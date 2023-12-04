Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes and 8 other Pittsburgh holiday traditions

There’s a ridiculously long list of things we love about Pittsburgh, and at the top is the cultural diversity. It’s everywhere you look, and one cool way it shows up is in the city’s holiday traditions.

One such beloved (and delicious) Christmas Eve tradition is the Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian-American custom rooted in Southern Italy that found its way to the festive tables of Pittsburgh. In the early 20th century, a wave of Italian immigrants brought not only dreams of a new life, but also cherished traditions from their homeland.

The roots of the Feast of the Seven Fishes trace back to Roman Catholic practices of abstaining from meat on the eve of feast days, leading to the consumption of fish, often fried in oil. The number seven? It’s a mystery – maybe the seven sacraments or the hills of Rome. But who’s counting when you’re feasting?

Amid the festive tradition, the city’s Italian restaurants serve up their own interpretations.

“Surprisingly, we didn’t do a traditional Seven Fishes at home when I was growing up,” Dave Anoia, owner of DiAnoia’s Eatery in the Strip District says. “However, in 2013, the first year Aimee and I were dating, we decided to host a late-night Seven Fishes dinner for friends. We made 13 different fish dishes and it turned out to be a pretty awesome dinner, and that’s when our own Seven Fishes family tradition started.

A pasta and fish dish on the menu for the Feast of the Seven Fishes from DiAnoia’s Eatery in the Strip District. Photo courtesy of DiAnoia’s Eatery.

“Sourcing fresh seafood is key; go directly to the source, and if ordering online, opt for next-day shipping. The beauty of cooking in Italy lies in using regional ingredients, like the small fishes of southern Italy.”

Justin Steel of Bar Marco in the Strip District also didn’t celebrate his first feast at home. “My first experience of the Feast of the Seven Fishes was at Marco [Enrico]’s house,” he says. Marco is the namesake of Bar Marco. “I was in high school and bussing tables at DeNunzio’s Restaurant in Jeannette, where Marco had been the chef and manager for decades. Marco would invite dozens of people for an open-house-style feast. There was enough food to feed the entire neighborhood. How he was able to make so much food with such attention to detail, I will never know.

“At Bar Marco, we try to take a similar lighthearted approach and treat the event as if we are hosting family and friends. Sourcing fresh seafood in Pittsburgh is a challenge, but knowing your purveyor is crucial. We often pick a theme for our menu, offering variations from southern-Italian-inspired meals to tongue-in-cheek Italian-American red sauce meals.”

The Feast of the Seven Fishes menu at Bar Marco. Photo courtesy of Bar Marco.

You can savor this seafood soiree at the many wonderful Italian spots throughout the city, or even try your hand at creating your own festive, seafood-laden table.

“I recommend all cooking techniques. Make a raw dish, sear and cook some fish through, fry an item, or braise a couple of items. And for authenticity, use olive oil instead of butter,” suggests Anoia.

Luckily for us, we have fish markets bustling with fresh catch (Looking at you, Wholey’s Fish Market and Penn Ave Fish Co.), and voila – you’ve got yourself a down-to-earth, tasty Feast of the Seven Fishes, Pittsburgh style.

Steel echoes balanced flavors and textures to make it a well-rounded feast.

“Try diverse preparations—fried smelts, stuffed and baked sole, braised monkfish. Have some cold items like calamari salad,” he says. “Like many Italian or Italian-American traditions, there are infinite variations, and every family’s version is the best. Do whatever makes you happy. .. that’s the best version!”.

As we prepare for another Christmas Eve, the Feast of the Seven Fishes stands as a testament to the resilience of traditions and the enduring spirit that transformed a Southern Italian celebration into a cherished Pittsburgh tradition.

On that note, here are some other Pittsburgh traditions to make the most of the holidays:

A festive New Year Pretzel from The Pretzel Shop. Photo courtesy of The Pretzel Shop.

New Year’s Pretzel

As the year winds down, sink your teeth into Pittsburgh New Year’s Pretzel, which likely has its roots in German culture. Munch a sweet pretzel at midnight on New Year’s Eve for luck that rivals a leprechaun with a four-leaf clover. Some top spots for these sweet treats include Prantl’s Bakery, Oakmont Bakery, The Pretzel Shop, and Bethel Bakery.

Spirits of Giving from Around the World Through Jan. 1, Two PPG Place and One PPG Place Lobbies

Dive into the enchanting world of global Christmas folklore. Explore life-size Santas and original paintings in this free exhibit.

Santa’s House in Downtown Pittsburgh. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Santa’s House and Downtown extravaganza Through Dec. 23, Heinz Hall Courtyard

Santa’s House is the place to be. While this is a brand-new home for St. Nick, it has the trappings of a tradition in the making. Choose between Black and white Santas, and snap a keepsake photo. Plus, spread the joy by supporting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and enjoying all the other Downtown festivities, such as the People’s Gas Holiday Market. It’s a ho-ho lot of fun for the whole family!

Ice skating Downtown Through Feb. 25, The UPMC Rink at PPG Place

Lace-up your skates and glide under the winter sky at The UPMC Rink at PPG Place, a one-of-a-kind outdoor ice skating rink that has expanded over the years. Larger than even Rockefeller Center’s rink, it makes for a spectacular setting for holiday cheer.

Menorah lighting Dec. 7 at 5 p.m., City-County Building

Join the mayor, community leaders, and the entire city for the lighting of the giant 12-foot Menorah at the City-County building. And mark your calendar for the Squirrel Hill Chanukah Walk along Murray Avenue on Dec.10 – it’s a festival with a fire show, ice-carved Menorah, dreidel crafts and hot latkes! PS: Squirrel Hill’s annual Grand Menorah Parade on Dec. 12 is not to be missed.

Festive tour at the Nationality Rooms Ongoing at the Cathedral of Learning

Take a world tour without leaving Pittsburgh. This time of the year, the Nationality Rooms are all dressed up in holiday splendor, showcasing traditions from around the globe. No jet lag, just pure holiday joy.

“Nutcracker” for all ages Dec. 8-28, Benedum Center

Get ready for a magical journey with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at the Benedum Center. Unique costumes, Tchaikovsky’s timeless score – it’s a holiday tradition you absolutely can’t miss. Plus, there are a ton of activities for kids of all ages. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Crèche.

A Vatican-approved Christmas at Pittsburgh Crèche The U.S. Steel Plaza

Experience the First Christmas at the life-size Pittsburgh Crèche, a stunning replica of the Vatican’s Nativity scene. Approved by the Vatican itself, it’s been a cherished holiday tradition in Pittsburgh since 1999.

Tell us your favorite thing to do during the holiday season: