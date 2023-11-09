Argh! Your stress level is rising and needs an outlet before it boils over to a dangerous level.

Grab a bat and swing away at a lamp or television in the safe environment of a rage room. Shoot paint blasters and throw paint-filled balloons to create a masterpiece on canvas. Get into a Nerf battle that will take you back to your adrenaline-fueled childhood games. Axe throwing is almost as good as aiming at a dart board with a photo of your old boss.

You just need to use your imagination for the perfect rage release. Here’s where to relieve frustrations and anxiety while having a great time!

A woman takes advantage of the Rage Room Mother’s Day Deal. Photo courtesy of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park.

1. Rage Room and Break Bar

Smash your heart out at the Rage Room and Break Bar at Full Throttle Adrenaline Park. You will be provided with head-to-toe protection – overalls, hard hat and goggles – plus a collection of tools for optimal stress-relieving swinging. Participants choose the items they wish to smash and send debris flying.

Sorry, due to safety concerns, you cannot bring your own smashables, so forget about that old laptop and the horrid vase your Aunt Ethel gave you for a wedding gift. Rage Rooms allow up to four participants who will take their turn at smashing.

Glass packages start at $25, with higher prices for additional smash items, like a television, clay pigeons and liquor bottles. Participants must be at least 16 years old. Those 16 and 17 must have an adult in the party.

While you’re there, consider additional stress-lowering activities like the two-hour Adrenaline Pass for high-speed karting and racing. The pass includes 30 minutes of axe-throwing lane access, too.

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is located at 360 Mall Circle Drive in Monroeville.

Players end up with adrenaline-inspired canvases to take home with them. Photo courtesy of Primal Pigment

2. Primal Pigment Paint Splatter

Players suit up head to toe like CSI investigators to enter Primal Pigment Paint Splatter, where a completely different type of paintball play ensues.

Choose your package and arsenal from paint blasters, paint bomz, paint gunz and brushes. Decide on the size of your finished canvas, too. Your masterpiece is a take-home work of art that will grace a wall with vibrant beauty.

Once in the paint room, chaos reigns as much or as little as you and your group decide. Oops! Missed your canvas but caught your BFF on the shoulder? Oh well. … Be prepared for a bit of retaliation.

Packages start at $39.99 with discounts for couples, group parties and special events. Check out the add-ons, like extra colors or blasters. Birthday parties include the party room for after-paint relaxation. Entry is allowed for ages 3 and older. Those 12 and younger require adult supervision.

Primal Pigment Paint Splatter is located at 722 Allegheny River Blvd. in Verona.

Be sure to designate one of your party members as the videographer to capture your experience for the ages. Photo courtesy of 412 Rage Room.

3. 412 Rage Room

This Rage Room allows you to bring your own items to smash while you scream and blast your favorite rage music. You’ll be equipped with smashing implements like bats, golf clubs and sledgehammers. Some items might be more fun to throw against the wall to send shards flying.

Up to four people are allowed in the Rage Room at a time. Participants must be 18, but those ages 12-17 can play if accompanied by an adult. Packages start at $35 for a half-crate of smashables. Discounted group rates for activities, like the two-hour Break Up Party (get it?) for eight or 12 players, start at $300.

412 Rage Room includes Rage With a Twist, a paint splatter experience that starts at $30 per person. Look for discounts for group artistry packages like Rage With a Twist Party and the Rage Room Extreme Party, which include both smashing and painting. The age limit here is 8 years and older when accompanied by a grownup.

412 Rage Room is located at 2146 Watson St., West Oakland.

The staff at Washington Break Room. Photo courtesy of Washington Break Room.

4. Washington Break Room

The motto here is “Leave your stress: We’ll clean up the mess.” Raging breakers will be equipped with weapons of destruction like crowbars, bats and hammers. Your own breakables are allowed, upon approval.

A 30-minute Rage Release session for one to two people starts at $40 each. Larger groups are allowed more time to release their rage with options like Smash Time and Glass Grind. Each rager is provided with 25 breakables, but additional items can be requested for a fee.

Special occasion bookings and corporate events have access to the private party room. The minimum age is 10 years. All players younger than 18 require adult supervision.

Washington Break Room is located at 566 E. Maiden St. in Washington.

The play area at Turf Attack Indoor Nerf Battlefield can be fun for all ages. Photo courtesy of Turf Attack.

