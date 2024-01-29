Hiring? Post your job here to get in front of more than 20,000 local job seekers weekly. And check back every Monday for the latest job openings in Pittsburgh.

Business and Finance

PITT OHIO is looking for a Costing Analyst to evaluate freight density and volume for cost allocation, assist with cost model maintenance, conduct profitability analyses and develop data collection processes.

TEKsystems is looking for an Account Manager to lead the sales process, increase market share, manage customer relationships, leverage resources and partner with the delivery team.

IT and Engineering

Pennsylvania American Water has an opening for a Senior Project Engineer to manage activities for multiple large and complex capital investment projects.

Schell Games seeks an Experienced Unreal Graphics Engineer to build a rendering pipeline, create code, set a vision for the company’s graphics, develop graphics-related systems and serve as a technical expert for optimization, multi-threaded programming and hardware capabilities.

American Eagle Outfitters is looking for a Visual Production Coordinator to create window and marketing documents to communicate to all store formats, build window layouts, implement instructional design, support training content creation and more.

Higher Education

Carlow University is hiring an Accessibility Specialist to develop accommodation plans, review documentation, provide direct counseling and assist with the production of documents in alternative, accessible formats for students with disabilities.

Nonprofit

RiverWise is looking for an Environmental Justice Coordinator to engage, educate and organize community stakeholders while preparing projects for funding and implementation.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania seeks a Buffalo Creek Nature Park Center Coordinator to oversee operations and activities, including supporting public events and educational programming, managing retail operations, maximizing facility usage and rental opportunities and coordinating volunteers.

Apraxia Kids is looking for a Sponsorship Coordinator to manage sponsorship solicitation execution and the stewardship of donors.

Education

The West Allegheny School District seeks an Athletic Director to manage athletic schedules, programming, budgets and facility usage, supervise coaches and ensure compliance, safety and security for athletic venues and events.

Human Services

The Trade Institute of Pittsburgh has an opening for a Case Manager to oversee case management duties as the service provider to students, many of whom recently have been released from incarceration, to empower men and women with significant barriers to employment through lifelong skill-building and job opportunities.

Facilities

The Allegheny County Airport Authority is looking for a Manager, Facility Assets to lead the strategic direction for the airport’s asset management program.

Heritage Community Initiatives seeks a Director of Facilities and Safety to oversee the maintenance, repair and upkeep of the agency’s buildings, lead construction and renovation projects, and maintain safety procedures.

Administrative

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center seeks an Executive Assistant to provide high-level administrative support to the president/CEO and executive team.

Healthcare

Panther Physical Therapy is looking for a Physical Therapist to plan, provide and coordinate direct physical therapy services and care for patients.

Human Resources

The EVEN Hotel has an opening for a Complex HR Manager to implement human resources programs that foster a positive work environment for employees, including assisting with budgets and guest experiences.

Retail

Barnes & Noble is looking for a part-time Bookseller to provide customer service, create store displays and assist with special events.

Advanced Manufacturing

UniFirst is hiring a Production Supervisor to help direct the company’s production team and drive performance.

Siemens has an opening for a Mechanical Assembler I to assemble parts for rail communications equipment using assembly prints and a bill of materials.



Job Fair

ATI is hosting a Hiring Event on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., where job seekers can apply for production worker and maintenance technician positions, meet recruiters and interview on-site. Register.



