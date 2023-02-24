On this week’s episode of NEXTpittsburgh’s “In Other News” podcast, Natalie Bencivenga and Tony Norman discuss the optics surrounding the high-profile visits to East Palestine following the train derailment there.

Then they drill down with Rabbi Ron Symons from the Jewish Community Center’s Center For Loving Kindness about the important difference between a bystander and an “upstander.” And their final thoughts on why our nation should not enter divorce court.

How to take action this week:

Continue to support Railroad Workers United and the workers lobbying for better working conditions that would prevent further environmental disasters like the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Get engaged with Clean Water Action’s work in Pennsylvania to protect our right to clean water and air.

Follow and support the work of the JCC’s Center for Loving Kindness, including Rabbi Ron Symon’s “Excerpts We Should Read” programming.

Learn more about Café Momentum, where Nat & Tony held their first live show last week. Café Momentum provides culinary training and support to youth in the juvenile justice system.

Read Tony’s column this week about ALMA|LEWIS, the experimental contemporary art platform and space in Point Breeze dedicated to Black culture.