5. Turf Attack Indoor Nerf Battlefield

Race into epic showdowns around obstacles, through bunkers and behind barrels at Turf Attack Nerf Battlefield. Hello, foam warfare! Adults can relive their childhood battles with an array of blasters.

Consider Turf Attack for the warmup to a bachelor party or part of family reunion fun. (Take that, Uncle Seymour!) It’s a great team-building experience for corporate groups, too. Turf Attack pricing includes eye protection, blasters and ammo.

Open Play starts at $10 for a 30-minute session. Group Play, which offers private access to the battlefield, starts at $80 for eight players during a one-hour session. Birthday parties include a private party room with the package. Kids ages 2-4 can play when accompanied by a grownup player.

Turf Attack Nerf Battlefield is located at 348 Pittsburgh Mills Circle in Tarentum.

With coaching, everyone can become adept at axe throwing. Photo courtesy of Three Rivers Axe Throwing.

6. Three Rivers Axe Throwing

Three Rivers Axe Throwing is part of the Three Rivers Karting entertainment complex that includes state-of-the-art electric karts, a big arcade area with prize redemption and The Garage Bar and Grill.

The owners strive to make the facility one of the best in the area with features such as anti-bounce-back walls and projected digital targets to add to the competitive fun.

They flew in one of the best throwers in the world, Miguel Tamburini, to train facility coaches on his Tamburini Method to better guide axe throwers to a successful experience.

One-hour sessions are $25 per person. Large groups should go for the two-hour sessions at $40 per person. Participants must be at least 10 years old, with parental supervision. Add in a few spins around the kart track for extra adrenaline-pumping pleasure.

Three Rivers Karting is located at 541 Avenue B, Building 10, in Leetsdale.

Photo courtesy of Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing.

7. Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing

The original Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing in Millvale is now joined by a Cranberry Mall location and a Mount Lebanon spot.

Group events start at a 90-minute Throwing Lane for one-five throwers for $28 per person. Private groups of six-12 or 13-24 pay $35 per person for two-hour throwing. All sessions include an axe training coach to help newbies along. Walk-ins are welcome, too.

Millvale and Cranberry’s full-service bars include curated cocktails like the LumberJill, the Bloody Axe and the Lumber Rita. Mount Lebanon’s choices are limited to wine and beer.

Lumberjaxes do not have kitchens, but they partner with neighborhood shops that can deliver quickly to their locations to satisfy those big lumberjack appetites.

Axe throwers must be at least 13 years old, with adult supervision.

Lumberjaxe Axe Throwing is located at 2 Sedgwick St. in Millvale; 1689 McFarland Road in Mount Lebanon; and at the Cranberry Mall, 20111 Route 19 in Cranberry.

A strong swing will send the axe directly into the target. Photo courtesy of Steel City Axes.

8. Steel City Axes

The folks at Steel City Axes hope to get you axe-cited about learning and improving your axe-throwing skills. Expert instructors will show the proper techniques to safely whack that target.

Lane rentals start at $70 for a two-hour session for two people. Walk-ins are allowed on a first-come, first-served basis, but group sessions book up quickly in advance, so plan ahead to avoid disappointment.

The axe arena is BYOB with pre-measured cans and bottles. No mixers or hard liquors are allowed. Throwers must be at least 16 years old, with adult supervision for those younger than 18 years.

Looking for more excitement? Try a mind-bending Bold Escape Room like the fiendish Stalked by a Killer, the nostalgic Bring Back the ’80s or Create a Clone. Prices start at $70 for two people, for up to eight people in a group.

Steel City Axes is located at 2420 Penn Ave. in the Strip District.

Photo courtesy of Ace Axe Throwing.

9. Ace Axe Throwing

Ace Axe Throwing is housed inside a 100-year-old bank building that’s been renovated into an entertainment center that includes Escape Room Pittsburgh, the Co-Sign Speakeasy and the Homestead Golf Club.

Axe-throwing sessions begin at $25 per person for up to six people for one hour. Two-hour sessions begin at $32 per person. Each group is paired with an instructor to help guide you to a perfect bullseye. The minimum age for throwing is 16 years, with adult supervision required for those younger than 18.

There are a wide variety of axe-throwing games on offer, from Cricket and Timber to Countdown and traditional championship play. For those with top-notch throwing skills, Ace houses leagues you can join – or start your own with your axe-wielding friends.

Ace boasts a full-service bar with signature cocktails and craft brews for a sip-and-throw evening.

Ace Axe Throwing is located in The Bank on 8th, 145 E. Eighth Ave. in Homestead.