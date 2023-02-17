In this week’s episode of NEXTpittsburgh’s “In Other News” podcast, hosts Natalie Bencivenga and Tony Norman talk about the environmental disaster playing out just over the Pennsylvania border in Ohio and why people in Pittsburgh should be paying attention. Then they talk with Miracle Jones from 1Hood Media about how to quash disinformation and why you’ll want to have brunch with a Black man. Plus, the newest challenge to reproductive rights in Texas could impact women and birthing people in Pennsylvania.

How to take action this week:

Support Railroad Workers United and the workers lobbying for better working conditions that would prevent further environmental disasters like the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Download the Smell Pittsburgh app and submit smell reports so that pollution data is sent to the Allegheny County Health Department.

Follow and support the vital work of 1Hood Media that builds liberated communities through art, education and social justice.

Read Tony’s latest column on the death of his cousin, Ronald S., a retired New York City police officer.

Note: This episode was recorded before news broke that Senator John Fetterman had voluntarily checked himself in for inpatient treatment for depression. We applaud his bravery and wish him and his family well.