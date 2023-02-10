In this week’s episode of NEXTpittsburgh’s podcast, “In Other News,” hosts Natalie Bencivenga and Tony Norman give their takes on the 2023 State Of The Union Address and the state of Downtown Pittsburgh. Then they talk with TikTok superstar Dr. Rhonda Johnson about the state of Covid. And you’ll want to stay tuned for a fascist fact from Tony and to hear why Nat is reading the Constitution!

Here’s how you can take action this week:

Follow Dr. Rhonda Johnson:

– YouTube: @Dr.RhondaJohnson-Surviveco7197

– TikTok: @DrRhondaMJ

– Read Dr. Johnson’s book: “My Journey How One Medical Doctor Helped People Handle Difficult Times During The Pandemic”

On Covid: Order four more free tests from the federal government

On gun violence: Write to lawmakers through CeaseFirePA

Check out “What the Constitution Means to Me” at City Theatre, running through Feb. 12

Listen to “In Other News” on Spotify: