As rains subside and temperatures rise, Pittsburgh is ready to take a dive. Fifteen of the 18 CitiParks outdoor pools will open this weekend. All Allegheny County pools are open.

Earlier this year, city officials feared a lack of lifeguards would keep some pools closed but they now say that 145 lifeguards will be on duty. According to the city, none of the pools remaining closed are due to a lifeguard shortage.

Check out the operating schedules for the city pools and county pools before hopping into a suit and lathering on the sunscreen. Summer holidays, which have modified hours, are Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth; Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July; and Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.

All pools close at the end of the day on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Both city and county pools charge daily admission fees or require a pool pass. (Costs vary for residents and non-residents). Daily admission fees to CitiParks pools is $3 for youth (ages 3 to 15) and $5 for anyone 16 and older. Children 15 and under who are Pittsburgh residents can swim for free with a CitiParks Recreation Center Membership Tag. County pools charge $1 for children 5 and under, $4 for anyone ages 6-17, $5 for adults, and $3 for people 60 and over. Other discounts are available.

County pools offer free swimming lessons throughout the summer. Check the schedule.

A water polo team plays at Ammon Pool at 2217 Bedford Ave. in the Hill District. Photo by Joie Marhefka.

Ammon Community Recreation Center Pool

The Hill District’s Ammon pool is open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Banksville Swimming Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, Banksville Park’s pool is open for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, open swim is noon to 4:45 p.m.

Bloomfield Swimming Pool

The Bloomfield pool will not open due to mechanical issues.

Boyce Park Wave Pool

This first of three Allegheny County Wave Pools is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Highland Park Swimming Pool at 151 Lake Dr. Photo courtesy of CitiParks.

Highland Park Swimming Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, Highland Park’s pool is open for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Homewood Swimming Pool

The Homewood pool will not open due to a park renovation project.

Jack Stack Pool

The Jack Stack pool in Brighton Heights Park is open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 1 p.m. for adult lap swim, then from 1 to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Magee Swimming Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, Greenfield’s Magee pool is open for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

McBride Swimming Pool

The McBride Park pool’s normal operating hours in Lincoln Place are Mondays through Fridays from noon to 4:45 p.m.

Moore Swimming Pool

Moore Park’s pool in Brookline is open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 1 p.m. for adult lap swim, then from 1 to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

North Park Swimming Pool

Allegheny County’s North Park pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Phillips Park Swimming Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, Phillips pool in Carrick is open from noon to 1 p.m. for adult lap swim, then from 1 to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Ormsby Pool

The South Side’s Ormsby pool is open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 1 p.m. for adult lap swim, then from 1 to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Ream Swimming Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the Ream parklet pool in Mount Washington is open for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Riverview Swimming Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays Riverview Park’s pool on the North Side is open for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the pool has open swim from noon to 4:45 p.m.

Schenley Swimming Pool

The Schenley Park pool in Oakland is open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. On Mondays through Fridays, open swim is noon to 7:45 p.m. Schenley is unable to host lap swim due to the pool’s size and capacity limitations.

Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool

As with the Boyce Park Wave Pool, the Settlers Cabin Wave Pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Sheraden Swimming Pool

The pool in Sheraden Park will not open due to required renovations.

South Park Wave Pool at 1 Wave Pool Complex in Bethel Park. Photo courtesy of Allegheny County Parks.

South Park Wave Pool

The last of Allegheny County’s Wave Pools is open from 11:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Sue Murray Swimming Pool

Normal operating hours for the Sue Murray pool in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side are Mondays through Fridays from noon to 4:45 p.m.

West Penn Community Recreation Center Pool

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the West Penn Community Recreation Center pool in Polish Hill is open for adult lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 to 5:45 p.m. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Westwood Swimming Pool

Westwood’s pool is open on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from noon to 1 p.m. for adult lap swim and 1 to 5:45 p.m. for open swim. On Mondays through Fridays, adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m., open swim is 1 to 7 p.m. and adult lap swim is 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Many communities have their own pools. The pools in these neighborhoods are worth discovering: Bellevue, Cranberry, Dormont, Hampton, Mt. Lebanon, Scott Township, Shaler and White Oak.

If a waterpark is more your speed, visit Sandcastle. In need of a quick cool down but don’t have time for the pool? Check out our roundup of Pittsburgh spray parks and fountains.

