Robotics

RedZone Robotics seeks a Field Operations Technician to deploy robotic inspection camera systems to collect and analyze data that provides digital information for underground water and sewer infrastructures using sonar, laser and video capabilities.



Higher Education

The University of Pittsburgh seeks a Student Sustainability Engagement Manager to develop, implement and track sustainability programs and associated initiatives.



IT and Engineering



Thermo Fisher Scientific is hiring a Senior Network/Telecom Engineer to develop new solutions to support manufacturing, mobile devices, end user equipment and workstations, implement network components and upgrades, test products, and design underlying infrastructure.



Nonprofit



The Senator John Heinz History Center seeks a Digital Access Archivist to develop online access points for collections by digitizing materials, creating metadata, processing collections and designing online aids and catalog records, and providing research support to patrons, students, educators, genealogists, media, staff and the public.



PennFuture has an opening for a Grant and Donor Coordinator to administer grant-making activities, support donor engagement, and research, manage, track, write and organize grants.

Finance and Business



The Mon Valley Initiative seeks an Employment & Financial Coach to work with participants enrolled in the agency’s workforce and financial coaching programs.



Heritage Community Initiatives is hiring a Manager of Finance to provide financial oversight for billing, collections, compliance, data analysis, reconciliation of contractual and subsidy revenue and more.



Marketing and Communications



Alcoa has an opening for a Senior Marketing Analyst to lead the company’s global markets function related to primary aluminum analysis outside of China.



Education

Peters Township School District is looking for Substitute Teachers in all subject areas.



Administrative



The Allegheny County Airport Authority seeks an Administrative Coordinator to provide administrative support for the operations, public safety and maintenance departments.



Human Services



Verland has an opening for a Direct Support Professional to support residents, encourage skill development, implement individualized programs, plan social, home and recreational activities, assist with meals and cleaning, transport clients to appointments and activities, and more.



Retail



Verizon has an opening for a Retail Sales Associate to generate retail sales, provide customer service, product insights and tech solution recommendations, and assist with merchandising and operational functions.



Panera is hiring an Assistant Manager to provide team leadership, oversee restaurant cleanliness, sanitation and facility management, assist with daily operating procedures, maximize financial contributions, and supervise the development of team members.



Culinary



Cura Hospitality is looking for a Cook to prepare meals for the company’s segment division, including overseeing recipes, quality and portion control, food preparation, presentation and storage, kitchen maintenance, and food handling policies.



Facilities



Wesley Family Services is hiring a Facilities Project Manager to supervise projects for the agency, oversee external vendors and internal maintenance staff, and ensure that goals are cost-effective and in compliance with codes, safety and guidelines.

Advanced Manufacturing



Matthews International Corporation is hiring a Finishing Operator to perform a variety of finishing area functions, including belting, clear coating, drilling, sandblasting, polishing, packing, shipping and painting.

Forms+Surfaces is looking for a Final Assembler to read drawings and organize and measure components, verify specifications, and assemble parts and signage for the manufacture of architectural and site products used in commercial and public projects.

Job Fairs



Pittsburgh Public Schools is hosting a Hiring Event on Thursday, June 22, at the Board of Education Building at 341 S. Bellefield Ave. in Oakland, where job seekers can learn about open positions for Nurses, Secretarial/Clerical Employees, Security Aides, Police Officers, Food Service Workers and Custodial Staff.



The Allegheny County Virtual Career Fair will be held on Thursday, June 22, from

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where job seekers to network with county employees and learn about opportunities within county government.

The HiringPittsburgh Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the DoubleTree By Hilton Pittsburgh in Green Tree, where job seekers can meet with employers from all industries, discuss open positions and receive free resume services.

