts throughout the season, like Skate with Santa on Dec. 18, Mascot Skate on Jan. 14, Disco Night on Feb. 4 and Valentines on Ice on Feb. 14. Adult-only nights are open to skaters ages 18 and up on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The rink is open through March, weather permitting.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Skate rental is $3. Order timed tickets online.



Photo courtesy The UPMC Rink at PPG Place Facebook.

Three PPG Place, Downtown Pittsburgh

The rink transforms what is typically a water feature into a winter wonderland. With a giant Christmas tree covered in lights, and festive music playing, it sets the ideal scene for ice skating. Open through Feb. 26.

Admission is $12 for adults and $11 for children. Skate rental is $5. Order timed tickets online.

30 Corrigan Dr., Bethel Park

With an NHL-sized rink and skate trail, this Allegheny County park offers visitors several programs for skaters to enjoy the winter season. The South Park Ice Skating Rink also provides ice skating and hockey skating lessons for guests of all ages. Open through March, weather permitting.

Admission starts at $5. Skate rental is $2. Order timed tickets online.

1101 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park

The North Park Ice Skating Rink is operated by Allegheny County offers ice skating and hockey skating lessons for guests of all ages. Open through March, weather permitting.

Admission starts at $5. Skate rental is $2. Order timed tickets online

Indoor rinks

Enjoy the ice without worrying about the weather.

Photo courtesy of the Hunt Armory Facebook page.

324 Emerson St., Shadyside.

As part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ diversity and community programming, the Hunt Armory allows skating fans to not only enjoy the season, but to also witness a piece of Pittsburgh history. The first indoor community ice rink opened within the city of Pittsburgh in 25 years also offers seasonal skating and hockey lessons for kids.

Admission starts at $10. Skate rental is $2.80. Order timed tickets online.

66 Alpha Drive W., Cheswick

Offering ice activities in the winter and summer, the Alpha Ice Complex allows visitors to enjoy a relaxed skating experience with friends and family. This year-round facility also offers skating lessons and pick-up hockey sessions.

Admission starts at $10 for adults and $6-9 for kids. Skate rental is $3. Pay at the door.

Photo courtesy of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Facebook page.

8000 Cranberry Springs Drive, Cranberry

The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is the practice and training facility for the Pittsburgh Penguins and hosts a range of activities from public skating to hockey leagues. The state-of-the-art facility provides programs for those who want to learn to skate and play hockey all year long.

Admission starts at $7. Skate rental is $2.83. Order timed tickets online.

990 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon

Big enough to host two NHL-size, state-of-the-art ice rinks, this year-round facility not only offers a place for people to skate, but also an arcade, bar and lounge, snack bar, and gym. The Ice Castle Arena is also home to several amateur hockey teams, such as the Pittsburgh Predators Hockey Club.

Admission starts at $10. Skate rental is $5. Pay at the door.

Other indoor ice rinks worth a look (check websites for public skate sessions)

Robert Morris University Island Sports Center

Mt. Lebanon Ice Center