All around us, pumpkins are getting their moment in the spotlight, cobwebs are an acceptable form of decor and the entire city is wrapped up in an eerie, mystical vibe. Spooky season is officially here.

We’re talking about a city that takes Halloween seriously — and trust us, it’s one of the best in the country.

Forget just Halloween night; we mean weeks of fun, thrilling and downright creepy experiences. Whether you’re a fearless adventurer or just love a good scare, there’s something special in store for you.

So, let’s dive into the most haunting attractions the city has to offer. Hold onto your witch hats; it’s about to get weird in here …

Jekyl & Hyde – Pittsburgh’s Halloween Bar at 140 S 18th St. in the South Side. Photo courtesy of Jekyl & Hyde.

A year-round haunting at Jekyl & Hyde Bar 140 S. 18th St., South Side

For more than 25 years, this place has been a Halloween haven, celebrating the spooky 365 days a year. Inside, it feels like you’ve entered a parallel universe where Halloween never ends. The crowd is eclectic, the vibe is ghostly and the drinks come with playful plastic fangs and witch fingers.

Don’t miss their Jack-o’-Lantern and Zombie cocktails — though be warned, they’re on the sweet side. The locals often have other favorites, but the plastic vampire teeth in your drink? Totally worth it.

Halloween spirits from Wigle Whiskey. Photo courtesy of Wigle Whiskey.

Sinister spirits await at Wigle Whiskey 2401 Smallman St., Strip District

Thirsty for a good drink? Head over to the Wigle Whiskey Distillery tasting room in the Strip District and sink your fangs into their newest, spookiest offerings.

Try the 4-year-old Vampire Bourbon — a smooth blend of yellow corn and malted barley, best enjoyed on ice.

The Jack Rabbit at Kennywood during Phantom Fall Fest. Photo courtesy of Kennywood.

Frights and delights at Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin

Kennywood might be one of the most wholesome places in the city, but it really turns the fright factor on come fall. During the day families can enjoy Phantom Fall Fest with kid-friendly rides and just a touch of Halloween fun. But when night falls, brace yourself for the real fright.

Five haunted attractions, four scare zones, seasonal brews and desserts await your bravery. This event runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 29, plus Thursdays Oct. 19 and 26. It’s the ultimate Halloween thrill.

Photo courtesy of ScareHouse.

Spine-chilling tributes at ScareHouse The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 461 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

ScareHouse is not your average haunted house — it’s one of the scariest in Pittsburgh. In fact, it is heralded as one of the country’s most terrifying haunted attractions.

This year’s theme is “20 Years of Fears,” featuring ScareHouse’s iconic characters. From an axe-wielding bunny to a burned-out birthday party clown named Creepo, prepare to be scared like never before. It’s open on select dates through Nov. 4.

A voyage on the Haunted Three Rivers Cruise The Gateway Clipper Fleet, 350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side

Fall nights, three rivers and a boatload of chills! Set sail on the Haunted Three Rivers Cruise through Oct. 29, for an hourlong trip. You’ll explore the spookier side of Pittsburgh’s waters with ghostly tales, tarot readings and chilling crewmates.

All ages from 1 to “ancient” are welcome, but if you’re 21+, you can savor some pretty wicked drinks. Keep your spirits high with onboard cocktails and grab a pic to remember the hair-raising adventure.

Peek into the macabre at Trundle Manor 7724 Juniata St., Swissvale

For something truly different, make an appointment to visit Trundle Manor, where the mysterious and bizarre collide. There’s taxidermy, there old medical devices and artwork that’ll give you the creeps.

Visits are by appointment only, adding to the exclusive and eerie experience.

The Dollar Bank building on Fourth Avenue is one of the oldest surviving banks on what used to be Pittsburgh’s version of Wall Street. Could it be haunted? Photo courtesy of Haunted Pittsburgh.

Walk on the spooky side with Haunted Pittsburgh Ghost Tours 414 Grant St., Downtown

Step away from the mundane and dive into Pittsburgh’s supernatural side with a ghost tour. Beginning at the City-County Building, right beside Mayor Richard Caliguiri’s statue, this outdoor walking tour takes you as close as possible to the paranormal spots.

Starting at 7 p.m. on most Friday and Saturday nights, the tours include stops at the former Allegheny County Jail and the site of the city’s long-standing morgue. Your guides will share tales rooted in archival sources and tied to the city’s history.

An expedition into the unknown at Dead Man’s Hollow Dead Man’s Hollow Conservation Area, 600 Scene Ridge Road,McKeesport

This 450-acre wilderness along the Youghiogheny River is shrouded in ghostly legends. Stories of suicides, murders and mysterious disappearances linger here. One verified murder in 1880 and the presence of a man drowned in the river add to the chilling lore.

Two main trails, the Cool Spirit Trail and Dead Man’s Run Trail, reveal stunning rock formations, a dirt bike jumping trail, and an almost-hidden waterfall. But beware, the shadows of the past may come alive as you hike.